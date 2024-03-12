Maruti Suzuki dominated the print ad space in 2023: TAM AdEx report

TAM Media Research has unveiled its insightful report titled 'A Glimpse into Advertising Trends for 2023,' offering a comprehensive overview of print advertising, exploring innovations, and dissecting the positioning and themes of ads, including festive and sales promotions.

According to the report, the ad space exhibited a 2% surge in 2022 and a notable 4% growth in 2023, both compared to 2019. Furthermore, a detailed comparison between 2023 and 2022 revealed a 2% increase in ad space. Notably, the quarterly analysis highlighted substantial growth in quarter two and quarter four of 2023, with 7% and 28% respectively when compared to quarter one of the same year.

In the advertising landscape of 2023 for print, the services sector claimed the top spot with 15% of the ad volume, closely followed by education at 14%. Auto secured the third position with 13%, while both retail and banking held a share of 9% each. Personal accessories constituted 7%, and personal healthcare, along with food and beverages, each accounted for 5%. Durables and personal hygiene accounted for 4% and 2%, respectively, while the remaining categories collectively contributed to 11%.

Additionally, cars and real estate emerged as the leading categories in 2023, capturing 7% and 5%, respectively.

The report indicated Maruti Suzuki's rise to the top position among advertisers in 2023, a shift from its second-place standing in 2022. SBS Biotech and Reliance Retail secured the second and third positions, respectively.