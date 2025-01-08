Kulvinder Ahluwalia on building long-term brands in the modern era

FCB Ulka’s CEO, Kulvinder Ahluwalia’s journey in advertising began right after he completed his master’s degree in management from KJ Somaiya. Fresh out of college, he stepped into the world of advertising with a sense of excitement and curiosity. He started his career at FCB Ulka in 1997, joining the agency as a management trainee.

His early work with brands like Santoor helped him understand the aspects of brand building and consumer behaviour. Although these initial projects laid the foundation for his career, it was his involvement in Tata Motors that truly marked a turning point. At the time, Tata Motors was gearing up for the launch of the Indica, and Kulvinder had the opportunity to work on this project, which he calls his ‘big break.’

In these two decades, Kulvinder has focused on building long-term brands on the pillars of loyalty, authenticity, and cultural relevance.

In this episode of The Inside Stories, we learn from Kulvinder what it takes to build a long-term brand in the age of instant gratification.

Q: Kulvinder, let’s begin with your first day at the agency—what do you remember most vividly?

It's almost like two and a half decades now. I still remember the first day I joined. I joined as a management trainee and we had people across creative, art, copy, account management, and planning, all sitting in one room for three months. I was very excited to join at that point of time, did a bit of training, and then got assigned to businesses. The first business I worked on was Santoor.

The big break I really got was working on Tata Motors with the launch of the Indica. So the first day, first year was very exciting and it's been a great journey.

Q: As someone who has remained loyal to the network for over two decades, how do you instill the value of loyalty within FCB, especially when it’s becoming increasingly rare in the industry?

I’ve often been asked why I haven’t switched agencies or explored opportunities elsewhere. The simple reason is that I always found opportunities to grow here. Early in my career, I had remarkable mentors like Mr. Ambi Parameswaran, who was the Executive Director, and Mr. Anil Kapoor, who was the CEO and MD. I had the privilege of working closely with both of them, especially on Tata Motors, and I learned a great deal. The growth opportunities, mentorship, and exposure I received kept me motivated. I regularly evaluated my options, and every time, I realised there was still more to learn and achieve within the agency.

Q: You mentioned Tata Motors, a brand that emerged in the 90s and has stayed fresh and relevant. Some iconic brands that emerged in the late 90s continue to thrive today. How has the role of storytelling evolved in building brand legacies over the past two decades?

Storytelling is critical, but it must evolve. Tata Motors has undergone a transformation over the past two decades. From launching Indica, which defined them as a passenger car maker, to reimagining SUVs like the Nexon and Safari, the company has kept reinventing itself. One iconic shift was the positioning we created for Tata Motors: "New Forever." It’s more than a campaign—it’s a corporate philosophy. This focus on newness in safety, technology, and design has shaped the company’s narrative and the way we craft their advertising today.

Q: Tata Motors is a legacy brand. How do you ensure it stays culturally relevant while staying true to its roots?

It’s about creating narratives that resonate with today’s consumers. For instance, Tata Motors focused on safety with Nexon. Similarly, Amul highlights women empowerment, showcasing how its 36 lakh women dairy farmers achieve economic independence. Brands like ITC Foods’ Dark Fantasy have carved new categories, like center-filled cookies. Staying relevant means understanding consumers’ evolving needs and leading them with fresh narratives while remaining authentic to the brand’s core values.

Q: You mentioned brands like Amul and Tata Motors, which have given us great campaigns over the years. Do you agree that the late 90s were the golden era of advertising?

Definitely. The 90s gave us iconic work like the “Doodh Doodh” campaign for Amul and the Nerolac jingle from the 80s, which are still remembered today. We also worked on the famous Naukri ‘Hari Sadhu’ campaign in the early 2000s. Back then, competition was less intense, and media wasn’t as fragmented. It was easier to reach a larger audience with a manageable media plan.

Q: Given today’s challenges like media fragmentation and rising costs, how do you bring back the charm of the 90s?

Emotional connection is key. For instance, our "Beat the Cheats" campaign for ICICI Bank tackles digital frauds using Tabu as a central figure. We designed it as content rather than traditional communication, depicting real-life scenarios. This approach resonates deeply with audiences because it feels relevant and engaging while leveraging pop culture effectively.

Q: Can you list a few key ingredients for building a brand?

At the core is authenticity. For brands like Tata and Amul, trust is key—they don’t overpromise and always relate to their audience. Communication, product quality, and user experience also play significant roles. The foundation is staying true to your values and building a consistent narrative.

Q: In today’s era of instant gratification, how do you convince clients to focus on long-term goals?

It begins with a clear strategy—defining the brand’s core values and target audience. Everything else, whether it’s activations or social media campaigns, should stem from this foundation.

Q: Agency culture plays a crucial role in building strong teams that end up shaping long-term brands. How do you foster a culture that encourages creativity and loyalty?

Consistency is key. Leaders like Nitin Karkare, who’s been here for three decades, set an example. We identify people who fit the agency’s DNA and give them the freedom to grow, think differently, and even make mistakes. It’s about creating a supportive environment where people feel they belong, which in turn drives their commitment to building great brands.

Q: In 2025, can we expect more technological innovations from FCB Ulka?

We’re gearing up for significant changes. With leaders like Dheeraj Sinha joining, we’re focusing on becoming a full-service, integrated agency. From technological innovations to new-age solutions, we’re aligning ourselves to meet the evolving needs of our clients while continuing to craft impactful, long-term brand stories.