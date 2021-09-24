Social Media News Round-Up: Twitter Tips, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem. Social media news this week was dominated by YouTube’s first-ever podcast, Facebook and Instagram announcing Creator Day India 2021, Snapchat’s new deception game, and more.

Snapchat to launch multi-player social deception game

In partnership with Zynga, a social game developer, and video game services company, Snapchat is launching Revamp, a multiplayer social game exclusively on the platform. Read more here.

Facebook expands Climate Science Center with new features

Facebook has revamped the Climate Science Center and expanded it to more geographies, along with launching more features and initiatives to distribute climate-related information amongst Facebook users. Read more here.

YouTube launches the first-ever podcast called ‘The Upload’

The Upload: The Rise of the Creator Economy delves into behind-the-scenes video creation on YouTube; the podcast will also touch upon the businesses built by these creators. Read more here.

Facebook integrates Vimeo Create to streamline video ad creation

Facebook has now incorporated Vimeo Create to enable advertisers to easily build video ads, making it more accessible for advertisers with no experience or minimal budgets. Read more here.

Instagram and Facebook led Creator Day India to be held on September 30

Creator Day India 2021 will provide aspiring and emerging creators an opportunity to learn, earn and grow their communities on Instagram and Facebook. Read more here.

Facebook’s technology head Mike Schroepfer to step down

Andrew Bosworth who created Facebook’s AR/VR organization, which was renamed Facebook Reality Labs, will replace Schroepfer as the new CTO. Read more here.

Snap Inc. launches sports reality show

Available only on Snapchat’s Discover, all Shows on Snap are vertical, full screen. 100% with Shayamal’ us a sports reality show featuring the world’s leading sports scientist – Shayamal Vallabhjee. Read more here.

Twitter launches monetization option called Tips

Twitter users can now send money in the form of Tips, to creators or accounts whose content they love and engage with, and financially support the voices and topics that build conversations. Read more here.

Twitter Updates: Communities, Safety Mode & more

Twitter has been rolling out new features Super Follows, Word Filters, and has been developing existing products like Spaces by adding newer updates. Here is a round-up of all recent updates by Twitter. Read more here.

