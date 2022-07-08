The Whole Truth Foods takes a break from Instagram  

The Whole Truth Foods announces an indefinite break from Instagram, explaining their reasoning and the burnout they faced due to the ever-changing trends on the app.

Sharing a post on Instagram, The Whole Truth Foods a protein bar brand, announced on Thursday that they will be taking an indefinite break from the photo-sharing app.

In the elaborate post, the brand mentioned how they had started off as a brand that broke the stereotype of short-form captions and put up long-form and elaborate, in detail captions on their page. Which was engaging and could reach their TG well in explaining their brand better.

“All we know is that the algo is headed away from formats that help deliver depth and intelligence. And towards formats that pander to our ever-shortening attention spans. And in our attempt to win with this algo, we’re beginning to lose ourselves.

It’s true. We feel we’ve started drifting. Away from what we set out to do. From our mission. And the thing with drifts is they’re subtle.”, the brand stated in their Instagram post.

The brand’s reasoning for their sudden hiatus was stated as the burnout that they faced due to the ever-changing algorithm of Instagram. Which made the brand steer away from its original content and lack originality of the brand.



With brands becoming more human in their approach, the burnout on social media while creating trending content to stay relevant and engage with the audience is something every brand and a content creator will relate to.

Therefore, after the brand’s announcement went live, fans and supporters of the brand poured in their support and respect for the brand in the comments stating how the brand’s step forward is an original one and true to their brand.

The brand has not yet declared when or if they will be returning to the platform anytime soon.

