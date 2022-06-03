AgencyCon 2022: A guidebook answering all your FAQs

With the third edition of AliveNow Presents AgencyCon Indian Agency Awards 2022 unfurling with great speed and excitement, here is a guidebook that has all the information and FAQs around the marquee event.

With the nomination dates nearing the end, Social Samosa brings you a complete guidebook for AliveNow Presents AgencyCon Indian Agency Awards 2022, that covers all your questions regarding the event.

What is AliveNow Presents AgencyCon Indian Agency Awards 2022?

To honour and celebrate unsung heroes who have been and are mastering the art of clutter-breaking creative theories is the objective set for AliveNow Presents AgencyCon Indian Agency Awards 2022.

The Indian Media universe is blessed with stories that have inspired millions, campaigns which have achieved strategic goals, and brands who have grown enormously! The industry talks about them, and the conversations fuel conferences and symposiums but at times we forget to celebrate the unsung heroes! The brilliant minds behind that inspiring story, the math men who ensure the ecstatic performance and the superheroes who take the charge of a brand’s behaviour.

What are the Categories?

The agencies will be judged across 25 main categories and 20 individual awards. You can nominate yourself across these categories.

Who judges IAA?

The entries for the AliveNow Presents AgencyCon Indian Agency Awards 2022 will be judged by an esteemed jury panel, which will evaluate each entry on the basis of the work done against set parameters. You can meet the jury here.

You can find a detailed Guidebook below.

AgencyCon : Indian Agency Awards and Summit 2022 Name First Last

Email

Designation *

Organisation * Δ

The last date to nominate has now been extended to June 13.

Watch this space for more details on the AliveNow presents AgencyCon: Indian Agency Awards & Summit 2022.

Comments