Parle tops IPL 2025 ad charts; Amul butter leads exclusive ad spends: TAM report

Parle Biscuits has emerged as the top advertiser during the first 31 matches of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL 18), according to a recent report by TAM Media Research. The brand held the leading position in all matches except the season opener.

The report highlights that the five leading advertisers accounted for 31 per cent of the total advertising volume during the early phase of the tournament. Sporta Technologies, K P Pan Foods and Vishnu Packaging, which were among the top advertisers in IPL 2024 (IPL 17), maintained their strong presence this season as well.

The food and beverages (F&B) sector featured prominently, with three of the top five advertising categories belonging to this segment. However, the mouth freshener category recorded the highest advertising volumes during the period under review. Both the e-commerce gaming and mouth freshener categories remained consistent performers, ranking among the top five in both IPL 17 and IPL 18.

The report also highlights a notable increase in new advertising activity during IPL 18, with 23 new categories and 96 new brands making their debut in the first 31 matches, compared to the same stage in the previous season. Among these, 'Parle Platina Hide & Seek' was the most prominent new brand, followed by 'Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi'.

The report also tracked advertising preferences across language feeds. Amul Butter topped the list of exclusive advertisers on Hindi and English sports channels, while Reliance Trends led on regional language sports channels.

In total, 104 brands advertised across both regional and Hindi+English feeds during the first 31 matches of the season. Among them, Vimal Elaichi ranked within the top five brands across all platforms, according to the data.

These findings reflect a strong continued interest from established advertisers as well as a significant influx of new entrants in IPL 2025, underscoring the tournament’s continued appeal to a broad spectrum of brands and sectors.