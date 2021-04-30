Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Jio, Tata Motors, & more

Here’s to another week of social media campaigns rolled out along with editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa's weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features social media campaigns of Tata Motors urging the people to spread optimism, Pulse Polio's awareness campaigns that drove the nation to achieve the impossible.

Campaigns

NiyoX App’s latest campaign highlights the system of neo-banking in the new world

In an attempt to bring paperless and effortless mobile banking to life, NiyoX urges people to #DecodeBanking leveraging the app, with an aim to cause financial disruptions in the market through its new campaign.

Long Reads

Decoding Jio’s social media mantra to walk the talk

From catching the pulse of the audiences right by timely engagement in moment marketing to aptly leveraging the content marketing tactics to crafting impressive stories as the need of the hour, the Reliance Jio social media strategy has been all things 'Dhan Dhana Dhan'.

List of COVID-19 relief efforts on social media

We may not be able to fix the broken infrastructure, vacate hospital beds, or fill up oxygen cylinders, but we can pitch in for the cause, amplify the relief efforts and connect the needy to a provider. Here is a list of communities, groups, pages, organizations, foundations, and individuals on social media contributing to COVID-19 relief efforts.

How brands can help COVID-19 relief efforts & put out relevant communications

Here's how brands can do their bit and pitch into the selfless COVID-19 relief efforts on social media and also put out relevant brand communications sensitive to the current times.

Brand Saga: When Pulse Polio’s ‘Do Boond’ and Balbir Pasha’s AIDs awareness campaigns drove the nation to achieve the impossible

As the country reels under the massive impact of the pandemic and deals with uncertainty around vaccination, we take a brief look at how the Pulse Polio and Balbir Pasha campaigns helped India eradicate Polio and spread awareness around AIDS respectively in an effective manner like no other.

Scroll Through

Indian Police uses social media to promote COVID-19 protocols

With a pinch of humour and pop culture references, the various Indian Police social media handles are effectively amplifying PSA messages.

7 things to keep in mind while helping for Covid-19 relief on Social Media

Amidst frantic SOS calls and an overload of information, here are some of the ways you can use social media to contribute towards COVID-19 relief efforts.

What are we waiting for? – An open letter to Agencies

The Author is an Advertising Agency Professional with years of experience working with leading Agencies.

Advertising & Marketing Professionals express thoughts on toxicity with a call to #DetoxWork

Read more here.

Hospitals leverage social media to share PSA messages & updates on resources

With a focus on ensuring patient care and timely updates to keep panic at bay, hospitals are using their social media presence to amplify PSA messages.

Brands that are working towards COVID-19 relief efforts

Here's how some brands have stepped forward to help the nation deal with the unfortunate Covid-19 situation by working towards providing Covid-19 relief efforts.

Global Samosa

Global Samosa: Tata Motors “CelebratingGoodness” this Ramadan

Tata Motors' latest Ramadan film for the Middle East ensures to encourage the people to do good and something positive for others.

How UNICEF is using #VaccinesWork to tackle vaccination hesitancy

The UNICEF #VaccinesWork campaign is an attempt to amplify pro-vaccine messaging with celebrity partners and advocacy efforts.

Global Samosa: YouTube releases short video ‘Because Everything’ to promote Covid-19 vaccination

With a short video featuring fun activities, people used to do together during pre-Covid times, the PSA 'Because Everything' campaign of YouTube promotes Covid-19 vaccination around the globe.

