How far can reel-driven virality take movie marketing?

If you've stumbled upon a reel, while scrolling through your Instagram feed, featuring the song ‘Tauba Tauba’ before knowing which film it belonged to, you’re one of many. Even if your algorithm does not usually feature Bollywood-related content, you would have encountered the song one way or another–most likely via a creator trying to emulate Vicky Kaushal’s hook step in the song.

The said occurrence is not new, neither is the copious usage of a song in reels. What seems to be new is the purposeful creation of a song, its music and beats, to outrightly fit the reel template–in an attempt to tap into the virality of reels and seemingly organically market a movie. This reel-ification has given a new dimension to movie marketing.

It is trite for a catchy snippet from a song, accompanied by a synchronised hook step, to take hold of your attention. Without realising it, the hook gets stuck in your mind, and soon enough, you're hearing it everywhere. This phenomenon has witnessed a steep rise in recent times, particularly with movie marketing. Producers are aiming to leverage this organic virality to market their movies to a wider audience, or perhaps drive conversations and build recall around the movie.

While one mightn’t see any apparent drawbacks of this trend from a marketing lens, it wouldn’t be unwise to think that this could mar creativity–if one were to play devil’s advocate for a moment–in the long run if the initial intent is to market and not to create.

With audiences increasingly exposed to a barrage of catchy hooks, memorable choreography, and bite-sized earworms, the boundaries between art and marketing are blurring. As the digital sphere dominates content consumption, the traditional moviegoing experience has become as much about the film itself as the virality of its soundtrack.

Although reel-ification has been a point of discussion for quite some time, its impact on movie marketing is little known–recall about a film might not equate to a viewer’s interest in watching the film. Another significant question seems to be whether the clutter caused by this reel-ification would make the audience numb and immune to viral discourse about films.



Short videos, shorter songs

The surge in popularity of short-form videos (SFVs) — especially on platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts — is not an isolated phenomenon. It reflects broader trends in digital media consumption, where shrinking attention spans and increasing content overload have made quick, engaging formats more appealing to users.

According to Devarshi Shah, Senior Vice President and Business Head of the Global Creator Network at Only Much Louder, the reel-ification of movie songs is now the status quo. Shah explains that catchy segments of songs, particularly their hooks, are extracted and shared as Reels or Shorts, generating massive traction and virality within a short span of time. “Music and excerpts/teasers/trailers have been used to market films for decades. Earlier, music videos were distributed and aired on music channels, radio stations, and even via public transport like auto rickshaws,” Shah says, reminding us that even in the pre-digital age, snippets of songs have played a crucial role in film marketing.

However, what makes today’s short-form content so powerful is its ubiquity. Shah emphasises that while reels and short clips do not single-handedly determine a film's fate, they do help create substantial buzz. "Reel-ification certainly makes an impact on the marketing efforts of a film, albeit little. For one, it expands the audience multifold," Shah adds. Essentially, these viral snippets are part of a much larger marketing ecosystem designed to draw attention, engage potential audiences, and assess the early buzz surrounding a film or song.

The intentionality of earworms

As reel-ification becomes a staple in movie marketing, an interesting shift is taking place in the creative process itself. The question arises: Are filmmakers and musicians now tailoring their work to fit the parameters of social media virality?

According to Shah, marketing certainly influences creative decisions, especially when considering the massive reach these platforms offer. "Statistically speaking, Reels from film and television rank third highest in terms of engagement on Instagram in India, garnering over 5.7 billion views over the last 12 months," he notes, illustrating the enormous potential these platforms offer. Shah cites the example of OML’s marketing campaign for the song "Manike" from the movie Thank God, which garnered over 270 million views on YouTube Shorts alone. “It is safe to say that marketing teams have a strong say in the creative process,” Shah concludes, acknowledging that viral potential is now often a central consideration during the production of songs.

Mihir Nair, Group Account Manager at SoCheers, echoes this sentiment, pointing out that some songs are designed to spark viral trends even before a movie is released. Nair cites the example of Pushpa 2’s “The Couple Song,” which featured a viral hook step but wasn’t heavily promoted as part of the movie. “It seems to have been created for getting into conversations by making the hook step viral,” he says.

This points to a growing trend where songs are not merely composed to suit the narrative of the film but are also crafted with an eye toward social media engagement. As Nair rightly suggests, these decisions need to be balanced: “For movies to be true to the creator’s vision, it must be free of marketing pressures.”

The reel impact: virality and beyond

Beyond the obvious benefits of internet virality, reel-ification offers tangible marketing advantages. The repeated exposure to catchy segments of songs creates recall in the minds of audiences, making it easier for them to associate a song — and consequently the movie it belongs to — with moments of fun, nostalgia, or excitement. This has a direct impact on the decision-making process of potential viewers.

Shah argues that while internet virality may not compel an audience to watch a film, it undeniably plays a role in creating buzz long before the film's release. Citing examples like "Kala Chashma" from Baar Baar Dekho and "Naatu Naatu" from RRR, Shah suggests that virality helps songs achieve longevity well beyond the movie’s theatrical run. But he’s quick to point out that viral success alone doesn’t guarantee box office success. “Ultimately, it’s the script, casting, and overall packaging of a film that will prove its success,” he emphasises.

Poonam Wahi, Founder and Executive Producer at Poonam Wahi Films, agrees, underscoring how virality has transformed the way a song’s success is measured. “The success of a song is not only measured by the number of listens or views on YouTube, Apple Music, or Spotify — it is also measured by the number of reels that it generates on Instagram,” she says, offering examples like "Gadiya Uchiya Rakhiya" and "Tauba Tauba," which gained traction primarily through reels.

Is there room for artistic integrity?

While the marketing benefits of reel-ification are undeniable, concerns about its impact on the creative process loom around. With the pressure to conform to the 15-30 second format of Reels and Shorts, is there a danger of stifling originality?

Wahi believes so, lamenting how the need to create ‘reel-worthy’ content is often at odds with the traditional role that music plays in films.

“The creative process has been derailed and compromised. Today, everyone is thinking about the algorithm,” Wahi remarks.

Wahi points out that while songs are meant to engage the listener’s mind and mood, today’s focus is more on creating a fleeting moment of viral engagement. She asks, “Ever wondered why we still hum and sing old songs but do not remember the lyrics of any new song?”

Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and co-founder of TheSmallBigIdea adds a practical perspective to this debate. He acknowledges that musicians today are often trying to create songs that are engineered for virality, but also recognises the challenges that come with it. “Musicians are attempting to create songs that can ‘go viral.’ They are also trying to deduce a formula that is most likely to do it for them. Even after all those efforts, only a few take-off,” he explains.

Nair offers a more balanced view, arguing that the influence of social media on creativity need not always be negative. “Music is for the soul, and social media is for daily escapism. If the medium of reel-ification is used with a purpose while not muddling the value of original good music, we’ll be keeping our audience happily engaged,” he notes.

Striking the balance

As we look toward the future, the long-term implications of reel-ification remain uncertain. Will this focus on short-form, viral content continue to dominate, or will audiences eventually demand more substance and creativity?

Nair believes that social media, by its nature, is not something to rely on for the long term.

“Expect more tweaks to be made to the trend that may misfire in the mid-term,” he warns, urging marketers to remain adaptable as trends continue to evolve.

Pillai, on the other hand, sees reel-ification as just one piece of the larger cinematic puzzle. “Songs, like any other part of the film, play a crucial role in building a perception in the public eye,” he says, adding that reels provide higher opportunities to be seen and co-create, allowing movies to stay top-of-mind.

"The debate rages on, as cinema purists are holding the fort by engaging with directors, and writers who come from the same school of thought that cinema should be about storytelling and not figuring out what will get the box office ringing from a gimmick POV; the holy grail of marketing will remain true as it has since the dawn of the principle; no amount of marketing can save a bad product/service/movie," Nair observes.

Shruti Deora, Senior Vice President of Client Partnerships at White Rivers Media, highlights the transformative impact that Reels have had on movie marketing. She notes that Reels drive up to 67% more engagement than traditional posts, offering filmmakers a cost-effective, innovative way to reach younger audiences. Yet, she emphasises that there must be a balance: "Striking the right balance between viral appeal and creative integrity is key to enduring success."

Pillai notes that reels have had a positive impact when it comes to marketing a film, observing, "Reels provide a higher OTS, a larger reach, and more importantly an ability to co-create and see a million versions of the same song. When we promoted Bad Newz, we were amazed by the level of creativity displayed by users for the song Tauba Tauba. It hacks into pop culture and eventually allows the movie to stay top of mind."

The dance between art and algorithm

The reel-ification of movie songs is a clear reflection of the times we live in — a time when algorithms, social media trends, and virality often dictate not just what we consume, but also how content is created. While this trend offers immense opportunities for marketers and filmmakers to reach broader audiences, it also presents significant challenges to artistic integrity.

"What you post is not dictated by the things you want to show but the things you think would drive the audience more - so the question is - is it really creative and authentic or is it just view-driven? Basically, the soul has gone missing," opines Wahi.

"Reels have been a great addition to the armory of marketers to help build TOMA for movies but the medium should be considered as a part of the marketing arm and not the reason to alter the creative core of the movie," asserts Nair.

As Devarshi Shah puts it, “Reel-ification is only a piece of the marketing pie.” It’s a powerful tool, yes, but one that should be used in conjunction with other media to create a comprehensive and well-rounded marketing strategy. However, for filmmakers, musicians, and marketers alike, the ongoing challenge will be to strike a balance between creative freedom and the demands of virality.

At the end of the day, while catchy hooks and viral dances may bring a film into the spotlight, it is the soul of the story, the depth of the performances, and the originality of the music that will stand the test of time.