Social Media News Round Up: Jack Dorsey resigns as Twitter CEO, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem. Social media news this week was dominated by Jack Dorsey resigning as Twitter CEO, LinkedIn launching in Hindi, and more.

YouTube Updates: Snapshot Card Experiment & more

YouTube has announced a few updates on ongoing experiments, changes to Studio on mobile, and a new resource for creators. Read more here.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resigns

Jack Dorsey has resigned from Twitter as CEO, effective immediately citing the reason of a founder-led company potentially becoming a reason for failure; Parag Agrawal has been appointed as the new CEO. Read more here.

Meta shares update on private messaging on Messenger & Instagram DMs

Meta has shared an update on the development of features and tools to maintain user safety and prevent abuse across its messaging services Messenger & Instagram DMs. Read more here.

LinkedIn launches in Hindi to boost access to opportunities

As a part of the roll-out, LinkedIn will work towards widening the range of job opportunities available for Hindi-speaking professionals across industries. Read more here.

Comments