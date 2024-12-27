Brands that had Gen Z hooked with marketing in 2024

For a few years now, brands have been actively trying to communicate with Gen Z—the cohort that’s redefining what it means to connect with an audience. But in 2024, this demographic officially cemented its place as the ultimate consumer power players. Aged 18-24, they’re rewriting the rules of consumer behaviour. According to recent reports, by 2030, this generation will comprise 36% of India's workforce, driving a staggering $730 billion in direct spending. Even more compelling, they’re set to influence up to $1.4 trillion in total spends.

Naturally, brands scrambled to get their attention this year, but only the ones who truly got it managed to stand out. And what does ‘getting it’ mean? It’s not about a big budget or shiny ads; it’s about speaking Gen Z’s language, being funny, bold, and unapologetically real. One major trend that ruled this year was unhinged marketing, a chaotic, meme-fueled, laugh-out-loud style of content that throws all traditional playbooks out the window.

Take Duolingo and Crumble Pakistan, for instance. Duolingo’s mascot, Duo the Owl, crashed every pop culture moment, while Crumble Pakistan’s bizarre memes and quirky characters like ‘Meowbaksh’ became viral hits. Both brands proved that chaos and humour weren’t just strategies, they were personalities Gen Z couldn’t resist.

And here’s the kicker, Gen Z loves humor. In fact, according to a Havas report, 27% of them say humour is a key factor that grabs their attention. Why? Because life’s too short for boring brands, and Gen Z knows it. This generation thrives on witty one-liners, clever memes, and content that makes them laugh while scrolling. Brands like Swiggy and Zomato have long understood this, using witty tweets and relatable memes to keep Gen Z engaged. In 2024, they doubled down on humour, proving once again that laughter is the shortest route to Gen Z’s heart (and wallet).

So, what’s the secret to cracking the Gen Z code? It’s about embracing humour, chaos, and authenticity. Let’s dive into how brands nailed it in 2024.

Bumble India

In 2023, reports indicated a decline in Gen Z’s use of dating apps, posing a challenge for brands in the space. Bumble, however, met this head-on by focusing its marketing on what resonated most with this audience dating in your early 20s, a time full of firsts, self-discovery, and navigating relationships.

The brand’s marketing strategy leaned into Gen Z’s preferences and behaviours, focusing on making conversations feel authentic. A key aspect of this was incorporating Gen Z’s lingo and cultural references, ensuring that their messaging mirrored how this generation communicates. For instance, Bumble collaborated with Gen Z stars Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor, bridging the gap between the platform and its target audience by featuring relatable faces that brought the brand’s narrative to life.

One of Bumble’s standout strategies was tapping into the day-to-day realities of dating in your early 20s. Through influencer collaborations, the brand explored themes like first dates, awkward encounters, and building confidence—all of which struck a chord with its audience.

By aligning its messaging with Gen Z’s humor and values, Bumble focused on capturing the essence of dating in your 20s, messy, exciting, and full of learning experiences. This approach allowed the brand to create content that resonated with its audience, making its campaigns feel more relatable.

Crocs India

When Crocs first came out, the brand was designed for boaters, with soles that provided a good grip, waterproof materials, and strong foot protection. It became known as a durable and practical product, more for work than fashion. For a long time, Crocs were criticized for their unusual design—chunky, rubbery, and full of large holes, which many people found unattractive because it looked plain and didn’t follow traditional shoe styles.

However, in the past three years, Crocs has experienced a transformation, seeing a 90% surge in global sales, reaching $5 billion. A significant share of this growth has come from Gen Z, a demographic known for prioritizing self-expression and unique aesthetics. Recognising this, Crocs has recalibrated its marketing strategies to better align with the tastes and preferences of this younger audience.

In India, Crocs has been proactive in making Gen Z-focused moves throughout the year. To resonate with this demographic, the brand onboarded Bollywood’s rising stars Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani as part of their #CrocsSquad. Both stars, being Gen Z themselves, bring authentic appeal to their audience. Raina gained popularity with his debut in Netflix’s The Archies, while Thadani is set to make her Bollywood debut in 2025. Their involvement adds credibility to the brand’s efforts to connect with younger consumers.

Earlier this year, Crocs launched its ‘Splash Your Style’ campaign to further engage with Gen Z in India. This campaign featured collaborations with the global dance group Quick Style and popular Indian influencers like Shantanu Maheshwari and Ruhee Dosani. These partnerships were aimed at showcasing Crocs as a symbol of personal style, blending creativity and comfort.

Building on its growing reputation as a stylish footwear brand, Crocs ventured into new territory this festive season with a Diwali campaign. Traditionally, the brand had associated itself with Holi, emphasizing practicality and comfort. However, with the ‘Share the Joy’ campaign, Crocs positioned itself as a stylish choice for Diwali, a festival synonymous with vibrant traditional attire and festive dressing.

The campaign highlighted moments that resonate deeply with Gen Z, fit checks, selfies, and house party celebrations. Featuring influencers like Riya Kohli, Pratiksha Shetty, and Joan Rai, the ad captured the festive energy of a younger audience embracing their individuality during Diwali, showcasing Crocs as not just functional footwear but a style statement.

Duolingo India

In 2024, one of the standout strategies for connecting with Gen Z was embracing an unhinged, quirky approach—and few brands do it better than Duolingo. Known for its mischievous mascot, Duo the Owl, Duolingo has mastered the art of blending humour, relatability, and pop-culture references to win over young audiences.

A great example of this was the buzz surrounding pop star Dua Lipa’s concert in India. For Gen Z, it was a massive cultural moment, and Duo was quick to swoop in. From creating over-the-top, cringey “miss you” videos to staging a dramatic, Bollywood-style 'baaraat' proposal for the pop star, Duolingo used this event to generate laughter, engagement, and visibility. It showcased the brand’s ability to latch onto trending moments and turn them into marketing gold.

But Duolingo’s connection with Gen Z goes deeper than just entertaining campaigns. Recognizing that much of this generation is entering the workforce, the brand also creates relatable content that mirrors their daily experiences, from workplace humor to juggling personal growth. These posts strike a chord with young professionals, helping Duolingo feel more like a friend than a language app.

In a previous conversation with Social Samosa, Karandeep Singh Kapany, Regional Marketing Director, Duolingo India said, “Moreover, our reactive approach to trending topics and conversations, like when Anand Mahindra tweeted about us, ensures that we stay relevant and maintain a dynamic presence on social media platforms, further fueling our growth and engagement. We also try not to take ourselves too seriously with our posts on social media, e.g. Duo hopping onto the trend of ‘I put the hot in the psychotic’. These strategies have collectively enabled Duolingo to become a cult brand on social media in India,”

By combining playful campaigns with a strong pulse on trends and a knack for making fun of itself, Duolingo has effectively captured Gen Z’s vibe. It’s not just an app—it’s a brand that feels approachable, authentic, and in sync with its audience’s interests and humour.

Flipkart

Flipkart has always been the go-to destination for all things household. However, when it came to Gen Z fashion, the brand wasn’t top of mind, until now. This year, Flipkart introduced Spoyl, a dedicated segment that caters to Gen Z’s fashion preferences.

Spoyl offers a fresh, youthful interface that sets it apart from the rest of the platform, making it more appealing to younger audiences. To build this new identity, Flipkart collaborated with Gen Z influencers, ensuring its campaigns reached the right audience with relatable messaging.

To bring this vision to life, Flipkart partnered with Gen Z influencers who showcased their style through reels featuring affordable, trendy outfits sourced from Spoyl. The main highlight? Spoyl positioned itself as the go-to-stop for budget-friendly Gen Z fashion, in the overcrowded fashion space.

The brand further amplified its reach by collaborating with these influencers for its end-of-year sales campaigns, reinforcing its growing identity as a go-to platform for trendy, accessible

Maybelline India

Maybelline India is proving it knows how to click with Gen Z by staying unapologetically on-trend. Last year, the brand brought on Suhana Khan, Ananya Birla, and Eksha Subba as its brand ambassadors, aligning with young personalities who resonate with their audience. his year, Maybelline built on that by crafting campaigns tailored to the preferences and digital habits of the younger generation.

With posts like Diwaloween, the brand cleverly combined festive and Halloween themes, creating playful and engaging content that stood out on Instagram. Each product drop was heavily backed by young creators who added their own ‘Gen Z-ness’ to the launch.

Maybelline’s marketing strategy leaned heavily on collaborations with influencers, creators, and actors who have a strong Gen Z following, ensuring their campaigns reached the right audience.

From leveraging trends to creating colourful, interactive posts, Maybelline focused on making makeup fun and approachable while staying authentic to Gen Z’s digital habits.

Swiggy Universe brands

The Swiggy Universe, including Swiggy India, Swiggy Instamart, Swiggy Genie, Swiggy Dineout, and Swiggy Scenes, knows how to keep it real with Gen Z. By tapping into trendy lingo and viral internet culture, Swiggy’s social channels feel like they’re part of the Gen Z crew.

Take Swiggy Instamart, for instance. Known for its quirky, unhinged communication style, its social media is a treasure trove of weird wordplays, cat memes, and offbeat humour that instantly clicks with the audience.

Beyond just posts, the brand’s campaigns also lean into Gen Z’s vibe. Think pun-filled gems like ‘Bae-riyani’ or getting Sukhbir Singh to put his spin on the viral ‘Good Morning Pineapple’ trend. Whether through memes or music, the Swiggy Universe speaks to Gen Z in a way that’s not just relatable, it’s irresistibly shareable.

Zostel

Zostel knows how to vibe with Gen Z by tapping into their love for unique, offbeat travel experiences. Instead of the usual touristy spots, Zostel focuses on unconventional adventures—think hiking hidden trails, surfing cool waves, and exploring lesser-known gems across the country.

On Instagram, the brand brings these adventures to life with vibrant visuals and stories that fuel Gen Z’s wanderlust. Their feed is all about making you want to pack your bags and set out for something different.

In a previous interaction with Social Samosa, Pranavi Chhikniwala, Head of Marketing, Zostel, said, “We use popular seasonal content, trending audio, and whatever is currently relevant in India to engage with the Gen Z audience.” This strategy perfectly reflects how Zostel stays in tune with the pulse of what’s trending, ensuring their marketing remains fresh and relatable.

In 2024, Gen Z has truly emerged as a powerhouse, influencing everything from spending patterns to cultural shifts. What these brands got right is that Gen Z wants to feel like they belong to something bigger. They don’t just want to buy, they want to experience, engage, and share in a way that aligns with their digital-first lives. As this generation continues to shape the future, adapting to their values, needs, and culture is no longer optional for brands. It’s essential for staying relevant and thriving in a world that’s increasingly defined by Gen Z’s influence.