What’s BFSI up to this JFM

The January-February-March (JFM) quarter holds significant importance for the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector in India. Reports indicate that in 2025, the BFSI sector is poised for transformative growth, driven by technological advancements and evolving consumer expectations. CIRIL's industry insights suggest that India's total banking assets are expected to cross $28.5 trillion, making it the third-largest globally by 2025.

Additionally, the Union Budget 2025 has introduced measures such as raising the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in insurance to 100%, aiming to attract greater foreign capital and foster innovation within the sector.

During this JFM quarter, BFSI brands are allocating substantial portions of their annual marketing budgets to engage consumers effectively.

Geetanjali Chugh Kothari, Chief Marketing Officer at Future Generali India Life Insurance, emphasises the significance of this period.

She said, "Nearly 60% of our annual budget is allocated for the Dec-Jan period since people tend to prioritise purchasing life insurance solutions during this period for tax-saving purposes."

To maximise reach, the company has curated digital media campaigns highlighting a wide range of life insurance and protection solutions. These efforts are complemented by digital and print media campaigns across key markets to ensure positive brand recall among potential customers.

Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer at Edelweiss Life Insurance, notes the dual focus during JFM.

"Since JFM is also a period of high activity for our advisors and distribution partners, we are actively enabling them with a lot of tools to make selling more convenient," said Gupta.

Edelweiss Life Insurance plans to support these activities with significant investments in digital and outdoor advertising to enhance visibility and engagement.

Engaging Gen Z

As digital landscapes evolve, brands continually refine their strategies to stay relevant to younger audiences, particularly Millennials and Gen Z. This generation demands personalised experiences, values authenticity, and expects brands to engage them across multiple digital touchpoints. Industry experts highlight key considerations for brands looking to connect effectively with this segment.

Chugh Kothari highlighted the significance of personalisation in brand communications.

She explained, “Marketing leaders ought to craft custom digital strategies for each customer segment, even as they strive to establish their brand’s presence across all digital channels frequented by millennial and Gen Z customers. Similarly, it is important to explore all available communication pathways, such as digital ads, social media reels, email marketing, and the like, amplifying the brand’s promise and market distinction through relatable yet engaging brand content.”

Similarly, Vikash Anand, Deputy Vice President, Brand & Marketing, Angel One highlighted the need for brands to adapt to evolving content consumption habits.

He shared, “Consumers now split their time across multiple video formats, with no single format holding more attention. Given users' diminishing attention spans, short-form videos offer the best opportunity to engage, entertain, and educate within seconds.”

This shift in behaviour indicates that brands should invest in bite-sized, engaging content formats such as reels and YouTube Shorts to maintain relevance and capture fleeting attention spans.

Balancing tech, trust, and tradition

In 2025, marketers anticipate navigating an evolving digital landscape where consumer expectations are higher than ever, demanding seamless, intuitive, and highly tailored experiences.

One of the most significant trends redefining BFSI marketing is hyper-personalisation.

Gupta said, “BFSI is moving towards an era of hyper-personalisation. It’s a classic case of segmentation where the segment type is just one—the individual.”

AI and data analytics will be at the core of this shift, enabling brands to craft experiences that cater to individual financial behaviours, goals, and needs.

The integration of AI extends beyond personalisation into customer engagement strategies. Brands are increasingly leveraging digital tools to enhance user experiences.

“Highly personalised customer journeys and AI-driven digital interactions will define marketing campaigns in 2025 and beyond,” shared Chugh Kothari.

In addition to AI-powered automation, BFSI brands are also turning to edutainment. “Brands are moving away from jargon-heavy communication, using everyday situations to explain financial products,” added Anand. Financial decisions are often complex and intimidating, and simplifying them through engaging content can drive stronger customer relationships. Thus, this shift reflects a deeper understanding of consumer behaviour.

While AI and automation offer immense potential, the increasing digitisation of financial services also brings risks.

With deepfakes and advanced scams on the rise, BFSI marketers are expected to move beyond traditional trust-building measures. Emphasis on transparent communication, proactive fraud prevention, and clear, accessible security messaging is likely to play a crucial role in maintaining consumer confidence.

Sheena Kapoor, CMO at ICICI Lombard General Insurance, shares that cybersecurity will remain a vital pillar, shaping how the insurance industry interacts with and builds trust among its customers.

Kapoor said, “Cybersecurity adds another layer of complexity, with sophisticated scams and deep fakes posing significant risks. Marketers will need to innovate responsibly, ensuring robust consumer protection while maintaining trust. Meeting demands for instant gratification and complete transparency will also remain critical, as customers expect seamless experiences coupled with clear, authentic communication.”

Beyond technology, an emotional and cultural shift is also taking shape in BFSI marketing. Gupta highlighted that spirituality is emerging as a recurring theme in financial campaigns. He shared that with Maha Kumbh underway, there is a surge in related communication, and this trend is likely to persist throughout the year.

At the same time, changing media consumption habits are pushing brands to rethink their engagement strategies.

Kapoor said, “Consumers are becoming increasingly selective, discerning, and demanding in their content consumption while facing a constant barrage of information. The rise of 'cord-cutters' and the preference for personalised, on-demand content means marketers must rethink traditional engagement strategies to stay relevant.”

As BFSI brands step into 2025, success will be defined by the ability to balance cutting-edge technology with authentic consumer connections. Marketers who can seamlessly integrate AI-driven personalisation, cybersecurity safeguards, cultural relevance, and omnichannel engagement will not only capture attention but also build lasting trust in an increasingly complex and competitive financial landscape.