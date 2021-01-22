Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Subway India, Star Sports & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive social media campaigns that were rolled out along with some editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Subway Indis’s encouraging people to keep up with their New Year resolution, Jos Alukkas echoing the voice of the Indian middle class and Star Sports unveiling the #IndiaTaiyarHai campaign.

Social Media Campaigns

Subway India pegs itself as the good choice for New Year

The campaign by Subway India intends to encourage people to keep up with their New Year resolution of staying fit and active and choosing healthy options. Read more here.

Jos Alukkas’s campaign asserts women shine brighter than gold

Jos Alukkas intends to echo the voice of the Indian middle class by speaking out on women’s freedom and the brand aims to drive conversations, with the new campaign. Read more here.

Star Sports unveils #IndiaTaiyarHai ft. Boman Irani ahead of England’s India tour

Star Sports has launched its campaign #IndiaTaiyarHai, highlighting the excitement and eagerness of viewers and fans, waiting to welcome home their favourite cricket heroes. Read more here.

Nestlé Milkybar innovates with AR in new campaign, nudges kids to learn good values while having fun

Created by Wunderman Thompson, the promotional film for Nestlé Milkybar Promise AR campaign features actor Shilpa Shetty. Read more here.

Scroll Through

BFSI campaigns that marked the beginning of 2021

We take a look at how BFSI brands kickstarted 2021 with campaigns aimed at promoting e-services and the ease of taking financial support in the JFM quarter. Read more here.

#IndVsAus brand creatives celebrate the country’s historic win

In a thrilling turn of events, the Indian cricket team wins the test series against Australia and along with ecstatic fans cheering the boys’ undying spirit are #IndVsAus brand creatives. Read more here.

Brand creatives throw a (green) light on the WhatsApp privacy issue

Here are the brand creatives summoned by the signal calling attention to the privacy concerns of WhatsApp users. Read more here.

Long Reads

Celebrity Brands: Masaba Gupta – A social media strategy as vibrant as her

We deep-dive into the Masaba Gupta social media strategy – an influencer, entrepreneur, and now an actor, whose social media presence is marked with innovation, marketing acumen, and transparency. Read more here.

Inside: Chupa Chups’ resolution to make ‘confectionary’ cool among young adults

Social Samosa takes a look at the global brand Chupa Chups’ communication strategy keeping the Indian consumer at heart. Read more here.

Lockdown marketing tactics: Outlining Balaji Wafers’ increased social media activities

Over the last few months, Balaji Wafers has been posting a lot more than before on social media, we take a closer look at the brand’s strategy, understanding how it uses social media to bolster growth in a pandemic-ridden time. Read more here.

Global Samosa

New Tilda campaign illustrates the passion of home cooks Campaign SpotGlobal Samosa

Created by Havas London for Tilda, the Elevate Your Plate campaign focusses on the versatility of rice and the culinary possibilities that come with it. Read more here.

NYT Cooking launches campaign to establish itself as the one-stop-shop for recipes

The new campaign by NYT Cooking is garnished with drool-worthy visuals, fused with actionable CTAs, packed into concise packages, and delivered with efficiency. Read more here.

Kylie Jenner promotes digital showering for Kohler’s latest campaign

Kohler’s latest DTV Showering system is being promoted through makeup mogul Kylie Jenner where she can be seen flaunting her bath space on Instagram stories. Read more here.

