77% IPL superfans responded to ads: Report

A new syndicated study, the eDART-IPL 2025 report by CrispInsight and Kadence International, indicates that the most dedicated Indian Premier League (IPL) viewers, termed 'Superfans', are a crucial segment for brands seeking impact during the tournament. The report challenges the traditional focus on broad audience reach, highlighting the disproportionate influence of this highly engaged group.

According to the study, 77% of Superfans were influenced by at least one brand during the IPL, with top-performing brands achieving over 6% impact within this segment. Superfans, defined as the most loyal and frequent IPL watchers, constitute just 14% of the total audience but are responsible for a significant 72% of single-match viewership. Their deep involvement with the sport, including following teams and consuming related content, makes them more emotionally receptive and responsive to advertising aligned with the IPL experience.

Ritesh Ghosal, Founder at CrispInsight, commented on the findings, stating, "The Superfan is not just watching the IPL, they're living it. For brands, this means the opportunity isn’t just about visibility, it’s about resonance. The right message, in the right moment, can deliver disproportionate returns with this audience."

The eDART-IPL 2025 report is based on a day-after recall study that tracked over 130 brands and involved more than 20,000 respondents across more than 60 cities. While the average overall brand impact observed was around 3%, Superfans demonstrated double the engagement, underscoring the value of targeting this specific demographic.

Brands in categories such as fantasy sports, electronics, and automobiles saw particularly strong performance, suggesting that alignment between category interest and contextual relevance is key to converting viewer attention into tangible action. The report notes that leading brands not only achieved high recall but also stimulated curiosity, purchase intent, and social discussion among Superfans.

Aman Makkar of Kadence International added, "The message is clear: impact is earned, not bought. Brands that integrated seamlessly into the IPL ecosystem, emotionally and contextually, were the ones that succeeded in turning Superfans into consumers."

As the IPL remains a premier sporting event in India with a passionate following, the study's data suggests that advertisers should consider strategies that move beyond simply achieving mass reach to cultivate deeper connections with the most engaged segments of the audience.

Access the full report here.

