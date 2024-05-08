How has IPL contributed to Dream11’s growth? CMO Vikrant Mudaliar answers

In the past few years, the online fantasy sports industry in India has experienced massive growth, reflecting the increasing popularity and engagement of users. The number of fantasy sports operators has increased by seven times over 2016-2018, whereas the number of users has grown by over ~25x from June 2016 to Feb 2019.

Out of the total revenue of this sector, Dream11 dominates the fantasy sports landscape with a 42.2% share, establishing itself as one of the dominant players in this space, according to media reports. The fantasy platform is now worth INR 65,000 crore.

Founded in 2008, the journey of Dream11 began gaining significant public attention a decade later in 2018, with its first television campaign, ‘Dimaag se Dhoni,’ conceptualised by Leo Burnett Orchard. The initial campaign was meant to introduce the concept of fantasy sports to a broader Indian audience, helping the audience understand the basics of team creation and point scoring. That year, Dream11 was reported to have a 90% share of the local market.

Its position in the market was further solidified after striking a four-year partnership with the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2019. The initial wave of its IPL campaigns was focused on Dream11’s functionalities with a dash of star power.

With a continued straightforward approach to ads and adding more flavour to them year-on-year, in the form of humour and creativity, Dream11 was successful in becoming the most recalled brand in IPL 2023. It was this year that the fantasy platform gained a profit of INR 188 crore. This led to Dream11 expanding its partnership with IPL in 2024, becoming the official partner for eight teams.

Dream11's marketing strategy has evolved significantly since then, as highlighted by its ‘Sab Khelenge’ and 'Team Se Bada Kuch Nahi' campaigns, conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions. These recent campaigns have showcased rivalry and friendly banters between a diverse set of personalities from cricket, film, and digital content creation. This shift in strategy from functional storytelling to creating an emotional connection highlighted Dream11’s transition from a platform to a cultural phenomenon.

Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream Sports takes us through the brand’s marketing journey from its inception to securing the highest recall among viewers, and further shares how IPL has contributed to the platform’s growth.

Edited Excerpts:

Dream11 has been associated with IPL since 2019. How has your association with IPL impacted your brand image? How has the tournament been so far in terms of ROI?

Every year, marquee tournaments like the IPL are when Dream11 adds a large percentage of new users to the platform. In 2023, we increased our user base to over 200 million, reached a peak concurrency of 11.52 million users during the tournament, and importantly, attracted 75% of users from Tier 3 and 4 cities. We also welcomed 55 million new users to our platform, a growth also partly fueled by women gamers. This year we have already hit remarkable milestones – with 15.01 million peak concurrency and 2.35 million new users registering over the first weekend of the IPL tournament.

Our marketing efforts around the IPL play a big role here since user acquisition is a core priority. Dream11's campaigns have consistently encouraged viewers to engage more with cricket, nudging them from being casual sports fans to active ones, ultimately boosting sports consumption and engagement. Every year, our goal is to surpass previous successes, elevating the impact of each campaign and providing a more enriching experience for our user base, which now exceeds 200 million.

Dream11 recently launched a star-studded campaign featuring cricketers, actors, musicians and influencers. What was the objective behind incorporating such a varied group of individuals into the campaign? How has the campaign been received so far?

In our campaign last year, Sab Khelenge, we adopted a unique approach by leveraging cricketers and Bollywood celebrities, two of the most influential cultural icons in the country. This was a great learning and helped us reach diverse audiences beyond cricket fans. Therefore, this year, we decided to take our campaign one notch higher and brought on board cricket legends as well as well-known non-cricket celebrities from film, television and social media. Team Se Bada Kuch Nahi highlights the shift from collective solidarity during the bilateral cricket season to personal team allegiances in the IPL. As a brand that prides itself on entertaining sports fans during a tournament, we thought it fitting to entertain and bring the most classic sporting trope - rivalry - to the forefront while reaching a wider audience base through a relatable narrative.

The reaction to our advertising campaign has been overwhelmingly positive. We believe this campaign very seamlessly connects back to Dream11's brand and platform, which has a symbiotic relationship with cricket.

In contrast to other brands, Dream11 has been featuring both cricketers and non-cricketers in its advertising campaigns since last year. How has this approach contributed to the brand's identity and resonance with its audience, and what insights can be drawn from this strategy?

Our campaigns aim to attract sports fans who might not currently be involved in cricket content, with a focus on enhancing engagement for existing users through multiple channels. Our ongoing efforts to appeal to audiences beyond traditional cricket fans result in more inclusive brand narratives, leveraging the broader popularity of endorsers beyond cricket. Moreover, this strategy expands our geographical footprint, building on the achievements of 2023 and driving growth in 2024.

What is the larger marketing objective of your association with IPL and how has the recent campaign contributed to this goal?

A key marketing goal at Dream11 is user acquisition. We've seen over 2 million users join the platform at the beginning of the IPL season. Additionally, we continuously evaluate our marketing strategies to ensure they remain engaging and relevant. This includes updating our campaigns and exploring themes that appeal to sports enthusiasts while staying true to the spirit of cricket and the values of the IPL. This year, our campaign encompasses an array of ambassadors, including cricket stars, movie and TV personalities, sports icons, musicians, and online influencers. They come together to celebrate the essence of friendly competition and sportsmanship in cricket, a sentiment that deeply connects with today's cricket enthusiasts.

According to a research agency survey, Dream11 was the top brand that captured viewers' attention securing the highest recall among viewers. What would your advice be for the brands taking the celebrity route this season and want to gain high recall?

In a highly cluttered market, brands opting for celebrity endorsements must tread with precision. The key lies not just in choosing popular faces but in aligning them seamlessly with your brand values. Choose celebrities who have a genuine connection to your brand or industry, as this authenticity can significantly impact resonance among viewers. Also, it is important to stay agile and leverage data insights to optimise your approach and achieve standout recall amidst the clutter.

What does Dream11’s media mix look like right now? What are the key mediums that the brand is looking at to generate buzz on social media?

This season, Dream11 is a proud co-sponsor of the LIVE broadcast on Star Sports and Jio Cinema. Our collaboration includes significant advertising presence and brand integrations during the telecast. Given our strong association with cricket, these integrations will seamlessly blend into the context of the match. This year we have also strengthened our associations with eight IPL teams, and have elevated our associations with four franchises to Principal Sponsorships namely Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad to have the Dream11 brand prominently displayed on the front of the team jerseys.

Can you tell me a bit about Dream11’s overall marketing strategy? Some common themes and patterns they’ve followed over the years and some significant campaigns that have helped shape its journey to a great extent?

Each season we take up the challenge to stand out amongst most advertising brands, not just within our category. Our campaigns always take a lighthearted, fun and relatable approach, through everyday stories rooted in the love for sports to deeply resonate with our users. Everything we do, including marketing, is with a user-first lens. This also extends to partnerships with like-minded sports leagues and personalities to increase fan engagement and bring users closer to the sport they love.

For start-ups looking to gain high visibility from a platform like IPL and are operating on a tight budget, can you share any tips?

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach, but getting it right would involve some basics: Identify your target audience within the IPL viewer demographic and tailor your marketing efforts specifically to reach them. This ensures that every rupee spent on marketing has a higher chance of converting into valuable visibility. Look for influencers who have a genuine connection with your industry or niche and develop content that resonates with IPL viewers while aligning with your brand message.

How does Dream11 allocate its annual marketing budget towards the IPL partnership?

Although we can't disclose such numbers, the IPL does account for a significant percentage of our annual marketing budget.

Can you provide insights into Dream11's user demographics, including monthly active users (MAU) and the ratio of male to female consumers? Additionally, what trends or observations have emerged regarding the growth of female participation in fantasy sports on the platform?

It's undeniable that the number of women engaging in sports and utilising sports engagement platforms is increasing, with the first season of the Women Premier League (WPL) attracting over 50 million views in its initial week. This also renders itself to the growth of female fantasy sports users - we have noticed an approximately 80% year-on-year rise in our female user base on our platform, and a majority of users on our platform overall are situated in Tier 3 cities and beyond.

Platforms like the WPL not only promote the consumption of the sport but also propels the growth of its engagement. Moreover, such formats offer brands the chance to establish an inclusive environment and demonstrate their support for women in sports. At Dream Sports, we're passionate about and actively involved in promoting women's participation in sports in India. Our association with the WPL is a testament to this commitment, and we're devoted to continually supporting the advancement of women in sports, both as participants and viewers.

Lastly, what are some of the IPL marketing trends that you foresee this season?

This season, the inclusion of more digital platforms in the broadcasting mix is set to boost the accessibility and viewership of the IPL significantly. The digital sphere also enables more personalised and interactive marketing efforts, ensuring stronger engagement with the audience. Influencer marketing continues to be on the rise, especially for brands looking to initiate engagement with niche audience sets.