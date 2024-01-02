Experts Speak: Innovation & sustainability to define packaging in 2024

The packaging of any product is at its face value; it can make or break a brand. In 2023, many brands tweaked their visual identities to fit better with the consumer’s changing behavior and standards. Rebranding became the trend of the year, and India reclaimed its ‘maximalist’ roots as brands incorporated bold colors in their identities.

As we step into 2024, industry experts predict an ongoing dominance of rebranding trends, coupled with a heightened emphasis on sustainability and the vibrant resurgence of maximalism, and take a deep dive into other trends and shifts that they predict will dominate the year.

Bold colours & more re-branding

2023 was the year of rebranding and makeovers for brands. Many iconic brands only tweaked certain parts of their logos, while some completely changed their outlook. Air India’s rebranding was one of the most talked about rebranding exercises in the country. Nokia, Castrol, 7 Up, Minute Maid, Pepsi, Fanta, and Mirinda were a few other names on the list.

The main motive for theme revamping was to stay relevant in the evolving industry and connect with the changing consumers. With more brands aiming to connect with larger audiences and broadening their arenas, re-branding will likely bleed in 2024 as well.

Ashish Mishra, CEO of Interbrand, India & South Asia, said, “To extend their presence across Arenas, Brands will go deep in their branding by defining their core richly. Brands will invest more time in identifying and re-engineering their DNA, looking at rebrands more like gene transplants, not mere refreshes or restages limited to the spruced-up externalities and their guardrails.”

The previous year also saw an uptick in brands adorning bolder and brighter colours. The industry moved away from minimalism and embraced maximalism.

Brands like Mirinda used a palette of colours consisting of purple, red, yellow, green, and turquoise with different patterns to connect with Gen-Z.

Similarly, fashion brand Urbanic’s dynamic logo was presented in eight different colours that keep changing.

Although Pantone's pick for the 2024 colour is a soft, pinkish-orange hue called “Peach Fuzz,” experts believe India will continue to love bolder colours, and maximalism will take centre stage in 2024.

Rutu Mody-Kamdar, Founder of Jigsaw Brand Consultants, said, “Maximalism will continue because brands need to stand out. A sharp contrast is always a welcome thing in consumer products. While we will continue to have minimalist brands with simple labels, maximalist brands will provide the much necessary and interesting contrast on shelves, which helps both stand out from each other.”

Shashwat Das - Founder, of Almond Branding, has similar views when it comes to the colours of 2024. He says, “Maximalism, with its emphasis on vibrant colours, bold patterns, and expressive designs, seems positioned to endure as a counterpoint to the minimalist aesthetic that dominated in previous years.”

Akhil Mistry, Design Director, Landor & Fitch mentions, "Maximalist design elements may evolve, potentially integrating more diverse cultural influences, intricate patterns, and bold colour combinations."

Bringing Innovation

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are becoming more integrated with packaging design, offering interactive and engaging experiences for consumers.

In 2023, Coca-Cola launched a limited-edition soda that was created using AI technology. The company labelled the drink – Coca-Cola Y3000 as ‘the first futuristic flavour co-created with human and artificial intelligence.’

Similarly, incorporating QR codes on product packaging has become a trend for many brands. McDonald’s India launched a Kartik Aaryan-themed 4-piece meal which had a QR-code-enabled packaging. The QR packaging enabled fans to take a virtual selfie with the brand ambassador.

Johnson’s Baby incorporated QR codes as well and introduced changes to its packaging that allow consumers to see all the ingredients in its baby skincare products.

Experts believe that the incorporation of innovation will continue to grow in 2024, and more brands will dip their toes into this evolving feature.

Gautam Patil, Co-founder & Head of Design of PlusOne says, “Industry will see the growth of smart packaging. In 2024, technology will continue to play a significant role in the packaging industry.”

Shashwat Das said, “Tech-led innovations in 2024 will be characterized by the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors into smart packaging, enabling real-time tracking and monitoring of products.”

Sustainability will be at the centre

Gautam Patil mentions, “Sustainability recycled, eco-friendly are not differentiators anymore, they are hygiene.”

According to The Harsh Mariwala-founded Marico Innovation Foundation’s ‘Innovation in Plastics’ report, India’s plastic waste accumulation is projected to jump 10 times by 2030, rising to 217 million tonnes, driven by packaging material.

And, a recent study found that 94% of Indians are willing to pay more for more sustainable products, and sustainable packaging is among the key criteria for purchasing. To better connect with this set of audiences that is mindful and conscious about their purchasing habits, packaging can come in handy for brands.

As the consumer gets more acquainted with the idea of a sustainable product and product packaging and the positive impact it brings, more brands are welcoming the idea of incorporating sustainability into their business model. Many D2C brands and packaging manufacturers have taken this path and claimed to have reduced their carbon footprint.

D2C beauty brand Asa Beauty uses aluminium, a recyclable material, to make its packaging and also offers refills to limit wastage.

At the end of 2023, UFlex, a packaging solutions company, unveiled its sustainable range of tubes designed for the beauty and cosmetics industry. The range includes paper-based tubes, recyclable tubes, and tubes made of PCR resin.

Despite these consumer wants, unlike in previous years, not many brands focused on sustainable packaging in 2023. Brands primarily focused on revamping and incorporating innovation into their packaging and visual identities. Pepsi.Co India, Brawny Bear, and Tat.ev were a few names that incorporated sustainability into their day-to-day operations and products.

However, in 2024, experts believe that sustainability will be the driving force in a brand’s packaging story.

Shashwat Das says, “In 2024, sustainability is poised to remain a pivotal trend in the packaging industry, with an intensified focus on circular economy principles. Brands are anticipated to adopt innovative solutions to minimize environmental impact, emphasizing the reduction of single-use plastics and promoting eco-friendly practices throughout the supply chain.”

Soon after the government made initiatives to reduce the production and circulation of single-use plastics, e-commerce industry giants like Amazon and Flipkart adopted biodegradable materials.

Experts also believe that brands this year might start to experiment with various other sustainable practices and include them in their packaging.

Akhil Mistry says, “The quest for minimizing single-use plastic may lead to further innovations, exploring alternative materials and packaging designs that are eco-friendly.”

He also predicts that brands might invest more in educating consumers about the environmental impact of packaging choices and encouraging informed and sustainable purchasing decisions.

Tips for the year

This year, experts think that brands should take their sustainable communications to the next level. Experts also noted that if brands start putting their initiatives to work, consumers will likely resonate better with them.

Nandini Kulkarni, CEO of Idiom Design and Consulting, says, “I feel like brands need to start demonstrating their values and not just claiming them.”

Shashwat Das further explains how brands can be mindful and connect better with younger audiences. He advises brands, “Incorporating personalized elements in packaging, whether through customizable features or limited-edition designs, enhances engagement with tech-savvy and individualistic younger consumers.”

Giving pointers on how brands can better their packaging goals this year, Akhil Mistry gives a checklist to follow. It mentions the following:

Prioritise Sustainability: Given the growing concern for the environment, brands should prioritize sustainable packaging solutions, including reduced plastic use, recyclable materials, and refill systems. Authenticity in Design: Authenticity is key, especially when targeting younger consumers. Brands should aim for genuine connections, showcasing their values, and contributing to meaningful causes. Tech Integration: Brands could explore incorporating technology into packaging, such as QR codes or augmented reality, to enhance the overall consumer experience and provide additional information. Bold Typography and Minimalism: A trend towards bold typography and minimalist designs is emerging. Brands should consider clear, impactful lettering that stands out on the shelves. Typography-driven designs can be impactful. Brands may explore creative typography to convey their identity. Inclusive and Gender-Neutral Designs: Consider designs that appeal to a broad audience, emphasising inclusivity and avoiding stereotypes. Gender-neutral packaging, as seen with Amble Sheep, is an example of this approach Strategic Use of Colour: Colours play a crucial role in evoking emotions and perceptions. Brands should choose colours strategically, considering the psychological impact on consumers. Retro colour schemes, vibrant palettes, or even muted tones can be chosen strategically based on the brand's identity and target audience.

The Indian packaging industry is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 6% during 2022-2027. During this time stamp, 2024 is projected to be shaped by sustainability, innovation, and vibrant visual expressions. Rebranding will continue to thrive, and the emphasis on sustainable packaging, driven by consumer awareness, brands will likely see the adoption of more smart technologies into their visual identities.