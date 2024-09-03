Veep’s resurgence with Kamala Harris campaign and the takeaways for marketers from the show

In late July when President Joe Biden made the sudden announcement of dropping out of the reelection race and backing VP Kamala Harris for President, a storm hit the internet. When news broke out that Harris had clinched enough pledged delegates and become the Democratic presidential nominee, social media erupted with all sorts of conversations. Amidst this discourse, HBO’s Veep, a series that debuted in 2012 and ran for seven seasons until its finale in 2019, witnessed a steep increase in its viewership.

Veep’s first season on Max witnessed a 353% surge in viewership as comparisons between the titular character in the show and Kamala Harris swept conversations across the internet.

Created by Armando Iannucci, the show is a political satire that offers a biting, humorous, and often absurd look at the inner workings of American politics. At the heart of Veep is Selina Meyer, portrayed brilliantly by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, a former U.S. Senator who becomes Vice President of the United States—and later, through a series of chaotic events, ascends to the presidency.

The series is renowned for its sharp wit, rapid-fire dialogue, and unflinching portrayal of political ambition, incompetence, and the cutthroat nature of life in Washington, D.C. Unlike many political dramas that focus on idealism or the grandeur of leadership or the cunning political manoeuvres, Veep strips away any veneer of nobility, instead revealing a world where ego, self-interest, and survival dominate. The show’s humour is dark and irreverent, capturing the absurdity and often farcical elements of modern governance.

Veep stands out not only for its satirical content but also for its stellar ensemble cast, including Tony Hale as Selina's bumbling but loyal bodyman, Gary Walsh; Anna Chlumsky as her overworked and underappreciated chief of staff, Amy Brookheimer; and Matt Walsh as Mike McLintock, the perpetually hapless press secretary. Each character contributes to the chaotic and dysfunctional environment that defines Selina Meyer’s political life, creating a world where incompetence is as common as ambition.

The series garnered widespread critical acclaim throughout its run, earning numerous awards, including multiple Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series. Julia Louis-Dreyfus's portrayal of Selina Meyer is particularly lauded, earning her six consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Veep is more than just a comedy; it’s a biting commentary on the absurdities and moral compromises of modern politics. The show’s unapologetically cynical view of political life, combined with its smart writing and outstanding performances, makes it a landmark in television comedy.

Veep’s genius extends beyond just being a standout show, Selina Meyer and her team’s shenanigans provide a compelling case study for marketers in managing communication and building a brand–with emphasis on how optics can determine a brand’s worth no matter the internal complications.

Here are a few takeaways that marketers can draw from Veep to enhance a brand’s optics:

Adaptability and agility

In Veep, situations change rapidly, and characters are constantly adapting to new challenges. They are constantly revamping their strategy in accordance with the happenings of D.C. Marketers must also be agile, ready to pivot strategies in response to market changes, consumer feedback, or unforeseen events.

Marketing takeaway: The rapid response to trending topics or crises on social media can make or break a brand's reputation. Marketers should stay flexible and prepared to adjust marketing strategies quickly in response to changes in the market or consumer behaviour.

Crisis management

Selina Meyer and her team often find themselves in crises, navigating scandals, controversies, blowbacks, and public outcry with quick thinking (albeit sometimes poorly).

In Season 3, Selina’s book release turns into a disaster when it’s revealed that she had nothing to do with the writing process. The team scrambles to control the narrative, but their efforts are often clumsy and ineffective, highlighting the need for a well-coordinated crisis management strategy.

While the team manages to manoeuvre through most of the crises one way or the other, the series sheds light on the importance of managing situations and being on one’s toes to protect brand image.

Marketing takeaway: Marketers should have crisis management plans in place to protect the brand’s reputation when things go wrong. Preparing for potential PR disasters and having a plan to address them transparently and effectively is crucial for maintaining consumer trust.

The power of perception

Veep highlights how image and perception often outweigh substance in politics. Selina’s obsession with her public image is evident when she insists on being portrayed as a compassionate leader, even when her actions suggest otherwise. For instance, she forces a smile during a tragic situation to appear more empathetic on camera. Similarly, in marketing, how a brand is perceived can be more important than the product itself.

Marketing takeaway: Building a strong, positive brand image through consistent messaging, visuals, and values can significantly influence consumer decisions. Marketers must carefully curate brand perception. This can be seen in how companies handle corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The importance of a cohesive team

The dysfunction within Selina Meyer’s team often leads to chaotic and inefficient outcomes. The constant infighting between characters like Amy, Dan, and Jonah frequently undermines their efforts. For example, Amy’s and Dan’s rivalry often leads to them sabotaging each other’s ideas, resulting in disjointed campaigns that fail to resonate with the public.

Marketing takeaway: Marketers should ensure that their teams are aligned, with clear communication and collaboration across departments.

A cohesive marketing team that communicates effectively and collaborates well across departments can produce more integrated and successful campaigns. For instance, if the social media team, PR team, and advertising team are all aligned on messaging, a campaign will be more powerful and consistent.

Data-driven decision making

In Veep, decisions are often made based on polling data and public opinion. While the show exaggerates the extent to which politicians can be swayed by the numbers, it illustrates the importance of data in decision-making.

Selina constantly relies on polling data to guide her decisions, such as when she decides to pivot her stance on an issue based on how it polls with key demographics. However, this often backfires when the data is misinterpreted or the strategy is too reactive.

Marketing takeaway: Marketers should use data analytics to inform decisions, such as understanding customer behaviour, segmenting audiences, or tracking the effectiveness of campaigns. However, using data in marketing should be done with a conscious approach and mindful understanding.

The dangers of overpromising

Selina Meyer often overpromises and underdelivers, leading to public and political fallout. This behaviour mirrors the potential pitfalls marketers face when they overpromise in their campaigns.

A notable instance is when Selina promises job creation numbers that are overly optimistic, only to find out later that they are unattainable. This leads to a media scandal and damages her credibility.

Marketing takeaway: Marketers should avoid making promises they can't keep, as this can damage credibility. Marketing campaigns should be honest and transparent about what a product or service can deliver to avoid disappointing customers and damaging brand loyalty.

Timing is everything

Timing is a critical element in Veep, whether it’s the release of a policy, a public statement, or a campaign move. The show illustrates how poor timing can lead to missed opportunities or even disaster.

When Selina decides to announce her presidential candidacy, she does so at the worst possible moment, coinciding with a national crisis that overshadows her announcement. This blunder shows how crucial it is to choose the right timing for significant actions.

Marketing takeaway: Timing is vital in marketing as well. Launching a campaign at the right moment can maximise its impact. For example, releasing a holiday ad too early or too late can diminish its effectiveness, while a well-timed campaign can capitalise on peak consumer interest.