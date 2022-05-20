TAM Report IPL 15: 8% growth in the share of Celebrity endorsed ads over IPL 14

A significant shift in the kind of advertisers during the live telecast of IPL 15 according to the TAM Report for Celebrity ads update

According to statistics from TAM Sports, there has been a significant shift in the kind of advertisers flocking to buy commercial time during the live telecast of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on television throughout the years.

As per the latest data from TAM Sports, while comparing the 39 matches of the current Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 15), the celebrity-endorsed commercials experienced an 8 % increase in share over previous seasons (IPL 14). During this period, celebrity-endorsed advertising accounted for 53% of total ad volume.

Film actors and sportspeople accounted for 85 % of celebrity-endorsed ad volume. Among all professions, film actors led brand endorsement with a majority of 47 % of ad volumes, followed by sportspersons with 37 %, film actresses and TV actresses with 12 % and 2 %, respectively, while TV actors were at 1% during IPL 15. The percentage of film celebrities endorsed advertising per channel increased by 5% in IPL 15 compared to IPL 14.

According to the TAM data, the overall number of celebrities decreased by 17%, while the number of sports personalities increased by 14% during the first 39 matches of IPL 15 compared to IPL 14.

Additionally, three of the top five overall celebrities appeared in both IPL 15 and IPL 14. During IPL 15, Ranveer Singh led the way with a 9 % share of ad volumes, followed by Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, and Aamir Khan. Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni continue to lead the IPL 15 and IPL 14 respectively. Interestingly, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma were common sports personalities in both IPL 15 and IPL 14, according to the data.

Three of the top five categories were from the e-commerce sector (including gaming, education, and wallets). Meanwhile, in IPL 15, the top five categories accounted for 66% of celebrity ad volumes. It should be noted that the top five marketers accounted for 48 % of all celebrity ad volumes over the 39 matches of IPL 15. Pan Masala had the second-highest amount of celebrity endorsements. In IPL 15, K P Pan Foods was followed by Sporta Technologies, Vishnu Packaging, Dreamplug Technologies, and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

