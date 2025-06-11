Shorter ads dominate IPL 18 as ad volume grows 10.5% & brands rise 29%: TAM report

Season 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded with Royal Challengers Bangalore clinching their long-awaited maiden title after an 18-year journey. Alongside the cricketing spectacle, advertisers intensified their engagement, with IPL 18 registering a 10.5% year-on-year increase in television advertising volumes, according to a report released by TAM Sports.

The study spanned 74 matches across 28 TV channels, up from 25 in the previous season, and noted a significant uptick in marketing participation. The number of advertisers grew by 30%, from over 85 to more than 110, while the count of active brands rose by 29%, from over 155 to more than 200. Average ad volume per channel per match saw a marginal increase of 0.5%.

Shift towards shorter Ad durations

Viewer preferences also reflected a clear pivot in advertising strategy. The TAM Sports report observed a marked rise in ads under 10 seconds, which accounted for 54% of total ad insertions. By contrast, 11–20 second ads comprised 39%, while longer formats between 20–40 seconds held just a 6% share. This shift signals a trend towards shorter, high-frequency messaging aimed at balancing visibility with cost efficiency.

FMCG and gaming maintain hold, F&B sector leads

The top five advertising sectors contributed 80% of the overall ad volume in IPL 18. The Food and Beverages (F&B) sector led the pack, followed by Services and the Auto sector. Within categories, three of the top five also belonged to F&B—Mouth Fresheners (13%), Biscuits (9%), and Aerated Soft Drinks. Ecom-Gaming (6%) and Corporate-Financial Institutions rounded out the list.

The dominance of familiar names continued, with Vimal Elaichi and Dream11.com holding their ground as the top brands for the second consecutive season. Newer entries like Parle Platina Hide & Seek and Campa Cola matched Dream11’s 4% share.

Churn in advertiser categories

The latest season also saw notable shifts in category participation. IPL 18 introduced over 25 new advertiser categories, including Properties/Real Estate, Cellular Phone Services, Branded Jewellery, Furniture, and Fashion/Retail. Meanwhile, over 25 categories that featured in IPL 17 exited the roster this year, such as Chocolates, Cement, Toilet Cleaners, and Sports Goods/Accessories.

Pan-India and regional advertising strategies

A total of 186 brands appeared across both Hindi-English and regional language sports channels during the season, underscoring a strong pan-India strategy. Vimal Elaichi, Campa Cola, AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India), and Rapido were among the brands present on both types of feeds.

Some advertisers opted for exclusivity by targeting specific feeds. National channels featured brands like Amul Butter, Amul Lassi, Lattafa Perfumes, and Puravankara, while regional channels carried ads from Walkmate, IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lifestyle, Maliban Tea Time, and Maliban Energy Plus Biscuits.

The findings point to an increasingly sophisticated and localised approach by advertisers, leveraging IPL’s massive reach while adapting to evolving viewer preferences and performance-driven marketing imperatives.

