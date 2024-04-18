How are news channels prepping for the elections

The largest elections in the history of democracy are set to commence on April 19, 2024. The 2024 general elections will last 44 days to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. Approximately 970 million people out of a population of 1.44 billion people are eligible to participate in the elections. It will take in seven phases across the country. Anticipated to surpass previous records, the upcoming election is poised to become the costliest in the world. Expenditures by political parties and candidates aimed at garnering voter support are projected to exceed INR 1.2 trillion (equivalent to USD 14.4 billion).

Campaigns are in full swing as the major players have unveiled their manifestos. From the INC’s ‘Haath Badlega Halaat’ to the BJP’s ‘Abki Baar 400 par’, slogans and catchphrases are gushing across media and on the roads. And when parties try to sway the votes, they draw sizeable attention.

As this colossal event unfolds, it is certain to draw nationwide eyeballs. And despite the substantial pace at which digital has grown in the last few years, TV, specifically linear TV still commands the attention of the masses. This once-in-a-five-year event puts TV news in a lucrative spot–essentially becoming the crown jewel of media coverage.

The 2019 general elections drew big bucks for linear TV news channels and advertisers alike. But 2019 feels like a bygone era–especially considering the immensely rapid growth technology has witnessed in the past few years. The rise of Connected TV, AI, streaming, and the constant evolution of social media has altered the way news is consumed significantly.

So, as the largest democratic elections linger on the horizon, a few questions remain as pertinent as ever: Do linear TV news channels still hold significance amidst changing consumption patterns? Will they draw big advertisers this time around? Will the immense popularity of the IPL divert eyeballs and, by extension, big advertisers?

Advertisers still big on TV news



TV news channels still remain the primary source of information about the elections for a large section of India. While the rapid adoption of technology might have affected consumption patterns in metro and upper-tier cities, the remaining population of the country continues to rely on linear TV news as their source for election updates. Consequently, advertisers continue to gravitate towards TV news.

Gaurav Barjatya, Head of Marketing, NDTV reveals that a diverse range of brands have shown interest in linear TV news. “Advertising interest from an array of sectors, including building materials, automotive, FMCG, consumer durables, paints, hosiery, and furniture materials, has surged to new levels.”

He further explains that the stage is not only dominated by established giants but also by the emergence of ambitious Pan India and regional challenger brands. Barjatya adds that the advent of new-age businesses such as mobile handsets and electric bikes is adding an extra layer of excitement and innovation to the mix.

India TV has witnessed a similar trend. Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director of India TV reveals that industries such as Durables, Personal Care/Personal Hygiene, Hair Care, and Banking/Finance/Investment have significantly increased their FCT (Free Commercial Time) by more than 70% in the month of March. She affirms that new players have entered the advertising arena while sharing that established advertisers have expanded their presence by over 32%.

Rahul Shaw, CEO - TV & Radio, TV Today Network discloses that established advertisers, including FMCG brands, cement, pan masala, automotive companies, and telecom giants, continue to maintain a strong presence. “Additionally, there has been an influx of fresh entrants from sectors such as fintech, e-commerce, and healthcare, strategically capitalising on heightened viewership during this critical period. Despite these newcomers, the top spenders remain consistent,” he adds.

Even with the rise of the digital medium, industry leaders remain positive about the continuance of substantial advertising expenditure on the conventional medium. Barjatya estimates a surge in the AdEx.

“We anticipate a 20-25% surge for the industry overall, fueled by premium pricing surrounding election content,” Barjatya.

The 2019 cycle repeats and then some

The 2019 general elections witnessed a significant rise in the TV news genre AdEx. Mainstream news channels are fairly confident that a similar happenstance will not only take place in 2024 but will also exceed the previous cycle’s numbers.

“We anticipate a lot more spends from companies across industries on our network, compared to previous cycles,” says Barjatya.

On similar lines, Shaw says the network is expecting a significant rise in AdEx as opposed to the previous elections. “Advertisers are looking for a brand toxicity-free environment during elections on news genre and therefore hope to achieve reach somewhere close to covid era,” he adds.

“Throughout the previous General Elections (2019), despite IPL, the genre observed a notable 51% surge in viewership during the three months preceding the counting day as compared to the previous year (2018). Capitalising on this surge in viewership, advertisers are eager to enhance their presence within the genre. Aligning with this pattern, it is anticipated that the genre will continue to expand during upcoming elections,” Dhawan expounds.

Does TV hold up against digital?

The news genre’s share in overall TV advertising witnessed a decline over the years i.e. from 2019 to 2023, from 29% to 25% with a subsequent decline every year after 2020. One of the reasons behind this can be attributed to the rise of digital.

The digital medium’s prominence is not unknown to anyone. A large chunk of TV audience has migrated to digital given its convenience and advantages. Despite this, television holds its ground when it comes to election coverage and viewership.

Shaw explains, “TV has an extensive outreach, especially in countries like India, where it remains a dominant medium for information and entertainment. Digital is still underpenetrated in India and TV is the dominant medium. Unlike digital platforms that may have varying levels of penetration across different demographics, TV effectively reaches both urban and rural populations.”

Recounting television’s USPs that make it stand up against digital, Dhawan remarks, “According to BARC, there are 210 million linear TV homes, highlighting the substantial audience base that cannot be overlooked. Despite the advancements in digital platforms, linear TV remains a matured medium with high credibility and trustworthiness in delivering information.”

As to why its relevance continues during elections, Shaw says that during elections, TV serves as a central hub for real-time news, debates, and analysis. It offers comprehensive coverage of election-related events, including rallies and polling results. Furthermore, he says that elections represent significant events that captivate public attention. Advertisers strategically time their TV ads during election-related programming to capitalise on this heightened interest.

In order to go head-to-head against digital, and offer advertisers lucrative perks, many mainstream channels have planned a diverse range of programming formats for covering elections.

NDTV is offering programs like ‘India Decides’ and ‘Chunav India Ka’ featuring over 100 anchors and providing 1000+ ground reports. Other programs such as ‘Battleground with Sanjay Pugalia’ delve into key cities. #NDTV18KaVote focuses on first-time voters, offering youth a chance to participate. The channel has also planned ‘Election Carnival,’ spanning 5000 km and 34 cities, highlighting local issues.

Aaj Tak is launching ‘Kiska Hoga Rajtilak,’ a show that is touted to go beyond traditional election coverage. Anchor Anjana Om Kashyap will travel to 100 cities in India, highlighting the importance of grassroots democracy. ‘Rajtilak’ will focus on showcasing the dreams and aspirations of the electorate. Further, with initiatives like ‘Suniye Netaji,’ where voters engage directly with their chosen leaders, Aaj Tak has laid the groundwork to increase offerings for advertisers and to maintain the relevancy of linear TV.

In a similar fashion, India TV is focusing its programming on analysing key electoral battlegrounds, providing region-specific insights supported by data. Programs like ‘Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar’ and ‘Chunav Dhamaka’ focus on specific regions, with new shows like ‘400 Ka Route’ providing analysis of the South region.

Linear TV news seems to still cater to an audience that lacks access to technology or lacks awareness about the offerings of the digital medium. Thus, giving advertisers an advantage in reaching an established set of audiences.

Other advantages of linear TV news include the sense of trustworthiness that has been built over the years. Further, it restricts the conundrum of choice and indecisiveness as well as the reliance on external factors such as the internet, subscription cost, and technological awareness.

For advertisers, these news channels offer several metrics to gauge ROI. Ritu Dhawan illustrates, “Our approach involves optimising campaigns at a granular level, with measures such as spot positioning tailored to the target audience and efficient spot servicing. Additionally, we prioritise maintaining the brand's integrity through basic hygiene and quality checks. The assessment of campaign optimization and effectiveness relies on key metrics such as GRPs, reach, and impressions, leveraging data provided by BARC for comprehensive insights.” She further reveals that as a broadcaster, they assess the financial efficacy of campaigns by matching pre and post-deliveries, Reach, and CPRP (Cost Per Rating Point) as key metrics.

Rahul Shaw offers a similar input on assessing ROI. He reveals that Aaj Tak blends traditional metrics like reach, frequency, and GRPs with advanced analytics and attribution modelling.

Does IPL steal the spotlight?

In a country where cricket is practiced like a religion, IPL grabs the majority of India’s eyeballs during the months of April and May every year. This poses a challenge for news channels as big advertisers tend to shell out large chunks of money on the sporting phenomenon. Despite this, mainstream news channels see a silver lining.

Dhawan concedes that while it's indisputable that the IPL enjoys high viewership and shares a significant audience overlap with Hindi news, this year's general elections have sparked considerable interest and fervour nationwide. “It's worth noting that while the IPL operates on a fixed-time schedule, with telecasts occurring for three hours at specific times, news coverage is ongoing and real-time, ensuring sustained interest in the 2024 elections despite the concurrent IPL season,” she adds.

Shaw holds that despite IPL’s immense popularity, channels like Aaj Tak maintain distinct strengths and loyal audiences. He says that general elections coinciding with IPL is not a novel occurrence, having happened previously as well. BARC data from 2019 underlines the resilience of news channels during such overlaps, with Hindi News Channels achieving record-high impressions. On May 23, 2019, they attained an all-time high of 62 crore impressions, and during Counting Day (Week 21), they were viewed by 27.9 crore people, marking a 30 percent increase compared to the previous four weeks' average, he reveals.



The CEO further offers an interesting take. He says, “IPL's fervour has waned over the years, while election news remains a stable platform. Advertisers find news during elections more cost-effective compared to IPL, utilising key events like polling day and government formation to reach the masses.”

Gaurav Barjatya holds a similar position that the IPL is a yearly event whereas the general elections in India are a once-in-a-five-year phenomenon, drawing unparalleled attention from viewers and advertisers alike.

All in all, news channels seem to hold a consensus that the 2024 general elections are poised to draw in huge viewerships. Notwithstanding the impact of the digital medium and the ongoing IPL, linear television news channels continue to hold sway over advertisers and viewers alike.