IPL 18 ad volumes surge by 7% : Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to be a major advertising platform, attracting brands from various sectors. The first five matches of IPL 18 saw significant advertising activity, with notable trends emerging in terms of advertiser categories, ad volumes, and brand preferences. This report presents a detailed analysis of advertising during the initial phase of IPL 18, along with a comparison with previous seasons.

Advertising trends in IPL 18

The advertising landscape for IPL 18 has seen an increase in commercial air time compared to previous editions. The key highlights include:

7% growth in commercial advertising: Television ad volumes for IPL 18 increased by 7% in the first five matches compared to IPL 17, indicating strong advertiser interest.

Prime-time dominance: A majority of the ad spots were concentrated in prime-time slots, maximizing audience reach.

Expansion in advertising categories: The count of advertising categories increased by 12%, rising from over 40 in IPL 17 to over 45 in IPL 18.

29% growth in advertisers: The number of advertisers grew from 40+ in IPL 17 to 55+ in IPL 18, showcasing the tournament's growing appeal.

Parle Biscuits emerges as a dominant advertiser: Parle Biscuits led the advertising race, securing the top position in all matches except the opening game, reinforcing its strong market presence.

Top advertiser categories

Several categories dominated the advertising space during the first five matches:

Mouth fresheners lead: This category took the top spot with an 11% share of ad volume in IPL 18, overtaking ecom-gaming, which led IPL 17 with a 19% share.

Ecom-gaming in second place: The ecom-gaming sector now holds a 10% share, followed by biscuits and cellular phones-smartphones, each contributing 8%.

Cars enter the top five: The automobile sector made its way into the top five categories with a 6% share, highlighting shifting brand priorities.

Comparison with previous IPL seasons

Comparing IPL 18 with IPL 17 and IPL 16, key differences were observed:

Increase in new advertisers: A total of 67 new brands entered the IPL 18 advertising space, reinforcing the league’s appeal to fresh entrants.

New categories introduced: IPL 18 saw the introduction of biscuits, cars, corporate-financial institutes, ecom-other services, and ecom-auto rental services, while categories like Airtel Xstream Fiber, Fogg, Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi, and Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate were absent.

Parle Biscuits dominates: Parle Biscuits emerged as the top advertiser in all matches except the opening game, further strengthening its position in the market.

Impact of advertising strategies

Brands adopted innovative strategies to stand out, including:

Celebrity endorsements: A high number of ads featured prominent sports and film personalities to boost engagement.

Interactive & digital integration: Many brands utilized QR codes and digital campaigns to drive online traffic.

Localized advertising: Regional targeting increased, with brands tailoring messages for specific audiences.

The TAM Sports report highlights the continued importance of television advertising in the IPL, with growth in ad volumes, categories, and advertisers. The data suggests a dynamic advertising landscape with new brands and categories entering the IPL arena, and established brands maintaining a strong presence. As the tournament progresses, further trends will emerge, shaping the advertising landscape for the season.