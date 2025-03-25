Case Study: How Bingo! Tedhe Medhe’s Bhaukaal Lok brought the flavours of UP’s street food to Maha Kumbh

Bingo! Tedhe Medhe’s latest campaign, ‘Bhaukaal Lok,’ at the Maha Kumbh 2025, highlights the growing trend of culture-centric marketing in India’s snacking industry. With the Maha Kumbh serving as a massive confluence of traditions and communities, brands are increasingly leveraging such events for deeper consumer engagement. The campaign aimed to integrate the brand within the cultural fabric of Uttar Pradesh through immersive on-ground activations, digital outreach, and influencer collaborations. By blending regional flavors with interactive experiences, ‘Bhaukaal Lok’ sought to strengthen the brand’s local connect while navigating the challenges of visibility in a high-footfall environment. The initiative reflects a broader industry shift toward experiential marketing as a means to enhance brand recall and consumer affinity.

Category Introduction

The Indian snacking industry is witnessing rapid growth, driven by evolving consumer palates, regional flavor preferences, and experiential brand engagements. Valued at over INR 55000 crore. As brands strive to create differentiation, leveraging large-scale cultural events has emerged as a game-changing strategy.

Brand introduction

Bingo! Tedhe Medhe, a snack brand from ITC, known for , bold flavors and fun positioning, has built connections with its target audience. Rooted in the ‘Son of the Soil’ ethos, the brand integrates regional flavors to stay ahead in the competitive snacking market.

Summary of the campaign

The Maha Kumbh is not just a spiritual gathering; it is a melting pot of cultures, traditions and communities, making it an unparalleled opportunity for brands to forge meaningful connections. ITC believes there are several pillars of building a brand, and one of the key pillars is ‘ Culture- centric marketing’. Here, ‘culture’ represents not only the traditional culture but one which is also deeply embedded in the food space of that region.

The 'Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Bhaukaal Lok,' was an, immersive activation aimed at reinforcing brand affinity in Uttar Pradesh. Designed to integrate with the cultural fabric of the Mahakumbh, the campaign created an engaging on-ground experience while maximising digital reach. Through experiential zones, influencer collaborations, and social media amplification, the campaign positioned itself as a go-to snack choice in the region.

Objective

The key objective of the campaign was to meaningfully and authentically integrate the brand into the consumer world by imbibing their culture codes. Further,

Strengthen the brand’s local connect and reinforce its ‘Son of the Soil’ positioning.

Create an immersive brand experience through on-ground activations and digital amplification, reinforcing the brand’s leadership position in the Western Sticks market.

Generate awareness for the newly launched spicy variant, ' Xtraa Teekha.'

Brief given to the team or agency

Amplify the brand’s bold personality by creating an experience that encourages consumers to indulge their cravings, whether by performing on reels of their choice or relishing chaats inspired by the bold flavors of Uttar Pradesh.

Strengthening the brand’s regional connect with UP through an authentic execution, ensuring that elements such as the content creation zone and curated chaats reflect the essence of the region.

Deliver a larger-than-life consumer experience that reinforces Bingo! Tedhe Medhe’s market leadership position, making the brand presence unmissable and highly engaging.

Creative idea

The campaign aimed to highlight the one-of-a-kind experiences like the aroma of sizzling chaat at local stalls and the electrifying beats of Bhojpuri music.

The brand with its flavors, brought the same untamed spirit of UP to every gali, nukkad and adda across the state.

Through immersive on-ground activations and engaging digital storytelling, the campaign celebrated the brand’s deep-rooted connection to UP’s vibrant street food culture while reinforcing its place as the ultimate snack, whether at Mahakumbh or any corner of Uttar Pradesh.

To further amplify the campaign, Bhaukaal Lok, an interactive 'Reel Content Creation Zone,' became the heart of engagement. Here, visitors got a chance to step into the world of UP’s most iconic pop culture moments. Whether it was dancing to their favorite Bhojpuri beats, reciting beloved movie dialogues, or striking dramatic poses with fun props, Bhaukaal Lok transformed every moment into shareable content.

The brand provided an array of UP-style props, including gamchhas, funky sunglasses, lathis, placards, dholaks, and vintage accessories, adding an extra layer of drama to the experience.

Participants recorded fun, high-energy reels, uploading them on social media and tagging Bingo! Tedhe Medhe, driving massive organic brand engagement.

The best reels received hourly shoutouts and exciting rewards, keeping the buzz alive throughout the activation.

By seamlessly blending entertainment with cultural nostalgia, the campaign not only celebrated UP’s unique flavor and energy but also positioned Bingo! Tedhe Medhe as the ultimate snack for every spontaneous, fun-filled moment.

Challenges

Cutting through the clutter at Mahakumbh, a mega-event with multiple brand activations

Ensuring seamless execution in a high-footfall environment

Balancing hyper-local relevance with mass appeal

Finding the right balance between the brand’s bold tonality and the spiritual essence of Mahakumbh, achieved by crafting the campaign name 'Bhaukaal Lok,' which seamlessly blended the brand’s high-energy personality with the cultural and devotional atmosphere of the event.



Execution

Multi-pronged approach was devised targeting multi-platform strategy to maximise reach, resonance, and engagement, with tailored content and activities that highlighted the brands' connection to local culture, ensuring the brand’s message matched with audiences across UP’s diverse regional markets.

On-ground activation

Bhaukaal Lok : The entire activation zone was branded as 'Bhaukaal Lok,' bringing together multiple interactive experiences under one vibrant umbrella. It was designed to reflect the energy and cultural richness of Uttar Pradesh, offering visitors an immersive and engaging journey.

Interactive Content Zone (Reel Creation Experience): This zone provided a dynamic space where visitors could create engaging reels by dancing, singing, or reciting their favorite dialogues using a variety of UP-style props. Participants uploaded their reels on social media, tagging Bingo! Tedhe Medhe, leading to organic brand engagement.

BYOB (Bring Your Own Bingo!) Chaat Zone : This fusion food experience allowed visitors to purchase a pack of Bingo! Tedhe Medhe and have it transformed into a unique UP-style chaat. Visitors could enjoy their customized chaats inside the pack. Inspired by local flavors, the menu featured:

Prayagraj Ka Chatpata Jhal Mix

Banarasi Tadka Chaat

Kanpur Ke Mastane

Gorakhpur Wala Zingy Chaat

Bingo! Xtraa Teekha Bonfire : A separate bonfire zone near the ghats created a warm and spicy engagement space. Visitors enjoyed Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Xtraa Teekha while soaking in the traditional Mandali music performances. The musicians incorporated the phrase 'Xtraa Teekha' into their songs and dialogues, reinforcing brand recall. This setting provided an intimate yet lively atmosphere, generating awareness for the spicy variant while engaging consumers in a unique way.

Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Mandali : Live entertainment featuring traditional bhajans and UP-themed performances took place at devotional gathering points. The Mandali team distributed product samples post-performances, encouraging further engagement. Devotees were also guided to the Bingo! stall for further interactions.

Crowd Engagement & Giveaways : Visitors actively participated in multiple engagement opportunities throughout Bhaukaal Lok. Hourly winner announcements rewarded the best reels, and giveaways included fun brand merchandise. QR code activations and sampling drives helped maximise visitor participation and brand recall.

Digital amplification

Strategic Digital Amplification : Different content pieces curated from the 45 days of activity were amplified on social media using sharp and contextual targeting to give others an experience of Bhaukaal Lok, even if people were unable to attend it physically. The digital campaign garnered a unique reach of 24 million . Digital promotions were anchored by IPG Mediabrands, while the on-ground execution was led by Impact Communications.

Reel Challenge : Attendees were encouraged to create engaging reels using UP-specific dialogues, music, and dances that showcased the playful, fun spirit of the brand. This user-generated content strengthened Bingo! Tedhe Medhe’s connection to local culture and amplified its social media presence across platforms.

Influencer Collaborations : Regional influencers were engaged to create buzz around Bhaukaal Lok and drive footfall to the experience zone.

Social Media Engagement : The campaign leveraged trending Bhojpuri and UP folk songs and engagement-driven storytelling to extend its digital impact.

PR amplification

Strategically selected key cities in Uttar Pradesh, Bareilly, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur, based on their cultural prominence and regional influence for media outreach and communication dissemination.

Developed messaging that positioned Bingo! as an essential part of local traditions, highlighting its dedication to bold and authentic flavours that align with Uttar Pradesh’s taste preferences. The communication captured the state’s rich culture, diverse flavours, and vibrant spirit, reinforcing the brand’s deep connection with consumers as a true “ Son of the Soil ” with strong regional relevance.

Results

Quantitative

Engaged with over 2 lakh consumers at the Bingo!Bhaukaal Lok

24 million unique people reached across social media platforms

20,000 user-generated reels featuring #BhaukaalLok

#BhaukaalLok So far, 277 media stories across national and regional media, with stories appearing in key regional print publications like Dainik Jagran, Aaj Pioneer, Hindustan, across priority markets in Uttar Pradesh . The campaign garnered 3 billion reach and generated PR value of 6.67 crores .

The campaign was featured in every major media story covering Kumbh brand integrations like ET Now, CNBC TV18, Storyboard18, The Economic Times, Financial Express, Mint and more, significantly boosting the brand’s share of voice, leading to high brand recall and consumer affinity. Its unique approach also attracted international attention, securing coverage in global publications like Al Jazeera .

Additionally, the campaign sparked significant social media chatter, gaining organic traction and being prominently featured by pages on their social media platforms like News18, Local Samosa, ET Now and more, further amplifying brand visibility and engagement.

Qualitative

Enhanced consumer engagement with the brand’s ‘Son of the Soil’ positioning

Stronger brand affinity through cultural integration

Positive sentiment and recall generated through experiential storytelling

Strengthened perception of Bingo! Tedhe Medhe as a culturally connected and regionally relevant brand

Reinforced market leadership in the Western Sticks category through immersive on-ground activations and digital amplification

Suresh Chand, VP, Head of Marketing Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods said, “Mahakumbh is an emotion that unites millions. Our presence at Maha Kumbh, through initiatives like Bingo! Bhaukaal Lok, is rooted in the idea of connecting with people at an emotional level, celebrating regional culture codes and offering experiences that resonate deeply. We created memorable experiences celebrating vibrant traditions and UP food culture while also organically making our brand a part of their lives.”