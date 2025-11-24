Less than 5% audiences overlap across Linear TV, CTV and Mobile: Report

A cross-screen measurement study conducted by JioStar and Nielsen during TATA IPL 2025 found that fewer than 5% of audiences for advertisement views overlapped across linear TV, and mobile, indicating that each platform delivered largely distinct views.
The study, covering campaigns from five brands across categories such as carbonated beverages, consumer durables, automobiles, fintech and FMCG, used Nielsen digital trackers, BARC television data and Nielsen’s proprietary deduplication methodology to measure how audiences consumed live sports across screens.
According to the findings, cross-screen media plans across digital and TV contributed a 20% to 40% incremental reach across all categories and budget levels. The report noted that unified planning could help advertisers reduce duplication and improve efficiency, with advanced digital targeting showing overlap as low as 1%.
Anup Govindan, Chief Revenue Officer - Sports, JioStar, said, “This study is a game changer for advertisers. For the first time, we can scientifically demonstrate how brands can drive incremental reach across live sports, without wastage or overlap. It’s proof that a cross-screen strategy on JioStar platforms can maximize efficiency and value for advertisers.”
He added, “This also serves as a blueprint for the future of sports advertising. JioStar is combining scale, science and technology to help brands meet their business objectives with precision and efficiency.”
Akhil Parekh, Nielsen’s Chief Product Officer, said, “We are proud to partner with JioStar on India’s first deduplicated cross-screen measurement study. This collaboration delivers unprecedented clarity on how audiences are reached across platforms, enabling brands to plan more effectively and optimise investments across television and digital. Together, we are setting new global benchmarks in India’s dynamic media ecosystem, empowering advertisers to make more informed decisions that drive stronger business outcomes.”
The study outlines a framework aimed at advertisers, broadcasters and digital platforms to enable unified, transparent and data-driven planning for live sports. It concludes that combining the scale of television with the targeting capabilities of digital can help brands optimise media spending, reduce waste and improve overall campaign impact.