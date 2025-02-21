67% of young adults in the US dislike Musk, 70% dislike Zuckerberg: Report

Once hailed as visionary pioneers, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have seen their public reputations erode as their corporate decisions and political entanglements have fueled growing disillusionment. A new Pew Research Center survey reveals that Americans hold overwhelmingly negative views of both tech moguls, with political and generational divides shaping opinions.

Musk, the head of Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), has become a deeply polarising figure. While 73% of Republicans and conservative-leaning independents still view him favorably, 85% of Democrats see him unfavorably. His recent appointment as a 'special government employee' in the Trump administration, leading the Department of Government Efficiency, has only reinforced this divide.

Once admired for his ambitious technological ventures, Musk’s erratic social media presence and outspoken political affiliations have led many to distance themselves from him, even some Tesla owners are reportedly placing stickers on their cars to avoid association.

Tesla cars spotted with anti Elon stickers

Musk also faced intense backlash after exhibiting poor judgment at a celebratory rally, where he extended his arm outward with his palm facing down, twice, prompting widespread comparisons to the infamous Nazi salute.

In his defence, he tried to cover it up by saying he was showing his love to the people, but the people saw through his love.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Meta, has faced bipartisan criticism, with two-thirds of Americans holding an unfavorable opinion of him. His decision to end fact-checking on Meta’s platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, has exacerbated distrust in the company. While Musk’s reputation varies sharply along party lines, Zuckerberg has managed to unite Americans, just not in the way he might have hoped.

Anti-Elon protests in the United States

Generational differences further illustrate the growing dissatisfaction with these tech leaders. Younger Americans, particularly those under 30, are more critical of both figures than their older counterparts. Nearly 67% of young adults hold an unfavorable view of Musk, compared to 49% of those 50 and older. A similar trend is seen with Zuckerberg, whose approval ratings have plummeted across age groups, especially among those under 50. Notably, Musk’s favorability among young Republicans is waning, with 47% viewing him negatively, suggesting his political ties could alienate future conservative supporters.

Protest against Mark Zuckerberg.

Both dominant figures in tech, Musk and Zuckerberg have become symbols of corporate overreach and political opportunism. Their self-serving decisions, from dismantling fact-checking to aligning with controversial agendas, have alienated the public, turning them into cautionary tales of unchecked power rather than leaders of innovation.