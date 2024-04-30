IPL 17 witnessed a 23% decline in ad shares for celebrity endorsements: TAM Report

TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research has released its latest report on celebrity endorsement during IPL 2024. It details statistics from the first 37 matches of IPL 2024. According to it, during IPL 17 (2024), there was a 23% decline in the volume share of ads endorsed by celebrities compared to IPL 16 (2023). The report further added that sports personalities claimed the larger portion of brand endorsements, representing 50% of ad volumes, with celebrities from the film industry following closely behind at 36%.

When compared to IPL 16, the number of celebrities as well as sports celebrities increased by 45% and 41% respectively. Additionally, the report showcased Aamir Khan reigning supreme during IPL 16 whereas Shahrukh Khan reigned with a 12% share of ad volumes during IPL 17. Of all the 37 matches played in IPL 17 and IPL 16, only Hardik Pandya was the common sports celebrity in the seasons' overall celebrity list.

Additionally, the top five categories and advertisers accounted for 75% and 65% of ad volume shares of celebrity-endorsed ads during IPL 17. Throughout the 37 matches of IPL 17, Sporta Technologies was the top advertiser whereas Ecom-gaming was the leading category with two out of five categories endorsed by celebrities overall belonging to the F&B Sector.

