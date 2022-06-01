World Milk Day: Campaigns & TVCs that tapped onto the right emotions

World Milk Day

Indian dairy brands leverage deep-rooted legacy, varied emotions, and the cultural love for milk in the form of iconic TVCs and Campaigns. Here’s a look at some throwback ads for this World Milk Day

In 2001, the FAO of the United Nations declared 1st June as World Milk Day. And since then, every year this day is celebrated to recognize milk as a global food. With milk and dairy products having a stronghold over the Indian market, the advertising industry experiences a similar impact as well. With catchy and iconic jingles to heartwarming & relatable TVCs and Campaigns, the Indian dairy market has left a memorable taste of milk in the audience’s mind.

From Amul’s iconic ‘Amul Manthan’ starring yesteryear actress Smita Patil to their famous jingle ‘Amul Doodh pita hai India’ by Usha Uthup that still remains the brand’s background score, both have left a lasting effect on the audience.

Similarly, many other dairy brands, in hopes of creating a buzz around their product try to replicate the impact by surrounding their TVCs with emotions and relatable concepts. Where Mother Dairy’s ‘Swaad Pyaar Ka’ campaign, the brand tried to portray a mother’s love through their ad. While on the other hand, Sarda Farm’s ‘Class Room’ ad tapped on humor to deliver a message.

In recent years many more brands have gone the same route and have tried their hands on similar emotions. Here’s a list of some iconic campaigns by dairy brands in India that we came across that have left a lasting effect with their jingle, taglines, or unique concept.

Amul – Doodh hai Wonderful

Amul – Manthan

Amul Milk – Aage Badta Hai India

Country Delight – Not just another Madhuri ad

Namaste India – Karo har din ki solid shuruwat

Mother Dairy – #ChutkiMeinGayab

Aashirvaad Select Milk – Doodher Report Card 

Sarda Farms – Class Room

Mother Dairy Cow Milk Jingle

Mother Dairy – Swaad Pyaar Ka

Amul Milk – Mother’s Pure Love

