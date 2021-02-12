Social Media News Round Up: Pinterest features, Linkedin updates, Twitter & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by TikTok and Universal Music Group forming a global alliance, Twitter’s Q4 Report and advertising offerings, Pinterest’s iOS widget, and more.

Pinterest introduces Interests, new iOS widget

The iOS widget by Pinterest will enable users to access fresh content based on the top interests selected by the user on the home screen. Read more here.

LinkedIn prompts users to share demographic information helping make the platform inclusive

As a part of their initiative to create an inclusive platform and equitable opportunities for users across demographics, LinkedIn will prompt users to self-identify from their profile. Read more here.

Twitter shares updates on developments of performance advertising offerings

The developments in the performance advertising space on Twitter include a revamped objective, an upgraded attribution model, and a measurement solution. Read more here.

TikTok & Universal Music Group announce expanded global alliance

Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a global agreement that delivers equitable compensation for recording artists and songwriters and significantly expands and enhances the companies’ existing relationship. Read more here.

Key Takeaways Twitter Q4 2020 Report: Ad engagements increased by 35%

The Twitter Q4 2020 Report has come out better than expected, advertising, in particular, has thrived in the quarter with revenue and engagement generated both being on the higher end. Read more here.

LinkedIn sets out to build an inclusive & equitable platform

LinkedIn shares efforts and developments in their attempt to create a diverse and inclusive platform for the core elements of the network – professionals and companies. Read more here.

Key Takeaways from Snapchat Q4 2020 Report

The Snapchat Q4 2020 Report highlights significant updates for brands and advertisers and gives them an understanding of the platform’s new capabilities. Read more here.

Facebook prepares to disseminate COVID-19 vaccine information

As several countries around the world are beginning the initial phases of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Facebook shares info on plans to tackle fake news and share authoritative information. Read more here.

