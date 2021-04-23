Social Media News Round Up: Reddit live audio chat, & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Reddit announcing the launch of Reddit Talk, which lets users host a live audio conversation in their community, YouTube explaining how their recommendation system works, and more.

Twitter introduces Responsible Machine Learning Initiative to improve algorithms

Use case applications of machine learning can have a vast impact on algorithms and tweets surfacing on the platform, recognizing a need to work more on this front, Twitter has introduced the Responsible Machine Learning Initiative. Read more here.

YouTube releases new overview on “How its video recommendation system” works

Rachel Alves shares a video on “How video recommendation system of YouTube” works to help creators understand how the system works. Read more here.

Facebook launches features to enable action against climate change this Earth Day

Facebook partners with leading climate organizations to build awareness about climate change this Earth Day. Read more here.

Facebook launches audio features to keep up with Clubhouse, Spaces

With the growing popularity of audio-based social networking platform Clubhouse and Twitter’s recent social audio feature Spaces, Facebook has launched a set of audio experiences to keep up with the trend and competition. Read more here.

Pinterest introduces Content Claiming Portal for creators

To enable content creators to manage the copyrighted content they own and create, and control how versions of their content appear on the platform, Pinterest has launched a Content Claiming Portal. Read more here.

Facebook expands its Data Portability Tool

The Facebook data portability tool that allows users to transfer Facebook data to an external portal has expanded its functionalities, and users can now transfer their notes and Facebook posts to Google Docs, Blogger, and WordPress.com. Read more here.

Instagram launches features to combat abuse and hate speech

Instagram working on features that filter abusive messages in user’s DM and protect users from unwanted contact. Read more here.

Reddit introduces Reddit Talk to let community members host a live audio chat

Reddit soon to launch Reddit Talk that lets community members host live audio chat. Read more here.

Apple confirms the launch of upcoming privacy updates which may hurt targeted advertising

The privacy updates for operating systems on Apple devices that have been making advertisers wary of its potential impact on personalized and targeted advertising will be launched on April 26, 2021. Read more here.

Pinterest and Shopify expand partnership to 27 new countries

To cater to the growing demand in online shopping, streamline product availability for global consumers, and boost social commerce, the Shopify Pinterest channel has been expanded globally. Read more here.

Facebook explores feedback-driven signals for News Feed ranking

In an attempt to show posts that would be most relevant for users, Facebook is incorporating feedback from users through surveys to show posts the users might be interested in. Read more here.

Facebook tests Instagram Reels ads and new in-stream video ad formats

Facebook testing new features like In-Stream video, Instagram Reels Ads, and other ad experiences in Facebook Stories, in an attempt to tap the potential reach of various video ad formats. Read more here.

