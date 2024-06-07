How Mahua Moitra redefined political branding

2019, during one of the college semester exams, I remember this viral speech of a politician from West Bengal doing rounds on social media. Friends, acquaintances, classmates–many having minimal political awareness–shared the speech on their stories with heaps of praise for this bindi-wearing, intrepid leader from the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). While most of these people had little ideas about her politics, including myself, her way of speaking and articulating thoughts resonated with everyone. This was my first impression of Mahua Moitra, a political leader who raised her voice in the Indian Parliament like never seen before and with a certain intensity that enabled her to reach the masses, particularly millennials and Gen Z–something which has not been in the Lok Sabha before.

Cut to now, Mahua Moitra has emerged victorious as an MP contesting from Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal in the recently concluded 2024 Indian general elections after a series of tumultuous months. Moitra’s earlier career, rise in politics, place in the parliament, expulsion, and comeback has been a remarkable affair. It is a lesson in personal brand building. Among Indian politicians, particularly in the 21st century, Moitra’s career trajectory is an interesting case study for marketing professionals.

Banker turned politician

Born in Cachar district in Assam in 1974, Moitra did her earlier schooling in Kolkata and higher studies in the United States. She worked as an investment banker with JP Morgan Chase in New York and London before she changed tracks, inspired by Rahul Gandhi's 'Aam Admi Ka Sipahi' initiative.

In her interviews, Moitra has not shied away from acknowledging her privileged background.

She had left her high-profile banking career in London to work for the Congress's youth wing in 2009; deputed to the West Bengal unit, she worked closely with then-top state Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee.

Her transition from the corporate world to politics marked the beginning of her journey toward establishing a unique political identity.

Moitra’s early years in politics were focused on grassroots engagement, building a strong connection with the electorate in her constituency.

When there was a political transition in Bengal against the Left Front government, Moitra and Mukherjee switched to the TMC just before the 2010 Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections that the Mamata Banerjee-led party won. Though she was not given a party ticket in the 2011 assembly elections and then in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Moitra continued her efforts. In 2016, she made her electoral debut, winning from the Karimpur seat in the assembly elections. Though she was not inducted as a minister of state within the state cabinet, her articulation and debating skills made her the face of the party in the national media.

In 2019, she won the ticket for the Lok Sabha from Krishnanagar and emerged victorious there. Her fiery speeches in Parliament landed her under the national spotlight, due to which she became the leader of most debates on television channels when it came to TMC.

Moitra emerged as a leader who seemed educated, articulate, and confident while at the same time possessing a deeper grassroots-level understanding of her constituency and the electorate she was representing. Besides that, being a first-time MP, Moitra seemed more than well-versed in pressing national-level issues–a rarity when it comes to first-time politicians in the parliament with no political lineage.

Her brand was that of a leader who had left her life of privilege to get a grassroots-level understanding of rural West Bengal.

The impassioned speeches

Mahua Moitra’s maiden speech in the Lok Sabha, where she listed the "seven signs of fascism," catapulted her to national prominence. The speech took social media by storm. People extensively shared clips from her speech acknowledging this new fiery leader.

Beginning her speech by unequivocally stating that she "humbly accepted the mandate" in favour of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, she emphasised the heightened importance of dissent today. She attributed this to the lack of "natural checks and balances in the Lok Sabha," given the opposition's weakened position and the ruling party's overwhelming majority. She asserted that, since the house belongs to the opposition, she was speaking to "reclaim the inch that has been guaranteed to us."

"The very nature of this overwhelming mandate makes it crucial for us to be heard today, for the voice of dissent to be heard," she stated.

In what could have been one of the boldest speeches in parliamentary history, Moitra enumerated seven indicators she believed were signs of early fascism.

Moitra was lauded for her courage and awareness by citizens and political critics alike.

Subsequent speeches of Moitra in the lower house of the parliament were met with commendation and virality. Although she did not get frequent chances to speak, Moitra set the parliamentary chambers ablaze with her oratory skills and emphasis on pertinent yet often overlooked issues.

Mahua Moitra's oratory skills are one of her most defining attributes. Her speeches in Parliament are not only eloquent but also incisive, often highlighting critical issues with clarity and conviction. She frequently quotes popular politicians, authors, and poets in her speeches to add depth to her words.

Firebrand image

Moitra is noted for her fearless attitude toward many issues, challenging the status quo and questioning the establishment. Such blatant outspokenness on government policies or any social problem has made her a bold and principled leader.

In the media, Moitra has often been referred to as a ‘firebrand’ politician. The firebrand image is a defining aspect of her political persona, marked by her rhetoric and unyielding stance on critical issues. Known for her impassioned speeches and incisive critiques, Moitra frequently challenges the establishment, calling out perceived injustices and governmental missteps with a boldness that resonates widely.

While highly popular, this audacious approach has often landed the TMC leader in troubled waters.

In July 2022, Mahua Moitra ignited controversy with her comments about the Hindu goddess Kali at a media event. She expressed that she perceives the goddess as one who "accepts meat and alcohol," provoking a backlash from several Hindu groups and political adversaries who accused her of disrespecting religious sentiments.

Moitra has consistently been a vocal critic of the BJP-led central government's policies. Her pointed and often provocative remarks, both in Parliament and on social media, have frequently resulted in heated confrontations with BJP leaders and their supporters.

If nobody knew Gandhi before the film absolutely nobody knew @narendramodi before the Gujarat riots. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 29, 2024

Moitra is fairly active on social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), and does not shy away from calling out injustices, hypocrisies, and actions of people in power.

Most amused to see some personal photos of me being circulated on social media by @BJP4India ‘s troll sena.



I like green dress better on me than white blouse. And why bother cropping - show rest of the folks at dinner as well.

Bengal’s women live a life. Not a lie. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 15, 2023

In 2022, one of the three bags she presented to the ethics committee resembled the infamous Louis Vuitton bag that gained national attention during a price-rise debate in the Lok Sabha. A clip of Moitra discreetly shifting her handbag out of the camera’s view—while her party colleague Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar discussed the rising cost of living—went viral on social media. Amid concerns about unaffordable cooking gas, Moitra’s bag, estimated to cost INR 2 lakh, made headlines.

However, Moitra did not take the criticism passively. She quickly responded with a retort, posting photos with the bag and making a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019," she tweeted.

Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019.



Jhola leke aye the… jhola leke chal padenge… pic.twitter.com/2YOWst8j98 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 2, 2022

Moitra wasn't willing to downplay herself to avoid scrutiny. She continued to present herself confidently and silenced critics with sarcasm and wit. This was evident in her response to TV anchor Rohan Dua’s snide remark. He tweeted that the politician "is changing her fashion sense after the handbag row" simply because the infamous bag wasn’t in her hand. To which she wrote back, “My dear—this is also Louis Vuitton—the Pochette. Do look it up, will save you time trying to figure it out.”

My dear- this is also Louis Vuitton - the Pochette. Do look it up- will save you time trying to figure it out. The car’s a G-Wagon with an AP numberplate belonging to Andhra MP who we often car pool with. Saved you some detective work here too! Cheers! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 8, 2022

Besides the parliament, Moitra has been active in speaking to the media and getting candid in interviews. Unlike most politicians who speak in their preferred language, Moitra, who is rather proficient in Bengali and English, does not retract from giving interviews in Hindi. This experimentation and openness has helped her further connect with a nationwide audience.

In 2023, during a lit fest in Kerala, Moitra spoke at length about gender inequality and the perception of women in fields dominated by men. She said, "If you are tough, know your mind, have a clarity of vision...You are called depressive. You are called bossy. But the same qualities in a man are qualities to be lauded,"

This unflinching, outspoken, and undeterred attitude has been a consistent part of Mahua Moitra’s brand in her political career which has helped her come off as an authentic individual who does not crumble or change in the face of adversity.

Expulsion and resurgence

Moitra’s career experienced a significant setback in December 2023. During an Opposition walkout, Moitra was ejected from the Lok Sabha due to allegations of accepting cash in exchange for posing questions. Pralhad Joshi, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, proposed a resolution stating that her continued membership in Parliament was unsustainable and her behaviour was inappropriate for an MP.

The report deemed the sharing of Lok Sabha login credentials by the TMC MP with another individual as 'Unethical Conduct' and 'Contempt of the House'.

The Ethics Committee investigated the allegations levelled by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against Mahua Moitra, alleging that she received a bribe from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions in the Lok Sabha.

Moitra, speaking to reporters outside, described her expulsion as "hanging by a Kangaroo court”.

Her expulsion was criticised by opposition members as well as TMC chief Mamata Banarjee as Moitra moved to court challenging her expulsion. Her removal from Parliament, just four months prior to the general elections, according to the opposition, was the result of a meticulously planned witch hunt.

As an act of defiance against the “egregious expulsion”, Banerjee opted to commence the party's 2024 election campaign from Moitra's electoral district, Krishnanagar, indicating a direct confrontation with Narendra Modi and the BJP.

After relentless campaigning and canvassing in the rural areas of Krishnanagar constituency, Mahua Moitra emerged victorious on June 4, 2024, as the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced.

Thank you Krishnanagar, thank you @mamataofficial thank you INDIA pic.twitter.com/PIUUulcRq2 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 4, 2024

Learning marketing lessons from Mahua

As she returns to the parliament as MP, Mahua Moitra’s triumph has been a noteworthy affair when looked at from a branding lens. It presents several lessons for brands and marketers alike.

For marketers, Moitra’s political journey and persisting image offer lessons on authenticity, effective communication, boldness backed by consistency of communication with the audience, plugging into unique backgrounds, advocacy, and resilience.

Where Moitra differs is in her fearless stance on controversial issues; it makes what she is saying reliable. She manages this by keeping strong grassroots connections.

An additional important aspect of Moitra's brand is her progressive and inclusive outlook. Even though she is one of the very few members of the parliament who raise their voice for minorities, she does not retract from asserting her stance on social issues, including women's rights, and minority rights. And perhaps the most important aspect of her political brand is that despite her polished and cosmopolitan background, Mahua Moitra maintains a strong connection with her constituency. She is known for her hands-on approach to addressing local issues, from infrastructure development to social welfare. It goes to enhance her trustworthiness among her constituents.

Moitra's return and re-election signify her brand's continued popularity and ability to harbour trust. It is a testament to the fact that if you stay authentic to your brand attributes and do not flinch when faced with backlash or uncertainty, your brand will continue to thrive.

As she continues to make her mark in Indian politics, Mahua Moitra’s brand attributes of eloquence, fearlessness, and advocacy for democratic values are likely to remain central to her identity as the leader rises to speak in the parliament in the upcoming sessions.