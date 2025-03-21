McDonald's CMO Arvind RP on marketing Korean flavours to Indian consumers

In a strategic move to capitalise on the growing influence of Korean culture in India, McDonald's has unveiled its latest limited edition Korean-inspired menu. This launch follows the success of their BTS Meal three years ago and last year's anime-themed 'WcDonald's' campaign, both of which resonated strongly with younger consumers.

"When we launched the BTS Meal about three years ago, it wasn't just a slice of Korean culture but a completely new experience that tapped into our consumers' passion points, and we received a lot of love for it. That made us think — what's next?" says Arvind RP, CMO, McDonald's India (West & South).

Building on this success, the QSR brand has been closely monitoring the mainstreaming of Korean food culture in India over the past year.

Strategic timing and target audience

The timing of the launch is strategic, coinciding with the IPL season and summer holidays when consumer footfall increases. According to Arvind, this quarter represents one of the biggest business periods for McDonald's.

"While October to December is packed with festivals, summer is equally significant for our business. Exams are over, families are out and about, and it's IPL season — all of which make it an ideal time for major launches," Arvind explains.

The primary target for the Korean menu is Gen Z consumers who have shown a particular affinity for Korean culture. However, the brand has ensured the flavours appeal to a broader audience as well. The influence of Korean cuisine extends beyond metropolitan areas like Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai, and into smaller towns, thanks to digital media.

Interestingly, during food tastings, McDonald's discovered that even consumers unfamiliar with Korean cuisine enjoyed the flavours, indicating potential for widespread acceptance across different geographical regions.

The Korean wave in QSR

The rising popularity of Korean culture in India follows what Arvind describes as waves of cultural influence. Korean influence has swept through various aspects of Indian consumer culture — starting with K-beauty about 7-8 years ago, followed by K-pop, K-dramas, and now K-food.

"Various cultures have influenced consumers over the years, especially Gen Z. Many years ago, we saw the wave of Americanisation, and now Korean culture is having a similar impact," notes Arvind.

He adds that BTS played a significant role in making Korean culture more accessible and exciting for young consumers in India. This cultural shift is particularly evident among Gen Z, who are constantly seeking new and unique experiences.

The marketing campaign for the Korean menu draws inspiration from K-dramas, known for their dramatic storytelling and emotional appeal.

"Our marketing campaign is centred around that world of K-drama but with a signature McDonald's twist — fun, light-hearted, and entertaining," reveals Arvind.

To enhance authenticity, it is collaborating with Korean food influencers across different tiers—macro, micro, and nano. The brand values even smaller influencers who bring credibility through their genuine passion and understanding of Korean cuisine.

"For a menu launch like this, credibility is key, and that comes from authenticity. Even nano influencers can be highly credible, especially those who are deeply passionate about Korean cuisine," Arvind emphasises.

Experiential marketing for Gen Z

Understanding that Gen Z values experience over mere products, the brand has incorporated interactive elements into the Korean menu. The ‘Shake Shake’ feature, which allows customers to customise their seasoning levels, is designed to create an engaging ritual that resonates with younger consumers.

"It's a loud, engaging ritual at McDonald's that inspires interaction, and that's one of the key reasons behind our approach," says Arvind.

Beyond the food itself, the brand is introducing gamified Korean-themed activities for in-restaurant diners and digital experiences through its app. Customers can engage with these experiences on their phones while dining, creating a comprehensive Korean cultural immersion.

The summer offering also includes a Yuzu beverage, specifically selected to complement the Korean menu and provide relief during the hot season, further rounding out the K-cuisine experience.

McDonald's isn't stopping with the Korean menu. Arvind shares that the brand has already lined up another launch targeting Gen Alpha and Gen Z in the coming days, focusing on the gaming generation.

"In fact, we'll be announcing a new campaign just a few days from now, which we're very, very excited about," Arvind reveals.

As Korean culture continues to influence consumer preferences in India, McDonald's embrace of these trends demonstrates how QSR brands are capitalising on international concepts to create connections with their audience.