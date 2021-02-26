Social Media News Round Up: New Rules by GOI for social media, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem.

Social media news this week was dominated by the Government Of India announcing new rules and guidelines for OTT, social, and digital media platforms, new tools by YouTube, and more.

Government Of India introduces new rules for OTT, social & digital media platforms

Here are the highlights from the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 shaped around increasing accountability of social media platforms, along with regulation mechanisms for OTT. Read more here.

Twitter Updates: Safety Mode, Super Follows, & more

Twitter has announced significant developments, to improve the quality of conversations along with the introduction of a monetization tool for creators and publishers. Read more here.

Twitter Updates: Safety Mode, Super Follows, & more

Twitter has announced significant developments, to improve the quality of conversations along with the introduction of a monetization tool for creators and publishers. Read more here.

Twitter Analyst Day Updates: Platform aims to grow its daily users by 20% by 2023

Twitter announced its three-term goals focused on user base and revenue growth as they share updates on Virtual Analyst Day. Read more here.

YouTube announces supervision solutions for parents

YouTube has worked with parents and experts of child safety and digital literacy to develop these solutions that enable parents to monitor their children’s experience on YouTube with a supervised account. Read more here.

Twitter relaunches warning prompts for hate speech

The feature by Twitter allows users to review their Tweets that can potentially be harmful or contain hate speech. It is currently being tested on iOS. Read more here.

LinkedIn introduces three new features for Pages

The LinkedIn features are designed to help members cope with the virtual environment in WFH and make it easier to stimulate connections with employees, customers, partners & brand advocates. Read more here.

Snapchat announces date for Snap Partner Summit 2021

The Snap Partner Summit 2021 will be held on May 20. Snapchat will be sharing the latest updates on new products, features, and partnerships. Read more here.

YouTube announces new hybrid model for virtual & physical events

YouTube Spaces, an initiative by the platform that provides resources to creators enabling them to host events at physical locations, will now be hosting virtual events at most locations & a few in-person events, in the light of COVID-19. Read more here.

Facebook updates Information Center for climate change

Climate Science Information Center that provides information and resources from various organizations on Facebook, is being expanded with improvements and introductions of new sections. Read more here.

LinkedIn to develop ‘Marketplaces’ for connecting freelancers & recruiters

Marketplaces is designed to bridge the gap between the LinkedIn members who are looking for freelance projects and members looking to book freelance vendors. Read more here.

YouTube introduces video comparison tools in Analytics

To give creators a comprehensive view of data and insights around the performance of videos on their channel in a comparative form, YouTube has launched new tools in the analytics tab. Read more here.

Comments