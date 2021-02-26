Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. IKEA, Dove & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive social media campaigns that were rolled out along with some editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Campaigns

Mumbai Police say ‘Mask Up’ as the squad takes on rule-breakers in new campaign

As COVID-19 cases see an upsurge in the city, Mumbai Police and civic authorities are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the rules are followed and its latest campaign reflects the upright stance. Read more here.

IKEA campaign highlights its understanding of home during changing times

IKEA launched an integrated campaign in India, second in the series of the creative platform – “Home Is where it all begins”, across television, OOH, and digital channels. Read more here.

Dove’s new campaign urges people to ‘Stop the Beauty Test’

Dove’s ‘Stop the Beauty Test’ campaign aims to capture some situations where women are judged during the matchmaking process for not being beautiful enough. Read more here.

KFC ropes in Anil Kapoor to market their Value Burgers range

In KFC India’s latest campaign, Anil Kapoor gets his ‘burger beliefs’ reinstated by Colonel Sanders himself. Launching the new range, the celebrities dish out some lessons in burgering through this ad film. Read more here.

MG Motor India’s latest film celebrates 50,000th MG Hector’s all women manufacturer crew

The MG Hector roll-out, according to MG Motor India, comes as a testament to the fact that there is no place for gender barriers in the modern workforce. Read more here.

Long Reads

Google too needs digital marketing, here’s how they ace it…

Embodying a mix of functional and consumer-centric content, Google India digital advertising strategy makes the brand an infotainment ‘kendra’ to get a know-how of all the offerings by the tech giant. Read more here.

Brand Saga: Cadbury Oreo’s India Chapter – Being more than just an ‘American Brand’

The year 2011 marked the introduction of Oreo biscuits in India. Ten years down the line, we recalibrate the brand’s efforts to reinvent itself in the desi market we take a look at Cadbury Oreo advertising Journey. Read more here.

Scroll Through

PSA campaigns that helped humanity through difficult times

Be a crisis situation or a regular phenomenon that requires intervention, PSA campaigns are a beacon of hope for authorities and brands alike, here’s a curated list. Read more here.

Surrogate Advertising: Brands that marketed alcohol without marketing the ‘alcohol’

To circumvent rules against the promotion of alcohol, liquor brands integrate other products from their brand portfolio in the narrative, leveraging surrogate advertising. Here are a few surrogate advertising campaigns that conveyed the message smartly. Read more here.

Global Samosa

New Nescau campaign encourages paper straw usage

As part of the Joga Junto Movement, the Nescau campaign compares the life of a 20-year-old with a straw that was stuck at sea for two decades. Read more here.

#MakeYourOwnParade: Carhartt & Guinness team up for St. Patrick’s Day

Carhartt and Guinness are asking people to reimagine their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations from home with a hope for a better, safer future. Read more here.

Save Salla: New campaign bids to host Summer Games 2032 raising global warming awareness

Complete with a mascot, website, and merchandise, the Save Salla campaign is an attempt to nudge people into taking the climate emergency seriously. Read more here.

