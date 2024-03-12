Maruti Suzuki dominated the print ad space in 2023: TAM AdEx report

TAM Media Research has unveiled its insightful report titled 'A Glimpse into Advertising Trends for 2023,' offering a comprehensive overview of print advertising, exploring innovations, and dissecting the positioning and themes of ads, including festive and sales promotions.
According to the report, the ad space exhibited a 2% surge in 2022 and a notable 4% growth in 2023, both compared to 2019. Furthermore, a detailed comparison between 2023 and 2022 revealed a 2% increase in ad space. Notably, the quarterly analysis highlighted substantial growth in quarter two and quarter four of 2023, with 7% and 28% respectively when compared to quarter one of the same year.
In the advertising landscape of 2023 for print, the services sector claimed the top spot with 15% of the ad volume, closely followed by education at 14%. Auto secured the third position with 13%, while both retail and banking held a share of 9% each. Personal accessories constituted 7%, and personal healthcare, along with food and beverages, each accounted for 5%. Durables and personal hygiene accounted for 4% and 2%, respectively, while the remaining categories collectively contributed to 11%.
Additionally, cars and real estate emerged as the leading categories in 2023, capturing 7% and 5%, respectively.
The report indicated Maruti Suzuki's rise to the top position among advertisers in 2023, a shift from its second-place standing in 2022. SBS Biotech and Reliance Retail secured the second and third positions, respectively.
In the list of leading brands for 2023, Maruti Suzuki maintained its top position, trailed by Aakash BYJU's, Fiitjee, and others. With over 185,000 brands on the print medium in 2023, Kedia Sezasthan emerged as an exclusive brand, securing the 4th position, marking a notable ascent from 2022. The year 2023 witnessed four new entrants making their mark in the top brand list, a dynamic shift from the previous year.
The Spices category led in growth percentage among the Top 10, showing an impressive 73% surge, closely followed by Public Issues with a commendable 59% increase.
You can read the complete report below.