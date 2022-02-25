Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Skoda Auto India, Amazon Prime Video, & more

Here’s to another week of social media campaigns rolled out along with editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Skoda Auto India launches Deccan Beats – a music talent platform for South India

Skoda Auto India, in association with PHD Media, Laqshya Event Capital and BToS’ artist management launches a talent platform for aspiring musicians in the South market, as a part of their Sonic marketing strategy. Read more here.

Center fresh introduces ‘Dil Ki Baat Zubaan Pe’ in latest campaign

Center Fresh reinterprets its ‘Fresh Breath Confidence’ positioning in its new campaign. The campaign is conceptualised by Ogilvy India. Read more here.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio illustrates how #CelerioDrivesMyLoveInStyle with AR campaign

Through an AR experience woven with love to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Maruti Suzuki Celerio drew parallels between their new product’s vogue and drove love in style, in their new campaign. Read more here.

Amazon Prime Video takes the storytelling route in new campaign

Amazon Prime Video unveiled its new brand campaign in India – See Where It Takes You; conceptualized by the brand’s in-house team and Ogilvy India, the campaign showcases the role of Prime Video in customers’ lives. Read more here.

Plum invests 60% of the AdSpends pie in top-of-the-funnel activities: Shivani Behl, CMO, Plum

With an increase in ad budget by 40% over last year, the 100% digital brand plans to explore alternate media and communication avenues. Shivani Behl CMO, Plum gives Social Samosa a peek into the brand’s marketing blueprint. Read more here.

Social platforms drive 70% of purchase decisions: Achint Setia on Myntra’s Content-To-Commerce strategy

In conversation with Social Samosa, Achint Setia, Head of Marketing and Social Commerce, Myntra gives an in-depth insight into Myntra’s content to commerce strategy and how Original creator content on the app has opened the doors to experiential online shopping. Read more here.

Tap here to see the Tap & Hold brand creatives

Brands on Instagram are buzzing with the Tap & Hold format and have rolled out topical creatives with indirect and engaging brand integrations. Read more here.

The evolving face of in-app advertising & communication on OTT apps

OTT apps are going beyond their role of video platforms – creating real time engagement opportunities for brands and users. This ranges from gamification to contests. Read more here.

Coinbase CEO faces backlash for discrediting agencies behind its Super Bowl ad

Brian Armstrong, Co-founder, and CEO at Coinbase took to Twitter to share how its Super Bowl ad came into being while claiming the idea of putting a QR code at the end, as his own. The Martin Agency, however, alleges otherwise. Read more here.

Tuesday creatives or Twosday creatives- A major question for today

On 22.02.2022, a mathematical rarity, brands turn out their best creatives and come up with topical visuals. What has intrigued the netizens most is the special date falling on a Tuesday. With this being a co-incidence of sorts taking place, the occurence has got every one going bonkers on the internet and calling it a Twosday. Read more here.

