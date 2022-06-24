Inside: JugJugg Jeeyo Marketing Strategy – A Reels heavy affair…

With JugJugg Jeeyo hitting the theaters, Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 leveraged the movie’s soundtrack and dialogues as a part of the marketing strategy, using Reels as a vehicle to drive excitement.

Bollywood’s latest release JugJugg Jeeyo saw many Bollywood big names like Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. The big-screen debut for Prajakta Koli also gained a lot of buzz. The makers latched onto this excitement shown by the fans and created a marketing strategy that revolved around the soundtrack, popularizing the content through the Reels route.

Trailer Launch Anticipation

JugJugg Jeeyo makers dwelled in contests way ahead in their marketing strategy. Before even unravelling the poster or launching the trailer, the makers announced a contest where the participants had to record a video in their native language, sharing a blessing for the new movie.

The makers announced a number of winners from the lot. Ending the contest with the poster release.

Before actually unveiling the trailer, the makers introduced the characters of the flick in the form of short interviews with the stars themselves.

Finally, after much wait, the trailer was finally launched which reportedly reached 43 million views in a day’s time.

Dialogue Trailers

Dialogue trailers came next, in an attempt to create resonance with the characters and launch share-worthy content, the viewers can also paraphrase as forwards and comebacks in personal chats.

Bollywood & Influencer marketing

Next came the movie’s soundtrack which was shared extensively on Reels. The brand took the hook-step approach for ‘Naach Punjaban’ as content creators, influencers, and even brands created their version of the step and populated content around the movie.

Other songs from the album were also popularized in a similar manner.

Behind The Scenes & Interviews

To make the audience a little bit more familiar with the movie and the actors, the makers put up behind-the-scenes snippets of the cast and the making of the movie.

Collaborations

1 Minute Music x Instagram

With the release date nearing, the cast of the movie with Instagram launched their music pop-up for Jug Jugg Jeeyo. #1MinMusic is a new feature by Instagram that shows how music videos can be reimagined with Reels. The feature was inaugurated in India with this movie.

Mumbai Metro

To promote the movie across the city, the cast of the movie joined hands with the MMRDA and hopped onto the Mumbai Metro to reach their destination all the while telling the audience how the Metro could save a lot of their time. The cast was also snapped eating a vada pav on the metro.

Paytm, BMS & Amazon

With pre-booking for the movie opened up, the makers collaborated with Paytm, BookMyShow, and Amazon to give the audience special discounts and early access to the movie tickets.

Here is our official invitation to you and your family to come experience the magic & madness of #JugJuggJeeyo! 💖



ADVANCE BOOKINGS OPEN NOW!



BMS – https://t.co/oe2CZNlKCG

Paytm – https://t.co/FI4i3AT1fh



JugJugg Jeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June. pic.twitter.com/gDaKiRbNiF — Viacom18 Studios (@Viacom18Studios) June 18, 2022

Fan Screening

Around the release of the movie, Dharma Productions organized a fan screening which was also attended by the star cast, giving the audiences an opportunity to interact with the actors.

Post-launch, Dharma has been speaking about the reviews received by the movie and given the latest trends, the buzz will be kept alive till the OTT release.

To understand what’s happening in the movie marketing space, here are a few more articles that you can look at.

Comments