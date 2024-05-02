Heeramandi’s marketing strategy echoes Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s love for aesthetics with a touch of tech

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his visually stunning cinematic creations, has ventured into the streaming industry with, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar." This period drama is set against the backdrop of the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement. Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal, the project is highly anticipated owing to Bhansali’s series debut after being in this film industry for 27 years.

What began as a passion project of 14 years is now officially streaming on Netflix from May 1, 2024.

While there has been a planned promotional activity for the past three months before its release on the streaming platform, the series has been building anticipation through Bhansali himself.

Bhansali first joined Netflix for its global fan event, TUDUM in 2021 where he gave an insight into the show’s grandeur and drama. He shared his love for world-building and creating larger-than-life characters, giving a preview of this project that he hoped would captivate the audiences.

This was followed by an interview in 2023 between Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Bhansali himself, where the former expressed optimism about the Indian market and teased the storytelling in Heeramandi.

Unveiling the First Look

While this is Bhansali’s debut drama production and anticipation was created based on the same, the interview with Sarandos gave a window into the actors who would be the characters bringing the story to life.

This was followed by the first look that gave a glimpse into the setting full of ethnic fashion and intricate sets. Character posters followed suit, introducing the ensemble cast and hinting at the narratives woven within the storyline.

Revealing information through Drone show and Character Introductions

The two-year anticipation ultimately led to the question of when the show was going to be released and the marketing launched an aerial spectacle above Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course as they announced the premiere date for May 1.

The drone show included the cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh alongside Prerna Singh, CEO, Bhansali Productions and Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India and media and college students at the reveal, as a fleet of 1,000 drones took flight.

The drones showed the elements found in the series like ghungroo (anklets), jharokha (ornate window), an adaab (greeting), crafting the silhouette of a dancer.

Character introductions on social media further fueled excitement, offering insights into each protagonist's journey and character arc.

Trailer launch and leveraging music

The trailer launch finally gave a peek into the plot of the drama which showed the power play amongst courtesans in pre-Independent India as the characters Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) and her late nemesis’ daughter, Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), are embroiled in revenge. The cast was present at the trailer launch.

Against the premise of the show has been its focus on the original music. Poetic soundtrack consisting of Sakal Ban, Tilasmi Bahein, and Azadi have their own music videos with the cast being in character.

The launch of Bhansali's own music label coincided with the release of the traditional compositions. Via the label, the filmmaker aims to collaborate with musicians and artists to produce compositions for his films and shows and also independent albums.

Fashion, brand collaborations and use of tech innovation

Not only does the drama’s world involve fashion and attractive backdrops it is also the central tenet of its marketing. A partnership with e-retailer AJIO has unveiled its ethnic collection inspired by the series.

Launched under the e-retailer’s House of Ethnics, this limited-edition collection offers customers over 250 styles of ethnic outfits inspired by the series. The range encompasses fabrics like pure silk, tissues, georgettes, and brocades among others, that represent the opulence of the world and a collection of shararas, kurta suit sets, lehengas, and saris. Moreover, the collection also includes official recreations of select attire adorned by the stars in the show.

With the release of the collection, they published a print ad consisting of a QR code that readers could scan. The code diverted them to a video showcasing AJIO’s ad, promoting the fashion offerings.

This isn’t the only technological innovation utilised by the marketing team for the series. Leading up to the release, they put up a stunt to place six larger-than-life cards with the “Queens” of Heeramandi in front of Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. The use of CGI in the communication efforts added more drama to the premise of the show.

Presenting the fashion choices in the drama wasn’t just limited to the brand collaboration. The cast walked the ramp with Miss World 2024 participants aimed at displaying the elegance of ethnic wear that defined Bhansali’s vision. This was accompanied by the magazine covers.

A tour of the set

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his grand sets in the historical era. The characters and grandiose sets embody the life of the period and have been adding to the budgets of his filmography. Heeramandi takes a similar route.

For seven months, 700 craftsmen worked at Mumbai’s Film City to erect the set on about 60,000 wooden planks and metal frames, which made the house of the courtesans in the show. The architecture was captured by Architectural Digest India as Bhansali walked them through the grand set full of dance, poetry, fine arts, weaving, and jewellery-making.

A Global Premier

After months of anticipation, the show had its premiere as the cast along with Bollywood stars joined the red carpet. The guests were treated to an immersive experience consisting of live singing and dance performances.

It took shape into a tour in cities like Delhi and Hyderabad and Netflix shared the behind-the-scenes experience of the cast promoting the show.

It ultimately went global as Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos hosted a dinner party with Hollywood’s elite stars to celebrate the LA Premiere, which was followed by a premier in Australia.

Aesthetic Immersion through Social Media

Throughout the marketing campaign, social media emerged as a way of showcasing the aesthetic allure of the show. From curated posts featuring behind-the-scenes glimpses to immersive experiences giving a glimpse into the backdrop, every aspect of the campaign aimed at evoking fascination.

Through planned promotional activities, innovative collaborations, and a relentless focus on aesthetics, the marketing campaign for Heeramandi embodies what the show promises - grandeur, fashion and cinematic experiences.