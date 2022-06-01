Nestlé India’s MUNCH hosts meet & greet between fans and cricket players in the Metaverse

Nestlé India’s MUNCH organizes first of its kind virtual meet up in India, bringing cricket fans and the players face-to-face in the Metaverse

Taking the cricket fever from the pitch to the virtual world, Nestlé India’s MUNCH became the first brand to host a meet-and-greet between fans and players of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in the Metaverse.

Nestlé MUNCH offered this is one-of-its-kind virtual meet to build a stronger connect with today’s virtually adept consumers and give them an opportunity to experience an immersive engagement. The unique experience involved fans entering a metaverse environment through their avatars and meeting the avatars of Cricket players of the respective teams and clicking pictures together as well.

This Meet and Greet is the culmination of a mega activation done by Nestlé MUNCH where they have partnered with different teams and launched unique packs featuring players from each team to inspire young consumers. On scanning the packs, consumers got to play interactive games and some of the winners of these games got this unique opportunity to meet their favorite players virtually. Keeping its promise to add a little extra “Crunch” to the ongoing cricket fervor, this first-of-its-kind meet and greet by MUNCH gave fans an immersive virtual experience and an opportunity to interact with their cricket heroes.

Commenting on this unique interactive fan engagement by Nestlé MUNCH, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestlé India said “In today’s time, it’s important to speak the language of young India and MUNCH, since its inception, has always managed to strike a chord with them. Organizing this never-seen-before meet and greet for cricket fans in the Metaverse is a brand-defining moment for Nestlé India and the fans had an enthralling shared experience with the cricketers. At Nestlé India, we work with innovation at the core of everything and opening of this whole new spectrum of virtual engagement gives us multitude of opportunities to elevate consumer experience in the coming years.”

