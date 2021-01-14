Reels Marketing 101: How to make the best use of latest IG feature

From product displays to building narratives, a lot can happen in 15-seconds, we list some of the best ways brands are using Reels for marketing.

One of the most important features rolled out by Instagram in 2020, Reels are short-form videos that can range from 15 to 30 seconds. With the introduction of Reels, brands on the platforms have found new ways for marketing. These snackable content pieces hold the potential to help them reach a wider audience.

Even since the launch, small as well as big brands have used Reels to create content for Instagram. The feature is essentially a big bonus for small businesses or startups, who can use it to create mini-websites of their own. With the use of Shopping Tags, which were recently added to Reels, the feature only gets better for brands looking to use it for conversions.

Here are a few brands who nailed it with the use of Reels.

How-To Videos

Blue Tokai created a reel to demonstrate the correct way to use their Easy Pour offerings. A how-to video like this can help users understand the product better, turning them into potential customers.

Explaining Experiences

Lenskart gave the viewers an experience of how it would be to shop for their frames online. The brand shared a reel of an influencer trying on different frames virtually using Lenskart’s 3D Try-On feature.

Influencer Collabs

Vivo India partnered with Gaurav Taneja and Ranveer Allahbadia to expand brand reach and awareness. They co-created a reel with creative storytelling to highlight the features of the Vivo phone.

Trending Conversations

‘Main Tera’ edits became very popular on Instagram with users making reels about something/someone they love. Zomato participated in the trend, creating relatable content for consumers around the love for chai.

Products In Action

To show how their sarees are so comfortable that one can dance in them, Indian Ethnic Co has uploaded several dance videos as reels on their official profile. The videos focus on pieces from their new collection.

Digital Magazine

Indian clothing brand Torani uses Reels to create a digital magazine for itself. Here, they present their range of clothes, as models pose in them. Several candid moments are also included in these videos.

Supporting Social Causes

To celebrate LGBTQ History Month this year, Oreo had collaborated with YouTuber and Activist Amber Whittington. In the reel, Amber can be seen eating Oreo’s rainbow cookies, which were rolled out as part of Oreo’s #ProudParent campaign.

Brand Collaborations

To promote their collaboration with PS5 and the content thus created for people to win consoles, Burger King uploaded a series of reels. In one of them, the food joint’s mascot can be seen pulling out a PS5 from a Burger Kind takeaway box and celebrating the win.

Introducing Challenges

To engage with its audience, Starbucks India roped in actress Radhika Madan and other influencers to introduce the #StarbucksDance challenge. Here, the coffee house encouraged consumers to participate in the challenge and upload it on reels to win Starbucks beverages for a year.

Issued In Public Interest

To educate users against giving their personal details to fraudsters, HDFC Bank released a song, #MoohBandRakho. It was accompanied by a hook step, which was promoted with the help of Reels.

