Will IPL advertising revenue take a hit this year?

With brands making significant investments in Maha Kumbh, the ICC Champions Trophy, and the Women’s Premier League (WPL), some in the industry questioned whether IPL 2025 ad revenues would take a hit. However, industry leaders told Social Samosa that while budget reallocations are happening, IPL remains an indispensable property for advertisers.

The Maha Kumbh commanded an estimated ₹3,000-3,200 crore in marketing spends, making it a significant event for brands looking to target a religious audience. Meanwhile, the ICC Champions Trophy drew ad revenues in the range of ₹800-900 crore, benefiting from heightened cricket fandom after India's T20 World Cup victory.

Despite these large-scale investments, IPL continues to hold strong as an advertiser favourite. Dhiraj Khanna, Associate Vice President and Cluster Head, Mudramax, pointed out that IPL viewership is growing year-on-year, and brands are still aggressively investing in the tournament.

“IPL 2025 has already secured 20% more sponsorship revenue compared to previous seasons. Team sponsorships are also at an all-time high—Punjab Kings has over 20 sponsors, Kolkata Knight Riders have 25, and Gujarat Titans lead with 32,” he noted.

According to Rohin Desai, Chief Client Officer - Media Buying, Madison Media, IPL ad spends are set to rise by 15-20% in 2025, despite competition from other sporting events.

He highlighted how categories like e-commerce, auto, BFSI, and beverages are maintaining their stronghold in IPL advertising. “Beverages, in particular, are leveraging the summer timing of the tournament. The seasonality factor plays a major role in their increased spends this year.”

According to Desai, Digital platforms, particularly Connected TV, are emerging as dominant forces in the IPL media mix. “Digital leads the way in terms of media mix followed by TV. Connected TV will have a large share in the overall media mix,” said Desai.

While budgets may be getting stretched across multiple major events, the IPL remains a non-negotiable platform for most brands looking to capitalise on mass viewership.

Are brands concerned about viewer fatigue?

With major sporting events lined up back-to-back, concerns about viewer fatigue are inevitable. However, Vidur Naik, Managing Partner, TCM Platform, believes that while sports saturation is a growing challenge, IPL remains almost fatigue-proof in India and beyond.

“Even after 17 years, IPL continues to grow, drawing in more viewers and creating more opportunities for fan engagement. The excitement surrounding the IPL only amplifies as the season progresses, turning every match into a high-energy spectacle. This never-ending stream of enthusiasm presents an expanding opportunity for brands and advertisers to engage with a growing, passionate audience,” said Naik.

Rather than worrying about fatigue, brands are adapting their strategies to keep campaigns fresh and engaging. Naik shared some of the key trends.

According to Naik, brands are consolidating campaigns and securing prime ad slots early to strengthen fan connections. Many are also localising messaging by integrating regional languages and cultural nuances, fostering deeper emotional resonance with audiences.

He further noted that the shift from traditional TV to digital streaming has transformed engagement tactics. Platforms are leveraging interactive ads, multi-language dubs, and curated content to enhance campaign effectiveness. Gamified content, including prediction games and fantasy leagues, is also gaining traction, keeping audiences actively involved.

Naik highlighted that consumer behaviour is evolving rapidly, with a growing preference for personalised experiences. Second-screen engagement has surged, with fans interacting via smartphones while watching matches.

He explained, “This demand has driven brands to create supplementary content like interactive polls or behind-the-scenes videos. Brand short videos and shorts have proven to be attention-grabbing and are useful, considering the dwindling attention spans.”

He also sees this shift as an opportunity rather than a challenge. “By embracing interactive content, influencer collaborations, and immersive tech like AR and VR, brands are redefining fan engagement. Those who innovate with personalised rewards and snackable content aren’t just capturing attention—they’re building lasting connections with fans throughout the season,” Naik noted.

While viewer fatigue is a reality in sports, IPL advertisers that innovate with immersive engagement strategies continue to win big.

The Noise Marketing Playbook

With IPL’s massive viewership, the challenge for brands is not just visibility but memorability. According to Naik, “Noise marketing” is key to breaking through.

“Developing a marketing strategy ahead of time ensures brands get the best advertising slots. Additionally, regional campaigns—tailored for local audiences—have proven to be highly effective. A prime example was a Tamil Nadu-based spice brand that ran Tamil-language ads during Chennai Super Kings matches, significantly boosting its recognition in rural markets,” he shared.

This hyper-local approach, combined with culturally resonant storytelling and strategic media placements, allows brands to convert ad clutter into deeper audience engagement.

While IPL 2025 may be competing with other major events for ad budgets, its dominance in Indian sports marketing remains intact. With ad spends rising, digital leading the media mix, and brands innovating their engagement strategies, IPL continues to be the premier advertising property in India.

With just four days until the IPL kicks off, brands must move fast, tap into regional insights, and adopt interactive formats to maximise ROI.