Social Media News Round Up: Pinterest Trends Report & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Pinterest sharing a report on the anticipated trends in 2021 derived from current user behavior on the platform, Twitter announcing a new policy for obtaining verified badges, and more.

Twitter announces new policy for obtaining verified badges

Twitter will begin enforcing the updated verification policy on January 20, 2021, and start accepting requests for obtaining verified badges in the next year. Read more here.

Reddit partners with Oracle Data Cloud to provide transparency on ad reach & awareness

The primary objective of the association between Reddit and Oracle Data Cloud is to provide third-party verification around views and engagement metrics of Reddit ads to brands. Read more here.

Pinterest Predicts: Consumer behavior trends to dominate in 2021

Pinterest Predicts is an anticipatory report that forecasts trends for the coming year in accordance with user behavior on the platform. Read more here.

Twitter launches new endpoints as part of Early Access to the Twitter API v2

Developers can use the new endpoints – user Tweet timeline and user mention timeline, to request a Twitter user’s Tweets or mentions using their user ID. Read more here.

Facebook 2020: Year In Review with top pop culture moments & more

From COVID-19 safety guidelines to political movements, here’s a year in review recap for the Facebook family of apps and their communities. Read more here.

YouTube Updates: Hashtag Landing Pages, Learning Content & more

YouTube team has announced an experiment to make learning content more accessible, along with more updates to the main app. Read more here.

