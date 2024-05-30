Case Study: How TTT & Haier navigated modern motherhood through digital storytelling and reached 1.3Mn users

This case study explores how Terribly Tiny Tales launched season two of its flagship campaign --- Mothership, in collaboration with Haier. Through relatable storytelling and contemporary communication, the campaign captured the essence of family connection amidst modern lifestyles and garnered over 1.3 million views.

This case deeps dive into how the campaign came

Category Introduction

Haier, established in 1984, is a global leader in providing solutions for a better life. Haier India, its subsidiary founded in 2003, ranks among the top brands in home appliances and consumer electronics. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Haier India operates two manufacturing facilities in Pune and Greater Noida, catering to Indian consumer demands. The product portfolio includes refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, LED TVs, and kitchen appliances. Haier Group, known for its user-centric approach, owns several global premium brands and has established a robust global presence, serving over 1 billion families in 160 countries.

Summary

Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) and Haier Appliances India have collaborated to launch the second season of their Mother's Day campaign - Mothership. This year's campaign focuses on the evolving bond between mothers and their children, featuring relatable stories showcasing how mothers adapt to meet their family's needs.

Objective

For Mother’s Day, Haier was looking for ways to celebrate the Gen Z children and mother bond, and at the same time, speak about some of their integral brand features.

Creative Idea

Mothership is TTT’s dedicated IP for Mother’s Day. In collaboration with Haier Appliances, TTT launched season two of Mothership.

TTT turned to its young Gen Z audience base to understand their equation with their mothers. The result was an insight based on a simple truth: moms are constantly trying to keep up with their young kids. This became the theme of Mothership Season 2.

The central piece of the campaign was a vertical film for Instagram featuring Rukhsar Rehman and Devishi Madaan as a Gen Z mother-daughter duo. The film captures the way they make space for each other in their lives, with the help of their Haier appliances.

Execution

The campaign's central piece, a 90-second Instagram-first film, depicted a conversation between a mother and her teenager, featuring contemporary Gen Z language like “situationship” and “breadcrumbing”. The film portrays the mother's response to her child's communication, leading to a meaningful twist and a heartwarming conclusion.

Accompanying the film was a robust social campaign on TTT, utilizing diverse storytelling formats including video, static content, and interactive strategies. The objective was to amplify the campaign's message through TTT's broad audience reach and engagement, employing a range of storytelling techniques to deepen connections with viewers.

Results

The campaign achieved notable quantitative results, with over 1.3 million plays/views, 30.5k likes, and 3.3k shares.

Anuj Gosalia, Founder of TTT, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Mothership has become a beloved IP for our women-first community, and we are thrilled to partner with Haier for Season 2. This campaign is a testament to the incredible bond between mothers and their children, and how it continues to evolve in today's fast-paced world. We believe Haier India is the perfect partner to help us showcase how technology can support and strengthen these relationships."

Priyanka Sethi, Director - Head of Marketing, Haier Appliances India, said "At Haier, we cherish the sacred bond between mothers & their children. We believe that for children, mothers are more than just guardians; they are confidants, companions, the guiding light that illuminates every moment with love and tenderness

With our association with Terribly Tiny Tales we crafted the heart-touching film for our consumers that talks about how every family is unique, so are our appliances—crafted with precision and innovation to cater to the diverse needs of modern families. Like a mother's love, our appliances evolve and adapt, seamlessly integrating into the rhythm of family life, making every moment in the kitchen a celebration of love, laughter, and togetherness."