Social Media News Round Up: Pinterest Summit, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem.

Social media news this week was dominated by Pinterest hosting the first-ever global advertiser summit, Twitter testing shopping features, and more.

YouTube announces new updates for creators

YouTube has announced a few updates for creators that include a new kind of analytics available in the creator Studio, a development on the rollout of Chat Support, and more. Read more here.

Facebook launches new experimental app – Bars, for rap artists

Bars has been launched in the beta phase, as a part of the NPE program by Facebook to enable aspiring rap artists to create and share their work with the in-app tools. Read more here.

Pinterest launches new collection of Shop for Women’s Day

The new Pinterest Shop collection would feature women-founded small businesses and products designed or conceptualized by women, with International Women’s Day around the corner. Read more here.

Twitter introduces strike system for COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

As countries around the world go through phases of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Twitter outlines a new system and expands misinformation labels, in an attempt to curb false information and fake news. Read more here.

Testing: Twitter Shopping Features, & Private Spaces

Twitter has been developing shopping features on the platform to foray into E-Commerce, along with experimenting with private chat rooms for the new voice-based feature – Spaces. Read more here.

Facebook expands certification & courses for Community Managers

The Facebook Community Manager Certification Program that includes online courses educating people fostering communities, along with providing badges attesting their competence, has been expanded to more languages and countries. Read more here.

Highlights from Pinterest Presents, the platform’s first Global Advertiser Summit

To provide advertisers with insights on the vision for advertising on the platform and announce technological advancements, Pinterest hosted its first-ever global advertiser summit, Pinterest Presents. Read more here.

Twitter removes support for embedded Likes, Collections, & Moments timelines

Twitter has announced that due to low usage, and to focus on improving the functionality of timelines that are most used, Likes, Collections, and Moments timelines (series of Tweets) cannot be embedded on websites anymore. Read more here.

