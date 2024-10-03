32% of TV ads feature celebrities, 75% dominated by film stars: TAM report

The TAM AdEx Half Yearly Celebrity Endorsement Report (Jan-Jun 2024) presents an analysis of the trends in celebrity endorsements on Indian television, with 32% of all TV ads featuring celebrity endorsements. This report captures the shifts in advertising patterns over three years, with a focus on celebrity visibility, sector-wise ad distribution, and the most endorsed categories.

Film stars were the most dominant, contributing 75% of all celebrity-endorsed ads, while athletes accounted for 14% and television actors 11%. The Food & Beverages sector alone contributed 28% of all celebrity-endorsed ad volumes. The report offers a breakdown of the top celebrities, such as Akshay Kumar and Shahrukh Khan, who appeared on TV for an average of 22 hours and 20 hours per day, respectively. Brands leverage their popularity to create stronger emotional connections with consumers. Despite a dip in celebrity endorsements in 2023, ad volumes rebounded to 100% of 2022 levels in 2024, reflecting their sustained relevance in advertising.

Celebrity vs. Non-Celebrity Ads

In the first half of 2024, celebrities appeared in 32% of the total television ads. The majority of this 32% was dominated by film stars, who contributed over 75% of all celebrity-endorsed ads. Athletes followed with a 14% share, and television actors made up the remaining 11%.

Sector Dominance

The Food & Beverages (F&B) sector led the charge in celebrity endorsements, contributing 28% of the total ad volumes involving celebrities in 2024. It was followed by the Personal Care/Personal Hygiene sector, which accounted for 15%, and Household Products at 11%. These three sectors together represented over 54% of the total celebrity-endorsed ad volumes. Notably, more than 75% of all celebrity ads fell under the top seven sectors.

Top Celebrities and Visibility

The most visible celebrities during Jan-Jun 2024 were Akshay Kumar and Shahrukh Khan, who each maintained an average of 22 hours and 20 hours of daily ad visibility on television, respectively. Amitabh Bachchan followed with 16 hours per day, while M.S. Dhoni clocked in at 14 hours. These four stars were highly active across various brands, showcasing their dominance in television advertising.

Celebrity Growth Trends

Comparing the past three years, there was a decline in celebrity-endorsed ad volumes between 2022 and 2023. However, the first half of 2024 showed stability, with volumes returning to 100% of what was recorded in 2022. This resurgence highlights that despite a brief dip, brands continue to heavily invest in celebrity endorsements.

Gender Split in Endorsements

The Food & Beverages sector saw 60% of its ads endorsed by male celebrities, whereas the Personal Care/Personal Hygiene sector had 65% of its ads endorsed by female celebrities. This gender-based split illustrates a clear marketing strategy targeting specific demographics, where male celebrities tend to endorse food and beverage products, while female celebrities dominate the personal care market.

Top Categories Endorsed

Among the top categories endorsed by celebrities, Toilet/Floor Cleaners led with 8% of the ad share, followed by Toilet Soaps at 5%, and Aerated Soft Drinks also contributing 5%. In total, the top 10 categories accounted for 38% of all celebrity-endorsed ads. Interestingly, five out of these ten categories were from the Food & Beverages sector, solidifying its dominant position in celebrity endorsements.

Celebrity Couples

Celebrity couple endorsements played a major role, with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt emerging as the top endorsing couple, endorsing 31 brands. They were closely followed by Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, who endorsed 29 brands. These two couples alone were responsible for over 34% of all celebrity couple-endorsed ads during the period.

Most Endorsed Brands

When it comes to the number of brands endorsed, M.S. Dhoni led the pack, promoting 42 brands, a significant increase from the 32 brands he endorsed in 2023. Amitabh Bachchan was second with 41 brands, up from 40 the previous year. Other top endorsers included Shahrukh Khan with 34 brands, up from 21 in 2023, and Kareena Kapoor with 31 brands, an increase from 28.

The full report can be accessed here.