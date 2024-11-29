Puneet Das of Tata Consumer Products on fostering emotional connections with consumers with hyperlocal marketing

India’s diverse cultural and regional preferences are reflected even in something as universal as tea. These preferences can shift within just a few kilometres, making it essential for brands to resonate with local communities. Tata Tea Premium, part of Tata Consumer Products, has embraced this challenge through its hyperlocal marketing strategy. In August 2024, the brand released three new region-specific films, crafted by Mullen Lintas, focusing on Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. These films carry the message ‘Desh Ki Chai, Apne Pradesh Ka Swad,’ with regional truths that go beyond the product and into the heart of the community’s identity.

One film captures Punjab’s tradition of sewa (selfless service). The ad depicts school children turning their lunch boxes into langars (community kitchens) to feed construction workers. It blends the cultural value of generosity with the product’s proposition of ‘Vadde Daanein Wali Chai’ (tea with larger grains). This portrayal exemplified the state’s large-heartedness, tying with the brand’s ethos. Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, the campaign draws on the strong-spirited nature of its people, particularly highlighting resilience in times of need and shifting the focus to the unyielding courage of women in Haryana. Through these films, the brand attempted to be more than just a beverage and to become a part of the region’s identity.

Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, notes in a conversation with Social Samosa how Tata Tea collaborates with local influencers and cultural experts to ensure its campaigns reflect genuine sentiments. Das explained that speaking to people in languages and formats that are familiar creates trust and relatability in authentic storytelling.

Hyperlocal marketing has long been a cornerstone of Tata Tea Premium’s strategy. During the pandemic in 2020, the brand launched the ‘Desh Ka Kulhad’ collection, promoting the artistry of Indian craftsmen while reviving the traditional practice of drinking tea in kulhads (clay cups). This initiative aimed at supporting artisans impacted by COVID-19 and reinforcing the brand’s dedication to sustainability and heritage.

With a 28% market share in India’s tea segment, Tata Tea’s hyperlocal efforts have paid off. Each campaign employs a tailored marketing mix based on regional nuances. For instance, while digital platforms may dominate in urban areas like Delhi, traditional media such as TV, radio, and print are more effective in rural markets like Uttar Pradesh, according to Das.

He believes that the emotional core of these campaigns, which are rooted in local truths and values, has been instrumental in driving engagement. By blending cultural relevance with innovative technology, Tata Tea Premium has not only strengthened its brand presence but also showcased how hyperlocal strategies can amplify both consumer trust and sales in a fragmented market. In this interview, Das shares how the brand has leveraged emotions to drive engagement in its hyperlocal campaigns, the challenges faced and the key learnings that have helped shape its storytelling, the use of technology and more.

Edited Excerpts:

How important is storytelling in Tata Tea Premium's larger marketing strategy? How have the brand's films and campaigns evolved over the years?

Storytelling is central to Tata Tea Premium’s hyperlocal approach, which authentically reflects the vast cultural diversity of India. This hyperlocal approach initiated five years ago, has enabled us to tailor our messaging to resonate deeply with regional identities and cultural nuances.

For instance, Tata Tea Premium’s Hyperlocal Films 2.0 series, launched in 2024, takes the hyperlocal strategy forward by spotlighting cultural nuances and thus the proposition of the brand for specific regions i.e. Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Each film highlights unique societal truths that connect with local audiences:

In Punjab, we celebrated large-heartedness through inspiring community service stories

In Uttar Pradesh, we countered stereotypes by showcasing unexpected heroism

In Haryana, we focused on the undaunting courage of women from the state through memorable stories sliced from different walks of life

Tata Tea Premium recognises the fact that India exhibits vast diversity in tea and cultural preferences, which can change within just a few hundred meters. Our hyperlocal campaigns celebrate this uniqueness, positioning Tata Tea Premium as more than just a hot beverage, it’s an essential part of everyday life and cultural moments across the country.

Moreover, by embracing innovative storytelling through platforms like the Metaverse, our campaigns leverage technology to create immersive experiences that engage younger audiences. This helps to position the brand as an entity that adapts to changing consumer behaviours. By celebrating both cultural diversity and technological innovation, Tata Tea Premium fosters deeper emotional connections and builds lasting consumer loyalty.

How do you select unique cultural elements that resonate with different regions for hyperlocal campaigns?

At Tata Tea Premium, selecting unique cultural elements for our hyperlocal campaigns is a meticulous process that involves a deep understanding and appreciation of the diverse regional identities across India. Our approach is rooted in the belief that each region has its own rich tapestry of traditions, values, and narratives that resonate with its people. Here’s how we navigate this process:

Cultural insights and research: We conduct extensive research to uncover the cultural truths specific to each region. This involves analysing local customs, traditions, and societal values that define the essence of the community. By leveraging proprietary immersive cultural research, we gain insights into what makes each region unique, allowing us to craft narratives that are authentic and relatable.

Engagement with local communities: Engaging with local communities is crucial. We often collaborate with regional influencers and cultural experts who provide valuable perspectives on what resonates with the audience. This grassroots approach ensures that our campaigns reflect genuine sentiments and foster a sense of pride among consumers.

Celebrating regional pride: Our campaigns aim to evoke regional pride by highlighting positive aspects of each area while challenging stereotypes. For instance, our recent campaigns in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana celebrated regional cultural truths such as large-heartedness, unexpected heroism, and courage in women, respectively. By showcasing these attributes, we connect emotionally with consumers and reinforce their pride in their culture and heritage.

Tailored marketing mix: For each campaign, we develop a state-specific marketing mix that includes customised packaging, communication strategies, and media choices tailored to the given region. For example, while digital media may dominate in urban areas like Delhi, traditional media such as TV, radio and print might be more effective in markets like Uttar Pradesh.

Innovative storytelling: Our storytelling has evolved to incorporate modern elements while remaining rooted in tradition. Campaigns like 'Vaddi Khushiyaan De Tappe' for Lohri utilised AI technology to create personalised folk songs based on regional traditions. This blend of technology with cultural heritage allows us to engage consumers in innovative ways while celebrating their local customs.

What key learnings have emerged from these regional approaches?

As we reflect on our regional approaches during the festive season, several key learnings have emerged that underscore the unique dynamics of the Indian market.

Resonating with local narratives: India is a tapestry of diverse cultures and traditions, and we’ve found that when we tell stories that resonate with these local narratives, the impact is profound. By aligning our messaging with the intrinsic values of different regions, we not only foster familiarity but also significantly enhance brand affinity. Consumers feel a stronger emotional connection to the brand when they see their own or relevant stories reflected in our campaigns.

Language matters: One of the most powerful tools in our strategy is communication. Speaking to people in their language and in formats that are familiar to them creates a sense of trust and relatability. This approach demonstrates our commitment to understanding and appreciating local communities, which is essential for building long-lasting relationships.

Strengthening community bonds: Our hyperlocal initiatives have shown that active community engagement is key. By participating in local events and forming partnerships within these communities, we reinforce our presence and deepen consumer support. This engagement not only enhances brand loyalty but also creates memorable experiences that resonate with consumers.

Tailored experiences: We believe in the power of personalisation. By customising our marketing efforts to reflect local tastes and preferences, we create meaningful interactions that resonate deeply with consumers. This tailored approach fosters a stronger attachment to the brand.

How has Tata Tea Premium leveraged emotions to drive engagement and loyalty in its hyperlocal campaigns, especially during festive seasons? Can you share some examples of these activations?

Tata Tea Premium’s festive campaigns embody the brand's hyperlocal proposition by celebrating cultural traditions and fostering emotional connections within communities. By seamlessly weaving the essence of Indian festivals into its narrative, Tata Tea Premium not only celebrates the rich diversity of India but also strengthens the bond with consumers nationwide. Through hyperlocal campaigns, we deepen the emotional engagement with consumers, reinforcing a shared identity and creating a meaningful impact across the consumers.

Lohri 2023 - 'Vaddi Khushiyaan De Tappe'

Lohri, one of the key festivals of Punjab, provided Punjabis with an opportunity to celebrate auspicious moments of their lives with loved ones, through the lyrical folk-art format of ‘Tappas’. Building its campaign thought on this vibrant art form, Tata Tea Premium launched its Lohri campaign Vaddi Khushiyaan De Tappe in association with Punjabi actor Shehnaaz Gill. Dove-tailed to its strategy of giving consumers distinctive experiences, this initiative allowed users to enjoy AI-driven hyper-personalised Tappas sung by Shehnaz Gill, made in their own name, celebrating an occasion of their choice that could be easily shared with their loved ones. Through this campaign, Tata Tea Premium integrated its hyper-local narrative into the space of hyper-personalisation while bringing a new technological experience to the consumers.

Holi 2022 - Metaverse Holi Party

Tata Tea Premium celebrated the vibrant spirit of Holi with an innovative metaverse event, where participants could create avatars and engage in virtual games. A live performance by the music duo Sachet-Parampara highlighted regional Holi traditions, blending tradition with modern technology. This initiative showcased the brand’s commitment in creating engaging, accessible celebrations rooted in cultural heritage.

Independence Day Campaigns

Desh Ka Garv - Pradesh Ki Kala (2024)

Building upon the theme of national pride, this campaign commemorated significant milestones in India’s post-independence history through the prism of dynamic regional art forms. Tata Tea Premium introduced a limited-edition tea-set collection inspired by regional artistry, designed not only to stir a sense of pride but also to support a noble cause. Remarkably, 100% of the profits from the sales of this collection were dedicated to funding meals for underprivileged children. This campaign further solidified Tata Tea Premium's reputation as an advocate for local culture and a proponent of social responsibility."

Desh Ke Dhaage (2023)

This campaign celebrated India’s rich handloom heritage, featuring limited edition packs inspired by iconic weaves like Banarasi silk and Kanjeevaram. A musical TV commercial sung by Usha Uthup highlighted the artistry of these fabrics, with proceeds supporting artisans’ welfare. This approach reinforced Tata Tea Premium’s dedication in preserving and promoting regional crafts.

The hyperlocal approach allows Tata Tea Premium to authentically celebrate the unique culture of different states by leveraging festivals. Each campaign strengthens Tata Tea Premium’s consumer connect, highlighting the emotional and cultural significance of these celebrations. By combining technology and creative storytelling, we ensure that festive activations resonate deeply with consumers, fostering lasting engagement and loyalty.

How has digital integration enhanced your ability to scale hyperlocal campaigns? What lessons can other brands learn?

At Tata Tea Premium, digital technology is at the heart of our media strategy. We have embraced a range of emerging technologies that enable us to engage with consumers in innovative ways. For instance, our ‘Desh Ke Dhaage’ campaign utilised a 3D anamorphic display, creating one of India's largest outdoor interactive experiences. This campaign not only celebrated India's rich handloom heritage but also allowed consumers to interact with the installation, deepening their connection with the brand.

For Odisha Day, we showcased our creativity through 3D projection mapping, merging cultural storytelling with cutting-edge technology. These initiatives illustrate how we leverage digital tools to push creative boundaries and deliver immersive experiences that resonate deeply with our audience.

Key lessons from our journey:

Embrace technology: Brands should actively explore and integrate emerging technologies into their marketing strategies. This not only enhances consumer engagement but also sets a brand apart in a competitive landscape.

Hyperlocal focus: Understanding regional nuances and tailoring campaigns accordingly can significantly enhance brand affinity. Digital platforms provide the tools to target specific audiences effectively.

Personalisation is key: Utilising AI and data analytics can help create personalised experiences that resonate with consumers on an individual level. This approach fosters deeper connections and loyalty.

Interactive experiences: Engaging consumers through interactive campaigns whether via digital displays or immersive environments can lead to memorable brand interactions that drive word of mouth and repeat engagement.

Data-driven decisions: Leveraging data analytics enables brands to understand consumer behaviour better and refine their strategies accordingly, leading to improved campaign effectiveness.

How has experiential marketing performed in regional markets during festive times? Can you share examples?



Experiential marketing has proven highly effective in regional markets during festive times, allowing us to engage consumers in meaningful and memorable ways. At Tata Tea Premium, we’ve leveraged this approach to celebrate local traditions and foster deeper connections.

By focusing on experiential marketing during festive times, we’re able to create unique interactions that enhance brand visibility and foster a sense of community, making our campaigns more impactful and culturally relevant.

What challenges have you faced in implementing cultural specifications in your strategy? What lessons can other brands take from these challenges?

One of the primary challenges we encounter is the need to be very specific in understanding the cultural norms of different regions before we communicate with consumers.

India is incredibly diverse, with each state possessing its own unique traditions, languages, and values. This complexity requires us to conduct thorough research and engage with local insights to ensure that our messaging resonates authentically with each audience.

Another significant challenge is selecting the correct medium to convey our stories. It’s essential that we choose platforms that are not only popular in a particular region but also appropriate for the message we want to share.

For instance, our ’Desh Ke Dhaage’ campaign utilised digital channels effectively to celebrate regional pride through storytelling while also ensuring that we were present in local contexts. We learned that using the right medium can amplify our message and enhance consumer engagement.

Our experience has taught us that a meticulous approach is crucial when dealing with cultural themes. If we overlook any aspect of cultural sensitivity or relevance, we risk alienating our audience.

This meticulousness extends to every detail, right from the language used in our campaigns to the visuals and narratives we present.

Some lessons that we can reflect upon:

It’s important to invest time and resources into understanding the cultural nuances of target markets. This foundational knowledge is critical for crafting messages that resonate.

Selecting the right medium is vital for effective communication. Brands should leverage platforms that align with their audience's preferences and behaviours.

Attention to detail cannot be overstated. A meticulous approach ensures that campaigns are culturally relevant and sensitive, which can significantly impact brand perception.

Building relationships with local communities can provide invaluable insights and foster trust. Engaging with local influencers or community leaders can enhance authenticity.

Brands must be willing to adapt their strategies based on feedback and changing cultural dynamics. Flexibility allows for timely adjustments that can improve campaign effectiveness.

How can brands move beyond moment marketing to create distinctive campaigns?



To move beyond moment marketing, brands should prioritise long-term narratives that align with their core values and celebrate cultural diversity.

At Tata Tea Premium, we believe in crafting campaigns that resonate authentically with our audience rather than simply reacting to trends.

By focusing on hyper-localisation, we tailor our messaging to reflect the unique characteristics of different regions, creating meaningful connections.

Moreover, we emphasise culturally relevant themes that extend beyond specific events, fostering deeper emotional bonds and enhancing brand loyalty over time. Our commitment to innovative experiential marketing also allows us to engage consumers actively, building a sense of community and lasting relationships.

What insights have you gained about technology's role in bringing regional stories to life?

Technology is a powerful catalyst for amplifying regional stories, enabling us to forge deep connections with local cultures and traditions. It transforms the way we present these narratives, making them accessible to a broader audience. Through digital platforms, we can showcase the unique narratives and experiences that reflect the richness of our diverse heritage.

At Tata Tea Premium, we harness this transformative potential by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into our marketing strategies to create personalised experiences. By weaving hyperlocal narratives with innovative technology, we engaged consumers in meaningful ways, ensuring their experiences with Tata Tea Premium are both memorable and culturally resonant.

We believe that by celebrating our roots through technology, we not only honour our heritage but also create a vibrant tapestry of stories that resonate with audiences across the nation.

What upcoming plans for innovation in Tata Tea Premium's marketing campaigns are you particularly excited about?

We have recently launched a series of hyperlocal films that celebrate regional cultures. Each film is designed to resonate deeply with local communities, showcasing authentic stories that reflect their unique identities. For instance, our films highlight the spirit of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, focusing on themes of community, strength, and courage.

By emphasising cultural truths and local narratives, we aim to foster a strong emotional connection with our consumers. Moving forward, we will continue to embrace hyperlocal storytelling, ensuring our campaigns are relevant and meaningful. This approach not only enhances brand affinity but also reinforces our commitment to celebrating the diverse tapestry of India. By telling these stories, we can create lasting connections with our audience and strengthen our presence in the market.