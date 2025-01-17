Brands offer comfort to pilgrims at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years in Prayagraj, India, is set to attract over 400 million pilgrims this year, making it the world's largest religious gathering. This influx is expected to generate substantial revenue, with estimates ranging from ₹1.5 lakh crore to ₹2 lakh crore, driven by tourism, infrastructure development, and various services. For advertisers, the event offers unparalleled exposure, with brands investing heavily in marketing campaigns to engage the massive audience. The mela serves as a prime platform for brand visibility and consumer engagement.

This year, brands are actively engaging with the millions of pilgrims at Maha Kumbh Mela. Relaxo, through its brands Bahamas, Flite, and Sparx, has provided comfortable and durable footwear options, ensuring attendees' convenience. Eveready Lighting has illuminated the vast grounds with 13,000 LED lights while Eveready has implemented extensive branding initiatives throughout Prayagraj and the Kumbh Mela grounds, including hoardings, pole branding, and signage near changing rooms.

We curate a list of all the brand activations engaging the audience at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Coca-Cola India

As part of the Maidaan Saaf campaign, Coca-Cola India distributed 21,500 recycled PET jackets (10,000 for sanitation workers, 10,000 life jackets for boatmen, and 1,500 for waste management volunteers) and installed 1,000 women’s changing rooms made from recycled plastic along the 12 km stretch of the river ghats.

ITC Bingo! Tedhe Medhe

ITC Bingo! Tedhe Medhe has launched its Bhaukaal Lok campaign, aiming to celebrate the culture and flavours of Uttar Pradesh. The experiential zone offers visitors a chance to engage with the brand through activities such as a chaat fusion zone, an interactive content area for social media, and a Bingo! Bonfire event featuring the brand's signature flavours and music.

Relaxo Footwears

Relaxo Footwears is offering a range of comfortable and durable footwear through its brands, Bahamas, Flite, and Sparx, available at kiosks throughout the mela grounds.

Eveready Lighting

Eveready Lighting, a division of Eveready Industries India, has installed 13,000 LED lights, including 150W streetlights and 250W floodlights to ensure a vibrant and convenient environment for devotees. The brand also installed changing rooms all over the premises.

Amazon India

Amazon India introduced its cardboard packaging into portable beds to provide comfort to attendees. These free beds will be available across key areas, including the lost and found centre, Kumbh Police Karmacharis, and the Kumbh hospital, ensuring accessibility for a range of festival-goers.

Paytm

Paytm launched the ‘Bhavya Mahakumbh QR’ for merchant partners and deployed Soundbox and Card Machines for mobile payments. The company also introduces a campaign offering Paytm Gold worth ₹1 crore and cashback incentives to encourage UPI use, supporting digital transformation efforts.

KDM

KDM is providing mobile charging stations, with 90 tents set to charge over 16 lakh phones during the 45-day event. The company’s indigenous KDM-T Technology chargers will be available to ensure devotees can stay connected.

KUKU FM

Kuku FM launched its spiritual vertical, the 'Bhakti App'. The app offers over 2000 hours of devotional content, including bhajans, audiobooks, and spiritual shows. It will be promoted at the mela through a 360-degree campaign with on-ground presence, kiosks, and giveaways.

IIFL Foundation

IIFL Foundation has launched 15 boat ambulances in partnership with the mela authorities to provide first-aid and emergency medical support. The initiative, in collaboration with Bharat Scouts and Guides, includes a dedicated 50-member team and a health centre with doctors and medical equipment to assist the millions of attendees.

Sri Mandir app

Sri Mandir app has launched the #HarGharKumbh campaign, led by actor Gurmeet Choudhary, offering virtual rituals, sacred Chadhava offerings, Gangajal delivery, and Mahadaan services to devotees unable to attend it in person.

Eveready Industries

Eveready Industries supplied 5,000 Siren Torches (DL102) with safety alarms and Ultima batteries to the Maha Kumbh Police to aid in crowd management and enhance safety for the millions attending the event.

Dettol

Dettol Banega Swasth India (DBSI) has been partnered with Kumbh Mela since 2016, providing millions of soaps in food-serving areas and supporting 15,000 sanitation workers with training and hygiene awareness. The campaign, in collaboration with Akhadas, focuses on promoting healthier practices and ensuring hygiene for attendees, especially Kalpvasis.

If we have missed out on any brand activation at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, reach out to us at contact@socialsamosa.com