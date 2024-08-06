Mondelez’s Nitin Saini on heading marketing for a brand synonymous with festivity

When one thinks of festive marketing, Cadbury Dairy Milk is among the first few brands that strike the mind–be it a layperson or an advertising aficionado. Cadbury campaigns have dominated the festive domain since the 90s. With its heartfelt messaging, the brand has been able to create an emotional connection with the audience.

A sense of nostalgia is evoked the moment one hears the tune ‘Kuch Khaas Hai’ or the phrase ‘Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye’. For generations, the Cadbury Dairy Milk brand has been an integral part of India’s festive tapestry. What began as a simple treat has evolved into a cultural icon, synonymous with joy, togetherness, and the spirit of giving.

Despite its consistency over the years in building strong brand recognition, Mondelez–Cadbury’s parent company–has evolved its marketing communication to stay relevant from a cultural context.

In a world inundated with brands vying for attention, Cadbury Dairy Milk has managed to carve a unique niche. The emotions it evokes and the memories it creates are more than the chocolate itself. The brand has masterfully transitioned from being a mere product to a powerful symbol, a cultural insignia that resonates with people across generations.

But what goes behind the curtains? How does Cadbury Mondelez plan for the festive season?

In this exclusive interview, Nitin Saini, Vice President - Marketing, Mondelez India, offers a glimpse into the world of crafting campaigns that leave an enduring impact. From the evolution of the iconic ‘Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaaye’ to the challenges and triumphs of navigating the digital age, Saini provides a comprehensive understanding of how a brand can not only survive but thrive with changing times and cultural dynamics.

Saini delves into the intricacies of heading marketing for a brand synonymous with joy and festivity in India. He shares lessons learned, the evolving themes in Cadbury’s campaigns, and the significance of data-driven insights in targeting consumer cohorts. Additionally, he discusses the role of social media, the balance between consistency and creative experimentation, and the transformative impact of AI in marketing strategies.

Edited excerpts:

Q. Nitin, how has your experience been heading the marketing for a brand as big as Mondelez, especially during the festive season? What lessons have you learned that you might apply in the upcoming festive season?

Reflecting on my journey at Mondelez, I feel it’s very important to be very clear about the brand's purpose and the role it plays in people's lives. Everything else follows from there. It’s also very important to bring the purpose to life through impactful executions that engage the consumer and break through the clutter. Moreover, embracing tech and data-driven insights has significantly enhanced our marketing efforts, enabling us to deliver tailored and impactful campaigns.

As we approach the upcoming festive season, we are excited about the upcoming innovative campaigns offering personalisation and a diverse range of treats that resonate with the cultural significance of these celebrations in India.

Q. For several years now, Cadbury Dairy Milk has employed consistency in the campaigns with minor thematic variations every festive season. How have the themes in Cadbury’s campaigns evolved over the years? Are there themes that you wish to touch upon in the coming time? What are those?

Since the last 75 years in India, Mondelez has successfully created unique and iconic narratives touching an emotional chord across audiences. We continue to evolve, moving beyond traditional storytelling to embrace the concept of story-doing, where our narratives reflect a deeper brand purpose.

Initially, our campaigns for Cadbury Dairy Milk focused on the theme of "Kuchh Meetha Ho Jaaye," emphasising the joy of sharing sweetness which gradually evolved to "Kuch Accha Ho Jaaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye," reflecting a deeper purpose of evoking generosity that extends to oneself and others. This evolution highlights our commitment to connecting emotionally with our consumers, celebrating the spirit of giving, and uplifting society in general. Looking ahead, we aim to explore themes that resonate even more deeply with our audience, celebrating the rich tapestry of India’s festive culture. Our goal is to create campaigns that not only evoke emotional connections but also align with the values and experiences of our consumers, ensuring that our brand remains a meaningful part of their moments.

Q. How does Cadbury Dairy Milk approach audience segmentation in its marketing strategies, and how is that cohort targeted? If a particular festival, say Raksha Bandhan, involves a specific segment of the audience that would make the buying decisions, how is it ensured that the particular segment is targeted, optimising the budget without unnecessary expenditure?

We start by placing our brand purpose at the core of our strategies and then leverage data-driven insights to tailor our messages for different consumer cohorts, ensuring that our campaigns build meaningful emotional connections. For instance, during Raksha Bandhan, our focus is on targeting the specific segment of consumers who make buying decisions for this festival. Last year’s #BrothersWhoCare campaign exemplified this approach. We recognised that while brothers may not always express their love as openly as they do in romantic relationships, their bond with their sisters remains profound. The campaign invited brothers to showcase their affection for their sisters in a unique and heartwarming manner, reinforcing our message of “Is Rakhi, Kuch Accha Ho Jaaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye.

Q. Over the years, the industry has witnessed a cultural change in the way ads for Raksha Bandhan are created. What have been your observations regarding the same and how are you planning to incorporate these in your marketing–particularly themes, emotions, stereotypes, and narratives?

Naturally, the focus has transitioned towards deeper emotional connections and authentic storytelling. Today’s ads celebrate the evolving dynamics of sibling relationships, highlighting moments of love, nostalgia, and togetherness while moving beyond conventional stereotypes.

At Mondelez, we embrace these changes by crafting emotionally relevant narratives that capture the true spirit of Raksha Bandhan. Our campaigns emphasize themes that resonate deeply with consumers, such as the evolving bond between siblings and the importance of cherishing these relationships.

Q. What role does social media play in your overall marketing strategy? With a lot of brands experimenting with tonality and formats, what results has your consistency in messaging yielded over the years? Further, how do you navigate the consistency v/s creative experimentation equation?

Maintaining consistency in our messaging has built strong brand recognition over the years but we also embrace creative experimentation by using data insights to tailor our approach. Social media is central to this, enabling us to connect and personalise our approach or amplification for audiences on both traditional and modern platforms. By combining consistent messaging with targeted, creative strategies, we ensure our communications are both relevant and authentic across all channels.

Q. Mondelez has been known to go big on festive marketing. What are your plans for the upcoming festive season? How do festive campaigns differ from regular campaigns in terms of strategy and execution?

The festive season is crucial for Mondelez. We understand the deep-rooted significance of festivities in Indian culture, and we take pride in being an integral part of these joyous moments. This is an integral time for our brand Cadbury Celebrations which is promoted on the back of crafting narratives that celebrate the essence of Indian culture and deep-rooted family bonds. Our pack strategy differs with the agenda to offer varied pack configurations and price points to serve our diverse audience. With Cadbury Celebrations, the idea is to continue fulfilling the space of serving as a generous exchange that reignites tender and loving moments between friends and families during occasions that matter the most!

Q. When working on festive campaigns, what points should brands keep in mind to properly leverage the festive momentum and stand out creatively?

When crafting festive campaigns, it's crucial for brands to deeply understand their consumers and anchor their strategies in this insight. Our approach starts with placing the brand’s purpose at the core of each campaign. We use data-driven insights to tailor our messaging, ensuring it resonates with various consumer segments. For instance, last year’s Diwali campaign, #ThisAdisMyStore, went beyond traditional advertising by fostering community connections and supporting local businesses. We empowered women homepreneurs who sell seasonal Diwali items like diyas and candles, turning our ads into platforms that highlighted their businesses—transforming each Cadbury ad into a shoutout advertisement for these entrepreneurs.

Q. Last year saw the boom of AI with a substantial number of brands incorporating it during their festive campaigns. How do you think trends are adopted and how should one decide whether or not to jump on a trend? If done, how to ensure the successful incorporation of a trend?

To successfully incorporate a trend, it’s essential to ensure it aligns with your brand’s values and goals. It should enhance your campaign’s effectiveness rather than overshadow it. At Mondelez, we are committed to embracing emerging technologies to meet evolving consumer needs, ensuring our campaigns are engaging, interactive, and aligned with our brand identity and purpose. Our journey around tech-enabled personalization started about three years back. The brand values have evolved wherein purpose has become core to all communication at the back of leveraging technology to empathise and personalize@scale as seen across our campaigns.

Q. What changes have you witnessed in FMCG in recent years when it comes to marketing and how does Mondelez plan to evolve?

In recent years, we have come across significant changes in the FMCG industry when it comes to marketing, driven by advancements in technology and shifting consumer preferences. There's been a notable shift towards digital and data-driven strategies, with brands leveraging AI and machine learning to better understand and engage with their consumers. Personalisation has also become key, as consumers increasingly expect tailored experiences and communications. At Mondelez, we plan to continue evolving by embracing these trends and pushing the boundaries of innovation. We're focused on enhancing our digital capabilities and investing in AI and data analytics to deliver more personalized and relevant experiences. We aim to deepen our consumer connections.

Q. How has the role of a marketing head evolved since you started your career? What new skills are essential for someone heading the marketing department in today’s A&M landscape?

The marketing landscape has shifted dramatically with the rise of digital technology and data analytics. One of the biggest changes is the need for a deep understanding of digital platforms and consumer behavior. Our early adoption of digitization has been crucial. We now have a dedicated consumer digital organization that focuses on leveraging owned media platforms to engage with our audience more effectively. In today’s marketing environment, it’s essential to not only anticipate consumer trends but also to interact with them continuously.