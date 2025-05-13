News

CMOs turn to AI as 59% face budget constraints in 2025: Report

According to Gartner’s 2025 CMO Spend Survey, CMOs are prioritising paid media and cutting back on agency and labor costs to maximize ROI, as marketing budgets remain flat at 7.7% of company revenue.

Social Samosa
Marketing budgets have remained flat for a second consecutive year at 7.7% of total company revenue, according to Gartner’s 2025 CMO Spend Survey. The findings, based on responses from 402 senior marketing leaders across North America, the UK and Europe, highlight a sustained trend of budget stagnation amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

Despite the static budgets, 59% of chief marketing officers said they lack sufficient funding to fully execute their 2025 strategies, though this marks a slight improvement from 2024. To counter budget constraints, CMOs are prioritising productivity, particularly by leveraging artificial intelligence and data analytics to optimise performance.

Generative AI has emerged as a key tool, delivering returns primarily through time and cost efficiencies. Nearly half of respondents cited improved time management as a major benefit, while 40% reported cost savings. Only 1% of CMOs said GenAI was not a current priority.

Paid media continues to dominate marketing spend, accounting for 30.6% of budgets. However, rising media costs are reducing its overall value. In response, many CMOs are cutting agency and labour expenditures. Thirty-nine per cent plan to reduce agency budgets, while an equal proportion are looking to streamline labour through role simplification and headcount reduction.

 

