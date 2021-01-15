Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Pampers, Kinder Joy & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive campaigns that were rolled out along with some editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Pampers’ campaign reaching out to new dad Virat Kohli, Kinder Joy bringing toys to life with augmented reality, the journey of Maggi with Brand Saga, Lohri creatives, and more.

Campaigns

Pampers’ campaign creates an ultimate rookie-dad guide for Virat

Featuring 'Dads' from across the country, Pampers India campaign reaches out to the new father in town – Virat Kohli, offering a helping hand in handling the additional responsibilities.

Bajaj Allianz Life launches digital campaign ft. Rahul Subramanian

The Bajaj Allianz Life campaign, #StartNow featuring Rahul Subramanian intends to reiterate the message of being financially prepared and planning smartly for the future.

Future Generali India Insurance personifies inanimate objects to talk about mental health

Future Generali India Insurance campaign illustrates the physical signs one can look out for to understand the impact of mental health issues.

Jeevansathi.com rolls out campaign ft. Parmish Verma targeting North Indian market

With the campaign, Jeevansathi is reaching out to the Punjabi youth who wish to find the right life-partner, but do not find enough avenues to meet prospective matches.

Kinder Joy brings toys to life with augmented reality app

Through Applaydu, Kinder Joy aims to provide a free edutainment playing experience and help children develop cognitive skills.

Tiger Shroff & Ananya Panday come together for Lionsgate Play’s recent campaign

The actors will also be part of the 'Normal People' premiere in India on Lionsgate Play where audiences will get an insight into celebrity watchlist.

New WeWork campaign welcomes people back to flexible workspaces

Celebrating the flexible and enduring human spirit, WeWork campaign focusses on the need and importance of physical workspaces.

Long Reads

Brand Saga: When Maggi fought back…

Did you know that Maggi set foot in India when the country was alien to noodles as a snack? Through the Maggi advertising journey, we find out what made the 'two-minute' revolutionary noodles a quintessential part of our lives.

Celebrity Brands – Vikrant Massey – an audience & brands favourite

This week in Celebrity Brands we traverse through the actor, brand & influencer that Vikrant Massey is through the lens of his social media journey.

Celebrity Brands: The Ranveer Brar social media journey sprinkled with delectable dishes & trends

Culinary rockstar and seemingly new-age youth Food icon, this segment of Celebrity Brands attempts to understand the Ranveer Brar social media strategy with inputs from the celebrity chef himself.

Competing Messaging apps amp up marketing tactics as WhatsApp privacy policy comes under fire

The recently updated privacy policy has landed WhatsApp in muddy waters with netizens, something that alternate apps like Signal, Session, Telegram, and Viber have been seen leveraging.

Here’s how LaLiga levelled up their social media game in 2020

We take a look at how LaLiga used social media to garner engagement and stay relevant in the lives of Indian football fans through 2020.

Scroll Through

Brands decorate social media with Makar Sankranti & Pongal creatives

Brands gear up for the first festivities of the year and spread cheer with colourful posts for Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

Lohri creatives light up the harvest festival

Greeting the longer days after the winter solstice, and marking the significance of the winter crop season and a remembrance of the Sun deity, Lohri creatives surround the bonfire.

Social Awareness campaigns by Yuvaa narrate untold stories of youth

The core objective of Yuvaa campaigns is to engage the youth that may have a hundred thousand followers but feels lonely at times, the youth that is driven but pulled back, the youth that is either misrepresented or even misunderstood.

Pepsi’s Get Ready campaign featuring The Weeknd creates social media stir

Pepsi has initiated a multi-platform campaign with a new spot named 'Get Ready' featuring the headliner of the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, The Weeknd.

Brands welcome the Virushka baby with a cradle of creatives

As Virat Kohli announced the birth of a baby girl, brands lined up creatives congratulating the Virushka baby and revelling in the pleasant news.

With the #LeftIsRight trend brands go in a creative direction

Catching hold of the #LeftIsRight trend on Instagram, brands get their creative caps on with topical posts.

Global Samosa

Let’s Talk IoT: Stephen Mangan uses dad humour in Vodafone UK campaign

In the ad film, Stephen Mangan humorously lays out the importance of connecting businesses with Vodafone's Internet of Things technology.

Louis Vuitton names Naomi Osaka as new House Ambassador

Japanese Tennis Player Naomi Osaka will debut in Nicolas Ghesquiere's upcoming #LVSS21 campaign for Louis Vuitton.

Pepsi welcomes South Korean Girl Band Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

As part of the partnership, Blackpink members will feature in a campaign film as well as on limited-edition beverage packs of Pepsi Black.

