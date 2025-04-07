Ad volumes surge by 12% in IPL 2025; Parle Biscuits top spender: report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has once again proven to be a magnet for advertisers, with the 2025 season (IPL 18) witnessing a notable 12% increase in television advertising volumes compared to the same period in the previous year. According to TAM Sports' latest advertising report covering the first 13 matches, the surge underscores IPL's ever-growing commercial clout. This year’s tournament was broadcast across 28 channels—up from 24 during IPL 17—signaling broader platform reach and increased advertiser interest.

The number of participating advertisers and product categories has also risen significantly. IPL 18 saw over 65 advertisers and more than 50 distinct categories take to the airwaves during live match coverage. This reflects a 31% increase in advertisers and a 13% rise in category participation compared to IPL 17, suggesting a highly competitive marketplace as brands vie for attention during prime-time cricket slots.

Leading the charge among product categories were mouth fresheners, which claimed an 11% share of ad volumes, followed by e-commerce gaming at 10%, biscuits at 9%, cars at 7%, and smartphones at 5%. This marks a slight reshuffling from IPL 17, where e-commerce gaming topped the list at 19%, and categories like food products and smart devices had a stronger foothold.

On the advertiser front, Parle Biscuits emerged as the top spender this season with a 9% share of ad volumes. Vishnu Packaging, the makers of Vimal Elaichi, followed at 6%, while Reliance Consumer Products and Dream11 each made strong showings with 5% and 4% respectively. Notably, Groww—a digital investment platform—also secured a 4% share, reflecting the continued influence of fintech and online services in the advertising mix. In contrast, IPL 17 saw Dream11 dominate at 11%, followed by Parle Products and My11Circle.

A striking development this year is the influx of new advertisers and categories. A total of 23 new product categories and 83 new brands joined the IPL advertising arena in 2025. Among the noteworthy new categories were biscuits, automotive rental services, retail fashion outlets, and real estate. Brands like Parle Platina Hide & Seek, Apple iPhone 16E, Campa Energy Drink, and AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) were among those making their IPL debut.

At the same time, several categories that were prominent in IPL 17 were absent this year. These included chocolates, DTH service providers, toilet soaps, cement, and a variety of food products. The absence of these categories indicates shifting marketing priorities or reallocation of advertising budgets in response to changing consumer behaviour.