Ads or no ads? Twitter discusses the sports broadcasting dilemma

What transpired between India and Pakistan last night is a loss unbearable. But amidst the chaos, viewers also expressed disappointment towards one more element – Ads that allegedly added to the mere misery of the match.

Call it the lack of zeal for the moment or high on over-confidence, team India’s performance against Pakistan came as a shock. All in all, it’s just a match! However, what bugged the viewers apart from Indian batsmen’s recurring wickets and Pakistan’s ‘null’ were the ad breaks – advertisements that interrupted their watch.

The great debate started when popular sports presenter Gaurav Kapoor tweeted a survey question asking how much would the viewers pay to watch cricket without ad breaks?

Survey question. How much would you pay to watch cricket without ad breaks? Let’s say an entire World Cup. — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) October 24, 2021

The tweet was soon hoarded with a slew of responses from Twitterati echoing similar sentiments. A few targeted Disney Plus Hotstar for the ads even after paying for the premium subscription while others took jabs at the broadcaster for targeting commercial gains leading to the hindrance of watchability for the consumer.

I have a paid premium Hotstar subscription…still getting bombarded with ads — Saravana Kumar (@Saravana_KumarK) October 25, 2021

Shouldnt people who have paid for premium services already like Hotstar should have it without breaks? @DisneyPlusHS @StarSportsIndia — Abhay chaturvedi (@chatabhay32) October 25, 2021

A lot of viewer sentiments conveyed that ad breaks serve nothing less than invaders amidst an intense watch experience like the match last night. Some termed them as ‘forceful; to watch the commercials play between overs which aren’t even relevant to them.

Ads have slowly and steadily captured so much surface area of cricket over the years – and no one is shouting "go away"…in good old days when cricketers chit chat after the overs was fun (not many ads)..worst is we want to watch the game but are forced to watch mostly ads. — Kalpesh Rathod (@rathodk13044513) October 25, 2021

We can't do without the commercials, that we understand. Whats frustrating is that ads coming at important times, takes away the seriousness. The timing hilarious – India under the pump, ad shows Kohli advising on career goals !!! Why can't AI be used to sort out the milieu. — Arijeet Palit (@palit_arijeet) October 25, 2021

More than the ads, it hurts when the batsman who just got out appears in the ad after his wicket. They got to stop this, increases disappointment. — Pratyaksh Agarwal (@prat797) October 25, 2021

Meanwhile, a handful of users sided with the content provider in terms of advertisements stating that’s where the revenue comes from and that the premium subscription that we pay is nothing compared to the investment that these brands and channels are up for.

Don't know why people hate ads, come on that is where the revenue comes from, the cost of your subscription to hotstar is literally nothing. — 🇮🇳 Anurag Phadnis (@anurag_phadnis) October 25, 2021

A bunch of them also pointed out that the advertisements aren’t an issue since OTT content lives on it- it’s the timing and that they don’t mind paying huge sums for matches without commentary.

People live with ads on video streaming platforms. The issue isn't ads. Issue in live sports is the injection of ads at critical moments (replays, etc).



I'd definitely pay top bucks for cricket without commentary though. The punditry goes too far.https://t.co/HL9m0dLjoe — Arthur Dent (@DentComplaining) October 25, 2021

The ad makers weren’t far behind from commenting on the thoughts. Creative veteran Sonal Dabral shared his perspective in a rather cheeky and colloquial response.

Arre Gaurav bhaiyya! Kaahe pet pe laat maar rahe hain? 😅 https://t.co/O0eUp9KPbd — Sonal Dabral 🎬🖋🎙 (@agracadabra) October 24, 2021

On the sidelines, Rajeev Chatterjee, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at Tilt Brand Solutions took to Linkedin to express his excitement over the agency’s ad spots for Dream11, Livspace, TVS Eurogrip, Swiggy, and its brand new work for Mybillbook from FloBiz playing back to back.





Whether the content providers should play ads in between or give alternatives to premium subscribers or adjust their timings is a debate long gone – because we just can’t do away with ads. One of the most profitable revenue sources for the broadcasters and a prominent avenue to be seen and build a high-end recall for the brands are those allegedly intrusive ad commercials.

However, it’s a matter of time for the helmers to come up with solutions for viewers’ woos and do some social listening to better the milieu!

