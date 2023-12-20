Social Throwback 2023: Change, humour & heartfelt emotions take over brand campaign narratives

A year of experimentation, personalisation and creativity - this has been the theme for brands’ campaign narratives in 2023. While technology like CGI and AI have become the talk of the year, it has been integrated into content creation on social media and various mediums like OOH and TVCs.

Brand campaigns of 2023 have seen them actively encouraging laughter through humour and fostering emotional connections through heartwarming narratives. It has seen brands bringing a hint of nostalgia by making celebrities recreate their iconic roles and has been a year for promoting empowerment and celebration. Adapting and evolving while keeping the need for emotionally engaging audiences, the ad world has demonstrated the power of storytelling.

We delve into the themes that have been prevalent in keeping audiences engaged in 2023.

Humour: Campaigns exuding w it & charm

Several brands have leveraged humour this year as a storytelling tool to engage and entertain audiences. Colgate's 'The Sweet Truth' takes a hilarious spin on the idea of eating sweets, showing the need for dental care through wit. Meanwhile, 5 Star's 'Nothing University' presents a university where you wouldn't have to do anything, especially in an era where there are talks of technology taking over jobs.

Similarly, the Zomaito v/s Zomaato campaign highlights the debate of pronunciations in a comical take while JioCinema promotes Peacock Hub through literal depictions of the bird peacock. These campaigns not only sell products but also create a connection with consumers through shared laughter.

Colgate - The Sweet Truth

5 Star - Nothing University

CRED - Fills most voids ft. Zeenat Aman

Rupay - Helping hand

Zomaito v/s Zomaato

Subway - Vishwanathan Anand

JioCinema - Peacock Hub

Meesho - Sahi Quality Sahi Price ft. Deepika Padukone

Fevicol - Chipku Chair

Bringing back movie characters

Advertising campaigns without celebrity endorsers is unheard of. However, showcasing the actors' abilities through ads is something that brands seldom do. The year saw many celebrities portraying their iconic characters for fun. Goibibo brought Kareena Kapoor to act as her iconic character 'Poo' from the movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam (K3G)', while the comedic trio Amir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi played their respective characters from '3 idiots' to promote Dream11.

Similarly, veteran Anil Kapoor returned as Mr. India for a Google Pixel campaign and Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the father son duo for Everest Spices, resembling their characters from K3G.

Goibibo - Bebo

Dream11 - 3 Idiots ka Press Conference

Everest - Who’s Tikha and who’s Lal?

Google Pixel - Mr.India Meets Google Pixel

Touching lives through kindness and Impactful change

Creating emotionally resonant narratives are brands that have explored themes of kindness, togetherness, and acceptance to bring about change. Happydent's 'Sign to Smile' and Red Label's 'India’s Favourite Social Network' are campaigns emphasizing the importance of spreading joy and building connections.

Starbucks India's 'It Starts With Your Name' and Ariel's '#ShareTheLoad' highlight the significance of personal connections, identities and shared responsibilities in our lives. McDonald’s India's 'EatQual' celebrates diversity and inclusivity, showcasing how brands can play a role in promoting positive societal values. While Urban Company's 'Chhota Kaam' shows the importance of any form of labour in our day to day lives and the need to show respect to one's profession.

Happydent - Sign to Smile

Red Label - India’s Favourite Social Network

Starbucks India - It Starts With Your Name

Urban Company - Chhota Kaam

Ariel - #ShareTheLoad

McDonald’s India - EatQual







TVS - Responsible Manhole

Astral Pipes - The 25-Years Journey of Clean Water

Caratlane - Khul Ke Karo Express

Milaap - Kindness Letters

AI & Innovations

The threats of losing jobs and lack of guidelines aside, brands and agencies are actively experimenting with AI to craft campaigns, be it AI chatbots, deep fakes that are catalysts for a cause. Sunfeast fulfilled people's fantasies through an AI generated Shah Rukh Khan while Cadbury Celebrations wishes people a happy birthday through personalised notes.

A similar case brings Coca Cola utilising personalised cards wishing people a happy Diwali, inviting them to showcase their creativity.

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy - Har Dil Ki Fantasy

Cadbury Celebrations - #MyBirthdaySong

Britannia - 1947% more history

boAt - India’s First AI Video Anthem

Bharat Matrimony - Find Your Ideal Matrimony Match

Amazon Fresh - Nahi Toh Mehenga Padega

Inspiring change through Empowerment

Empowerment narratives have taken center stage in 2023, as brands aim to inspire change and celebrate diversity. Reliance Digital's 'Technology Se Rishta Jodo' shows how the fast-moving and technologicall- savvy world is encouraging elderly to learn that they need to adapt. Fabindia's 'Celebrating Motherhood' and Prega News's '#MarkOfStrength' empower individuals by highlighting the strength of motherhood.

Luminous's '#WomenInEnergy' celebrates the resilience and strength of women, breaking stereotypes and encouraging empowerment. Tanishq's 'The Superwoman' and Shaadi.com's '#RevolutioNaaris' redefine traditional roles and challenge societal norms.

Reliance Digital - Technology Se Rishta Jodo

Fabindia - Celebrating Motherhood

Luminous - #WomenInEnergy

Prega News - #MarkOfStrength

NetMeds - The Girl in Red Lipstick

Tanishq - The Superwoman

Shaadi.com - #RevolutioNaaris

Connecting with national pride

Several brands have tapped into the spirit of patriotism and celebrations to forge a connection with their audience. Axis Bank's 'Find Your India' and Paytm's '#FreedomFestival' evoke a sense of national pride, celebrating the habits, diversity and unity that define India.

Tata Tea Premium's 'Desh Ke Dhaage' and Himalaya Baby Care's campaign showcase how brands can weave their narratives into the cultural aspects of the nation, and the work produced by the citizens of the country that resonate with the emotions of the audience.

Axis Bank - Find Your India

Paytm - #FreedomFestival

Manyavar - A Father’s Awakening

Tata Tea Premium - Desh Ke Dhaage

Himalaya Baby Care







Evoking the festive spirit

It hasn't been long that the festive season has ended. Through festivities that began halfway through 2023, we have seen brands utilizing the opportunity to dive deep into human emotions, familial connections and the spirit of celebrations.

Whether it is Amazon India's Raksha Bandhan campaign that shows siblings no matter the age share a precious bond and are willing to go beyond through creativity, or Amaze's 'Mirchi Lights' campaign that brings a father and son closer after years of miscommunication through mutual understanding. JioCinema's ad for IPL is another example of a country that celebrates everything together and are united in festivities and sports.

Amazon India - Raksha Bandhan

Amaze - Mirchi Lights

Coca-Cola - The Real Magic Of Pujo

HP India - #ChaloRoshniKiOar

JioCinema - TATA IPL 2023

Flipkart - #PassingThePapdi

Khushir Bahon Swiggy