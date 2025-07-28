How sexual wellness brands are rethinking advertising in the age of platform restrictions

Sex – even the word said in public can get you looks. It is that taboo. In a country where ancient temples celebrate human sexuality through intricate carvings, and where the Kama Sutra originated, modern India still struggles with open conversations about intimacy. This cultural hush-hush becomes even more pronounced in the digital realm, where sexual wellness brands must navigate a web of platform restrictions that would make even the most seasoned marketers break into a cold sweat.

While India's sexual wellness market is projected to reach $2.09 billion by 2030, the very platforms that could help normalise these conversations are the ones putting up the highest barriers. It's a classic case of demand existing in the shadows while supply struggles to reach the light.

Brands in this category could have crafted an ad for an intimate wellness product with medically accurate imagery, and the messaging focusing on health benefits. Yet, within hours, it's flagged by an automated system and rejected without explanation. This is the daily reality for sexual wellness brands operating in India's digital advertising landscape.

"Ads get flagged for the wrong reasons. Both platforms classify sexual wellness under restricted categories. The moderation is largely AI," explains Sarvesh Mamgain, Head of Brand at Plush. "Even if your content is medically correct and clean, platforms often classify it as adult. This is not about explicitness, it's about automated systems not understanding context."

The challenge lies in the fact that Meta's moderation is predominantly AI-driven, creating a system where context is lost in translation. "You can follow all the rules and still get rejected without any explanation or resolution. The only workaround is to test 4-5 versions per ad and hope one gets through," Mamgain adds.

Both Meta and Google have created policy frameworks that force sexual wellness brands to operate within a narrow "health and wellness" context, where any hint of pleasure or intimacy is strictly prohibited. Meta's approach is governed by its "Adult Products or Services" policy, which draws a clear line between health and pleasure.

Ads for sexual wellness products are only permissible if they focus on health benefits, never on pleasure. Advertising to users over 18 is mandatory, and visuals are heavily scrutinised for any hint of suggestiveness. Even medical terms can trigger automated rejections.

Google's framework is equally restrictive, classifying sexual content into tiers and limiting sexual wellness ads to search results only, blocking them from the Display Network and YouTube. The platforms scan for "trigger words" with terms like "pleasure," "intimate," or even clinical language can lead to automatic rejections.

"Meta's and Google's policy decisions can often be quite opaque and difficult to understand," says Rahul Krishnan, Co-founder and Head of Marketing and Sales at Bold Care. "There have been instances where our ads were rejected for reasons that didn't seem to make any logical sense based on the content of the ad."

Krishnan admits that this category has been misused in the past by people promoting so-called “magical remedies”, wherein platforms like Google and Meta are often easy channels for such misleading claims to spread.

"Meta, in particular, is very strict about not showing body parts or any form of unnecessary nudity." He also notes that platforms are cautious about promises of "magical or unrealistic results" and messaging that could make users feel personally targeted.

The cost of constant vigilance

The impact of these restrictions extends far beyond creative challenges. The constant need to navigate platform policies significantly affects business operations, particularly for newer brands trying to establish themselves in the market.

"Customer acquisition costs go up, especially for newer players who don't have organic reach or brand recall yet," Mamgain points out. "Discovery takes longer, which means category growth is slower than it could be."

Vishal Vyas, Assistant Vice President Marketing at TTK Healthcare, echoes this concern and says, "For newer or smaller brands without strong organic presence or diversified media channels, the hit is bigger because they often depend on digital ads for consumer discovery."

He notes that while established brands like Skore might offset these challenges through broader awareness and offline marketing, emerging brands face acute difficulties breaking into the mainstream.

The unpredictability of platform policies adds another layer of complexity. "Over the past couple of years, at Love Depot, we have built a relatively clear picture of what typically passes or gets flagged," Vyas explains. "However, the landscape shifts constantly and there's no completely foolproof solution. I think anyone in this space would agree when I say what gets approved today might not make it through tomorrow."

The creative gymnastics begin

Faced with these restrictions, the language of sexual wellness advertising has evolved into a code that speaks to consumers while staying within platform guidelines.

"Most brands know they can't say things directly, so they keep it simple and clean," Mamgain explains. "Vaginal dryness" becomes "intimate discomfort." "Better sex" becomes "feel more confident." It's not hiding the message, just saying it in a way that doesn't get blocked."

The creative solutions are endless. Bold Care's campaign featuring Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins used metaphors like "inki daali pe kabhi phool nahi khilta"(flowers never bloom on their branch) to discuss bedroom issues without triggering platform algorithms. The campaign's success helped propel Bold Care to become one of the top three brands by value in the sexual wellness category.

Pop culture references have become a favourite tool. As Mamgain notes, brands use phrases like "Not your ex's razor" or "Glide like butter", a messaging that's "easy to get, and it doesn't cross any lines."

Anushka Gupta, Co-Founder of MyMuse, has perfected this art of coded communication. "We've come to see ad guidelines on platforms like Meta and Google less as obstacles and more as creative parameters: challenging, yes, but not impossible," she says. "Instead of pushing against the system, we've learned how to stay within the lines while still saying something meaningful."

MyMuse's "Dil-Do" campaign played on the Hindi word, which means “Give love” to avoid getting in a pickle. A few months ago, its video films inspired by Bollywood romcoms, created a spoof from Bollywood movies, naming them ‘Dil Do Pagal Hai’, ‘Dil Do Wale Dulhania Le Jaayege’and more.

"It played on a cultural reference that was instantly familiar, layered with a clever twist that made people smile and think. It worked not because it was provocative, but because it was smart, emotionally resonant, and deeply rooted in the everyday experiences of our audience," Gupta explains.

Beyond language, visual content presents its own set of challenges. Brands navigate strict guidelines about imagery while still creating compelling content that resonates with their audience.

This shift toward "skincare-inspired" packaging design has become a trend across the industry, helping brands appear more mainstream and less likely to trigger platform restrictions.

Love Depot has found creative ways to work within these constraints. As Vyas explains, its audience "overlaps with those of mainstream, non-sexual wellness brands, so the pop culture cues we draw on are often similar – whether it's Ghibli-inspired posts, playful AI-generated action-figure visuals, or trending memes."

The brand uses suggestive copy that stays within guidelines, often saying things like 'upgrade your me-time playlist' instead of using explicit terms, Vyas notes.

Diversifying beyond the platforms

Many brands have recognised that relying solely on paid advertising through Meta and Google is a recipe for disaster. Instead, they are building diversified marketing strategies that reduce dependence on these platforms.

"In 2025, for a D2C brand, paid media can't be your core lever, because it's unreliable," Mamgain states. "Now, because of this, SEO becomes your long-term performance channel. Influencers become your top-of-funnel. Retention (WhatsApp, email) becomes your conversion and loyalty engine."

Bold Care has embraced this multi-channel approach. "We've focused on content marketing and finding the right platforms where people are already engaging in meaningful conversations," Krishnan explains.

The brand has built a strong content game, identifying the right spaces where word-of-mouth can organically build trust. "Right now, our organic search traffic is at an all-time high. People are visiting our website without us having to rely heavily on performance marketing."

The rise of quick commerce has opened new avenues for brands to reach consumers. Bold Care has started running Meta ads that drive users directly to Blinkit, using catalogue ads for retargeting. Krishnan notes that they are mostly catalogue ads aimed at retargeting users who have already viewed its products on Blinkit.

MyMuse has doubled down on content marketing, creating educational resources that build trust and awareness. "Whether it's long-form SEO via Musings, our editorial-style blog that dives into intimacy, identity, and wellness, or Laid in India, our series that gets real about relationships and desire in the Indian context," Gupta explains. "We've also built a strong network of creators and influencers who already speak our language; people who bring authenticity to the conversation."

Despite all the creative workarounds and strategic pivots, brands have discovered that authenticity remains their most powerful tool. User-generated content and testimonials have become crucial for building credibility in a space where traditional advertising faces so many barriers. Brands are investing heavily in building communities where customers feel comfortable sharing their experiences, even if they won't do so publicly.

"Our approach is never to rely on shock or innuendo. We speak to our audience the way we'd want to be spoken to: intelligently, respectfully, and with just the right amount of cheek," Gupta explains.

The future of sexual wellness advertising

As the industry continues to evolve, brand leaders are hopeful about future changes in platform policies. Their wishlist is practical and focused on creating a more transparent, fair system.

Mamgain explains that brands are just asking for clearer rules and smarter filters with the hope that sexual wellness isn’t treated like adult content. “These are health and hygiene products. Platforms need better systems that can tell the difference."

Krishnan initially thought formal verification processes might help. "Earlier, I used to think there should be a formal sign-up or verification process for sexual wellness brands—where we could clearly explain what we do and share lab test reports or other documentation to prove our products are legitimate."

However, he acknowledges the practical challenges, stating it's hard to implement such a process at scale.

Gupta, however, remains optimistic. "We're hopeful that ad policies will evolve to be more nuanced and inclusive, recognising the difference between explicit content and responsible, well-designed sexual wellness messaging. Until then, we'll keep doing what we do best: making intimacy less intimidating, more thoughtful, and beautifully normal."

Consumer attitudes in the sexual wellness category are shifting, with younger generations seeing pleasure as self-care, and the market continues to grow despite advertising challenges. Brands are working toward a future where conversations around sexual wellness can be as normalised as skincare or mental health. While platform restrictions continue to pose challenges, they have forced them to communicate more thoughtfully about intimate health and wellness.

The conversation around sexual wellness in India is changing, one creative campaign at a time. And while the platforms may control the advertising landscape, they can't control the growing acceptance and demand for products that help people lead healthier, more fulfilling intimate lives.